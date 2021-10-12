openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hapi-response-time

tests

hapi-response-time

Response Time Plugin for HapiJS

This plugin will add following headers to each request. And the time represented is in the UNIX/Epoch time.

The Unix epoch (or Unix time or POSIX time or Unix timestamp) is the number of seconds that have elapsed since January 1, 1970 (midnight UTC/GMT), not counting leap seconds (in ISO 8601: 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z).

x-req-start1484305451729
x-res-end1484305451738
x-response-time9
  • x-req-time: The time on which request is received on server
  • x-res-end: The time before sending the response
  • x-response-time: The difference between above two, i.e. the time taken by server to process the request before sending the response

To use this plugin:

  • Install
npm i -S hapi-response-time
  • and register it with the hapi's server instance:
await server.register(require('hapi-response-time'));

Example:

npm i -S hapi hapi-response-time

'use strict';

const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');

const init = async () => {

    const server = Hapi.server({
        port: process.env.PORT || 3000,
        host: 'localhost'
    });

    await server.register(require('hapi-response-time'));

    server.route([
        {
            method: 'GET',
            path: '/john',
            handler: (req, h) => {
                return h.response('Hello John!');
            }
        },{
            method: 'GET',
            path: '/timeout',
            handler: async (request, h) => {
                await (() => new Promise(
                    resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 10000)
                ))();
                return h.response('Response after 10 seconds');
            }
        }
    ]);

    await server.start();
    console.log('Server running on %s', server.info.uri);
};

process.on('unhandledRejection', (err) => {

    console.log(err);
    process.exit(1);
});

init();

You can read the intro Post here: https://time2hack.com/introducing-hapi-response-time/

