hapi plugin for registering routes
Hapi Routes allows you to put all your routing logic in different files in a specified folder. This allows you to have a clear overview of your routes.
const server = new Hapi.server();
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-routes'),
options: {
dir: `${__dirname}/test/routes/*`,
},
});
options take the following arguments:
{
dir: String, // (Required): Relative path where to search for route files.
Requires a globable path: 'routes/*', 'routes/**/*.js', etc
test: RegExp, // (Optional): Regular expression for matching files, defaults to /\.(js)$/
}
In the example the routes are located in
test/routes relative to the
server.js module.
Hapi Routes requires that your route files have a
routes method exported:
const routes = [{
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: (request, reply) => reply('Hello world'),
}];
exports.routes = server => server.route(routes);