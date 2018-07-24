openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hs

hapi-sequelize

by Dane Grant
3.0.6 (see all)

Hapi plugin for the Sequelize ORM

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MySQL ORM, Node.js PostgresSQL ORM, Node.js SQLite ORM

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hapi-sequelize - a hapi plugin for the sequelize orm

Build Status npm

Warning ⚠️

This project is no longer actively maintained. The current version has been tested for versions of Hapi up to 13.x & Sequelize 3.x. It is known to be incompatible with versions of Hapi 17+ & Sequelize 4+.

There is a great fork of this project that has been in active development located at: https://github.com/valtlfelipe/hapi-sequelizejs

Installation

npm install --save hapi-sequelize

Configuration

Simply pass in your sequelize instance and a few basic options and voila. Options accepts a single object or an array for multiple dbs.

server.register([
  {
      register: require('hapi-sequelize'),
      options: [ 
        {
          name: 'dbname', // identifier
          models: ['./server/models/**/*.js'],  // paths/globs to model files
          sequelize: new Sequelize(config, opts), // sequelize instance
          sync: true, // sync models - default false
          forceSync: false, // force sync (drops tables) - default false
          onConnect: function (database) { // Optional
            // migrations, seeders, etc.
          }
        }
      ]
  }
]);

Database Instances

Each registration adds a DB instance to the server.plugins['hapi-sequelize'] object with the name option as the key.

function DB(sequelize, models) {
  this.sequelize = sequelize;
  this.models = models;
} 

// smth like this
server.plugins['hapi-sequelize'][opts.name] = new DB(opts.sequelize, models);

Usage with Glue

If you use Glue to compose your server, you'll need to load hapi-sequelize like this;

var manifest = require('./config/manifest');

manifest.registrations.push({
  "plugin": {
    "register": "hapi-sequelize",
    "options": {
      "name": "name",
      "models": 'models/models/*.js',
      "sequelize": new Sequelize(config, opts),
      "sync": true,
      "forceSync": false // force sync (drops tables) - default false
    }
  }
})

// Load the manifest and start the server

API

getDb(name)

The request object gets decorated with the method getDb. This allows you to easily grab a DB instance in a route handler. If you have multiple registrations pass the name of the one you would like returned or else the single or first registration will be returned.

handler(request, reply) {
  const db1 = request.getDb('db1');
  console.log(db1.sequelize);
  console.log(db1.models);
}

db.getModel('User')

Returns single model that matches the passed argument or null if the model doesn't exist.

db.getModels()

Returns all models on the db instance

Contributing

If you have any ideas for useful additions to the API or any other improvements to the plugin please open an issue or a PR.

Also feel free to tackle any of the outstanding todo's in the issues. These are mostly currently for testing, documentation. I hope to at least provide a reliable, developer friendly plugin.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

prismaNext-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
340K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers
@prisma/clientNext-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
325K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation
sequelizeAn easy-to-use and promise-based multi SQL dialects ORM tool for Node.js | Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server & DB2
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
143
Top Feedback
23Performant
22Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
typeormORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.
GitHub Stars
27K
Weekly Downloads
874K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12Poor Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
knexA query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.2/ 5
27
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
mikro-ormTypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Responsive Maintainers
2Great Documentation
1Performant
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial