Route loader for hapi.

Hapi v17

hapi-router requires Hapi v18.

Hapi 18 and 19, hapi-router@5

Hapi 17, hapi-router@4

Hapi <= 16, hapi-router@3

Install

// If you 're using Hapi v18 or v19 $ npm i -S hapi-router@5 // If you' re using Hapi v17 $ npm i -S hapi-router@4 // If you 're using < Hapi v17 $ npm i -S hapi-router@3.5.0

Usage

try { await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-router' ), options : { routes : 'src/**/*Route.js' } }) } catch (err) { throw err }

Options

routes

Required

Type: string / array

The glob pattern you would like to include

ignore

Type: string / array

The pattern or an array of patterns to exclude

cwd

Type: string

The current working directory in which to search (defaults to process.cwd() )

Specifying Routes

Any files that match your routes glob will be loaded

Example route file:

module .exports = [ { path : '/test1' , method : 'GET' , handler : function ( request, reply ) { reply( 'hello' ); } }, { path : '/test2' , method : 'GET' , handler : function ( request, reply ) { reply( 'hello' ); } } ]

Glob Primer

Example globs:

'routes/*.js' 'routes/**/*.js' '**/*Route.js'

From isaacs:

"Globs" are the patterns you type when you do stuff like ls *.js on the command line, or put build/* in a .gitignore file.

The following characters have special magic meaning when used in a path portion: