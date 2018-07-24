This project is no longer actively maintained. The current version has been tested for versions of Hapi up to 13.x & Sequelize 3.x. It is known to be incompatible with versions of Hapi 17+ & Sequelize 4+.
There is a great fork of this project that has been in active development located at: https://github.com/valtlfelipe/hapi-sequelizejs
npm install --save hapi-sequelize
Simply pass in your sequelize instance and a few basic options and voila. Options accepts a single object or an array for multiple dbs.
server.register([
{
register: require('hapi-sequelize'),
options: [
{
name: 'dbname', // identifier
models: ['./server/models/**/*.js'], // paths/globs to model files
sequelize: new Sequelize(config, opts), // sequelize instance
sync: true, // sync models - default false
forceSync: false, // force sync (drops tables) - default false
onConnect: function (database) { // Optional
// migrations, seeders, etc.
}
}
]
}
]);
Each registration adds a DB instance to the
server.plugins['hapi-sequelize'] object with the
name option as the key.
function DB(sequelize, models) {
this.sequelize = sequelize;
this.models = models;
}
// smth like this
server.plugins['hapi-sequelize'][opts.name] = new DB(opts.sequelize, models);
If you use Glue to compose your server, you'll need to load
hapi-sequelize like this;
var manifest = require('./config/manifest');
manifest.registrations.push({
"plugin": {
"register": "hapi-sequelize",
"options": {
"name": "name",
"models": 'models/models/*.js',
"sequelize": new Sequelize(config, opts),
"sync": true,
"forceSync": false // force sync (drops tables) - default false
}
}
})
// Load the manifest and start the server
getDb(name)
The request object gets decorated with the method
getDb. This allows you to easily grab a
DB instance in a route handler. If you have multiple registrations pass the name of the one
you would like returned or else the single or first registration will be returned.
handler(request, reply) {
const db1 = request.getDb('db1');
console.log(db1.sequelize);
console.log(db1.models);
}
db.getModel('User')
Returns single model that matches the passed argument or null if the model doesn't exist.
db.getModels()
Returns all models on the db instance
If you have any ideas for useful additions to the API or any other improvements to the plugin please open an issue or a PR.
Also feel free to tackle any of the outstanding todo's in the issues. These are mostly currently for testing, documentation. I hope to at least provide a reliable, developer friendly plugin.