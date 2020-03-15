Hapi Routes

hapi plugin for registering routes

What

Hapi Routes allows you to put all your routing logic in different files in a specified folder. This allows you to have a clear overview of your routes.

How

const server = new Hapi.server(); await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-routes' ), options : { dir : ` ${__dirname} /test/routes/*` , }, });

options take the following arguments:

{ dir: String, // (Required): Relative path where to search for route files. Requires a globable path : 'routes/*' , 'routes/**/*.js' , etc test: RegExp, // (Optional): Regular expression for matching files, defaults to /\.(js)$/ }

In the example the routes are located in test/routes relative to the server.js module.

Hapi Routes requires that your route files have a routes method exported: