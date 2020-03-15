openbase logo
hapi-routes

by Salesflare
5.0.3 (see all)

Hapi plugin for registering routes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

238

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hapi Routes Build Status

hapi plugin for registering routes

What

Hapi Routes allows you to put all your routing logic in different files in a specified folder. This allows you to have a clear overview of your routes.

How

server.js

const server = new Hapi.server();

await server.register({
  plugin: require('hapi-routes'),
  options: {
    dir: `${__dirname}/test/routes/*`,
  },
});

options take the following arguments:

{
  dir: String,  // (Required): Relative path where to search for route files.
                               Requires a globable path: 'routes/*', 'routes/**/*.js', etc
  test: RegExp, // (Optional): Regular expression for matching files, defaults to /\.(js)$/
}

In the example the routes are located in test/routes relative to the server.js module.

Hapi Routes requires that your route files have a routes method exported:

test/routes/example.js

const routes = [{
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/',
  handler: (request, reply) => reply('Hello world'),
}];

exports.routes = server => server.route(routes);

