Response Time Plugin for HapiJS

This plugin will add following headers to each request. And the time represented is in the UNIX/Epoch time.

The Unix epoch (or Unix time or POSIX time or Unix timestamp) is the number of seconds that have elapsed since January 1, 1970 (midnight UTC/GMT), not counting leap seconds (in ISO 8601: 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z).

x-req- start → 1484305451729 x-res- end → 1484305451738 x-response- time → 9

x-req-time : The time on which request is received on server

: The time on which request is received on server x-res-end : The time before sending the response

: The time before sending the response x-response-time : The difference between above two, i.e. the time taken by server to process the request before sending the response

To use this plugin:

Install

npm i -S hapi-response-time

and register it with the hapi's server instance:

await server.register( require ( 'hapi-response-time' ));

Example:

npm i -S hapi hapi-response-time

; const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const init = async () => { const server = Hapi.server({ port : process.env.PORT || 3000 , host : 'localhost' }); await server.register( require ( 'hapi-response-time' )); server.route([ { method : 'GET' , path : '/john' , handler : ( req, h ) => { return h.response( 'Hello John!' ); } },{ method : 'GET' , path : '/timeout' , handler : async (request, h) => { await ( () => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 10000 ) ))(); return h.response( 'Response after 10 seconds' ); } } ]); await server.start(); console .log( 'Server running on %s' , server.info.uri); }; process.on( 'unhandledRejection' , (err) => { console .log(err); process.exit( 1 ); }); init();

You can read the intro Post here: https://time2hack.com/introducing-hapi-response-time/