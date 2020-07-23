A hapi view engine for React components.

By default rendering is done using ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup . You can also choose to use ReactDOMServer.renderToString , preserving the data-react-id attributes so re-mounting client side is possible.

Install

$ npm install hapi-react-views

Note: Your project should have it's own react and react-dom dependencies installed. We depend on these via peerDependencies .

Usage

Configuring the server manually:

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const HapiReactViews = require ( 'hapi-react-views' ); const Vision = require ( '@hapi/vision' ); require ( '@babel/register' )({ presets : [ '@babel/preset-react' , '@babel/preset-env' ] }); const main = async function ( ) { const server = Hapi.Server(); await server.register(Vision); server.views({ engines : { jsx : HapiReactViews }, compileOptions : {}, relativeTo : __dirname, path : 'views' }); await server.start(); console .log( `Server is listening at ${server.info.uri} ` ); }; main();

Note: As of hapi-react-views v4.x your project must register a transpiler such as babel . An alternative to this is to transpile ahead of time and save the result to file.

Note: As of hapi v9.x, your project must register the vision plugin in order for the server.views() and server.render() methods to be available.

API

Please refer to the vision docs on server.views(options) for complete details.

We'll be focusing on the compileOptions property that you can include when passing options to server.views .

The following compileOptions will customize how hapi-react-views works.

compileOptions - options object passed to the engine's compile function. Defaults to {} . doctype - a simple string prepended to the response. Defaults to <!DOCTYPE html> renderMethod - the method to invoke on ReactDOMServer to generate our output. Available options are renderToStaticMarkup and renderToString . Defaults to renderToStaticMarkup . removeCache - since transpilers tend to take a while to startup, we can remove templates from the require cache so we don't need to restart the server to see changes. Defaults to 'production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV . removeCacheRegExp - a RegExp pattern string, matching modules in require cache will be removed. Defaults to undefined . layout - the name of the layout file to use. layoutPath - the directory path of where layouts are stored. layoutRenderMethod - same as renderMethod but used for layouts. Defaults to renderToStaticMarkup .

- options object passed to the engine's compile function. Defaults to .

You can override all these compileOptions at runtime.

const context = { name : 'Steve' }; const renderOpts = { runtimeOptions : { doctype : '<!DOCTYPE html>' , renderMethod : 'renderToString' } }; const output = await server.render( 'template' , context, renderOpts);

Please refer to vision 's docs on server.render(template, context, [options], callback) for complete details.

Examples

Before you can run the examples, you need to clone this repo and install the dependencies.

$ git clone https://github.com/jedireza/hapi-react-views.git $ cd hapi-react-views $ npm install

Rendering a simple page

This example renders a component as HTML output. View the code.

$ npm run simple-example

Rendering with layouts

Wrapper style layouts

This example renders components as HTML adding the idea of using wrapper layouts. The wrapping is handled by this module, so it may feel like a bit of magic since there is no direct dependency to the layout in your component views. View the code.

$ npm run layout-example

Component style layouts

This example renders components as HTML but adds the idea of using component layouts. The component layout is a direct dependency of your view components with no magic handling by this module. View the code.

$ npm run layout-component-example

Remounting on the client (universal/isomorphic)

This example demonstrates the idea of rendering the full page on the server and remounting the app view on the client side as a way to to create universal (aka isomorphic) applications.

It uses the wrapper layout feature, making it easy for the layout to be rendered without data-react-id attributes and the app view to be rendered with them. View the code.

$ npm run remount-example

License

MIT

