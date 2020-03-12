Route loader for hapi.
hapi-router requires Hapi v18.
// If you're using Hapi v18 or v19
$ npm i -S hapi-router@5
// If you're using Hapi v17
$ npm i -S hapi-router@4
// If you're using < Hapi v17
$ npm i -S hapi-router@3.5.0
try {
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-router'),
options: {
routes: 'src/**/*Route.js' // uses glob to include files
}
})
} catch (err) {
// Handle err
throw err
}
Required
Type:
string /
array
The glob pattern you would like to include
Type:
string /
array
The pattern or an array of patterns to exclude
Type:
string
The current working directory in which to search (defaults to
process.cwd())
Any files that match your routes glob will be loaded
Example route file:
module.exports = [
{
path: '/test1',
method: 'GET',
handler: function (request, reply) {
reply('hello');
}
},
{
path: '/test2',
method: 'GET',
handler: function (request, reply) {
reply('hello');
}
}
]
Example globs:
'routes/*.js' // match all js files in the routes directory
'routes/**/*.js' // recursively match all js files in the routes directory
'**/*Route.js' // match all js files that end with 'Route'
From isaacs:
"Globs" are the patterns you type when you do stuff like
ls *.js on
the command line, or put
build/* in a
.gitignore file.
The following characters have special magic meaning when used in a path portion:
* Matches 0 or more characters in a single path portion
? Matches 1 character
[...] Matches a range of characters, similar to a RegExp range.
If the first character of the range is
! or
^ then it matches
any character not in the range.
!(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches anything that does not match
any of the patterns provided.
?(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches zero or one occurrence of the
patterns provided.
+(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches one or more occurrences of the
patterns provided.
*(a|b|c) Matches zero or more occurrences of the patterns provided
@(pattern|pat*|pat?erN) Matches exactly one of the patterns
provided
** If a "globstar" is alone in a path portion, then it matches
zero or more directories and subdirectories searching for matches.
It does not crawl symlinked directories.