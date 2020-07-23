A hapi view engine for React components.
By default rendering is done using
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup. You
can also choose to use
ReactDOMServer.renderToString, preserving the
data-react-id attributes so re-mounting client side is possible.
$ npm install hapi-react-views
Note: Your project should have it's own
react and
react-dom dependencies
installed. We depend on these via
peerDependencies.
Configuring the server manually:
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const HapiReactViews = require('hapi-react-views');
const Vision = require('@hapi/vision');
require('@babel/register')({
presets: ['@babel/preset-react', '@babel/preset-env']
});
const main = async function () {
const server = Hapi.Server();
await server.register(Vision);
server.views({
engines: {
jsx: HapiReactViews
},
compileOptions: {}, // optional
relativeTo: __dirname,
path: 'views'
});
await server.start();
console.log(`Server is listening at ${server.info.uri}`);
};
main();
Note: As of
hapi-react-views v4.x your project must register a transpiler
such as
babel. An alternative to this is to transpile ahead of time
and save the result to file.
Note: As of
hapi v9.x, your project must register the
vision
plugin in order for the
server.views() and
server.render() methods to be
available.
server.views(options)
Please refer to the
vision docs on
server.views(options) for complete
details.
We'll be focusing on the
compileOptions property that you can include when
passing
options to
server.views.
The following
compileOptions will customize how
hapi-react-views works.
compileOptions - options object passed to the engine's compile function.
Defaults to
{}.
doctype - a simple string prepended to the response. Defaults to
<!DOCTYPE html>
renderMethod - the method to invoke on
ReactDOMServer to generate our
output. Available options are
renderToStaticMarkup and
renderToString.
Defaults to
renderToStaticMarkup.
removeCache - since transpilers tend to take a while to startup, we can
remove templates from the require cache so we don't need to restart the
server to see changes. Defaults to
'production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV.
removeCacheRegExp - a
RegExp pattern string, matching modules in
require cache will be removed. Defaults to
undefined.
layout - the name of the layout file to use.
layoutPath - the directory path of where layouts are stored.
layoutRenderMethod - same as
renderMethod but used for layouts.
Defaults to
renderToStaticMarkup.
You can override all these
compileOptions at runtime.
const context = { name: 'Steve' };
const renderOpts = {
runtimeOptions: {
doctype: '<!DOCTYPE html>',
renderMethod: 'renderToString'
}
};
const output = await server.render('template', context, renderOpts);
Please refer to
vision's docs on
server.render(template, context, [options], callback) for complete details.
Before you can run the examples, you need to clone this repo and install the dependencies.
$ git clone https://github.com/jedireza/hapi-react-views.git
$ cd hapi-react-views
$ npm install
This example renders a component as HTML output. View the code.
$ npm run simple-example
This example renders components as HTML adding the idea of using wrapper layouts. The wrapping is handled by this module, so it may feel like a bit of magic since there is no direct dependency to the layout in your component views. View the code.
$ npm run layout-example
This example renders components as HTML but adds the idea of using component layouts. The component layout is a direct dependency of your view components with no magic handling by this module. View the code.
$ npm run layout-component-example
This example demonstrates the idea of rendering the full page on the server and remounting the app view on the client side as a way to to create universal (aka isomorphic) applications.
It uses the wrapper layout feature, making it easy for the layout to be
rendered without
data-react-id attributes and the app view to be rendered
with them. View the code.
$ npm run remount-example
MIT
What you create with
hapi-react-views is more important than
hapi-react-views.