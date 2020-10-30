hapi plugin that adds http to https redirection

By default, any incoming request with 'http' in X-Forwarded-Proto will be redirected (301) to the same host and path with 'https' as the protocol. You can optionally disable proxy mode and redirect based on the actual request protocol.

Usage

Just register the plugin and go!

server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-require-https' ), options : {} })

API

Registers the plugin to run onRequest in the request lifecycle.

options

Type: object

Default: {}

proxy

Type: boolean

Default: true

Indicates whether the server expects requests coming from a reverse proxy (a common Node web server setup) or directly from the Internet. Set this to false if you'd like to redirect based on the actual protocol instead of the X-Forwarded-Proto header.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker