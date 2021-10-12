Response Time Plugin for HapiJS
This plugin will add following headers to each request. And the time represented is in the UNIX/Epoch time.
The Unix epoch (or Unix time or POSIX time or Unix timestamp) is the number of seconds that have elapsed since January 1, 1970 (midnight UTC/GMT), not counting leap seconds (in ISO 8601: 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z).
x-req-start → 1484305451729
x-res-end → 1484305451738
x-response-time → 9
x-req-time: The time on which request is received on server
x-res-end: The time before sending the response
x-response-time: The difference between above two, i.e. the time taken by server to process the request before sending the response
To use this plugin:
npm i -S hapi-response-time
server instance:
await server.register(require('hapi-response-time'));
Example:
npm i -S hapi hapi-response-time
'use strict';
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const init = async () => {
const server = Hapi.server({
port: process.env.PORT || 3000,
host: 'localhost'
});
await server.register(require('hapi-response-time'));
server.route([
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/john',
handler: (req, h) => {
return h.response('Hello John!');
}
},{
method: 'GET',
path: '/timeout',
handler: async (request, h) => {
await (() => new Promise(
resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 10000)
))();
return h.response('Response after 10 seconds');
}
}
]);
await server.start();
console.log('Server running on %s', server.info.uri);
};
process.on('unhandledRejection', (err) => {
console.log(err);
process.exit(1);
});
init();
You can read the intro Post here: https://time2hack.com/introducing-hapi-response-time/