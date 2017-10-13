openbase logo
hapi-react

by Trevor L
5.0.1 (see all)

Render hapi views

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED.

Consider deferring to hapi-react-views.

Build Status

hapi-react

A port of express-react-views to hapi

This is an hapi view engine which renders React components on server. It renders static markup and does not support mounting those views on the client.

This is intended to be used as a replacement for existing server-side view solutions, like jade, ejs, or handlebars.

Install

npm i -S hapi-react react react-dom

Note: You must explicitly install react as a dependency. React is a peer dependency here. This is to avoid issues that may come when using incompatible versions.

Support for React 0.11.x

The 1.x.x version(s) is reserved for React 0.11.x versions. Versions 2.x.x and up will support React 0.12.x and up.

Usage

Add it to your app

server = new hapi.Server(0);
var engine = require('hapi-react')();

server.register(require('vision'), (err) => {
  assert.ifError(err);

  server.views({
    defaultExtension: 'jsx',
    engines: {
      jsx: engine, // support for .jsx files
      js: engine // support for .js
    },
    relativeTo: __dirname,
    path: 'views'
  });
});

Options

optionvaluesdefault
doctypeany string that can be used as a doctype, this will be prepended to your document"<!DOCTYPE html>"
beautifytrue: beautify markup before outputting (note, this can affect rendering due to additional whitespace)false
transformViewstrue: use babel to apply JSX, ESNext transforms to views.
Note: if already using babel-register in your project, you should set this to falsetrue
babelany object containing valid Babel options
Note: does not merge with defaults{presets: ['react', 'es2015']}

The defaults are sane, but just in case you want to change something, here's how it would look:

var options = { beautify: true };

server.views({
  engines: {
    jsx: require('hapi-react')(options)
  }
});

Views

Under the hood, Babel is used to compile your views into ES5 friendly code, using the default Babel options. Only the files in your views directory (i.e. app.set('views', __dirname + '/views')) will be compiled.

Your views should be node modules that export a React component. Let's assume you have this file in views/index.jsx:

var React = require('react');
var HelloMessage = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return <div>Hello {this.props.name}</div>;
  }
});

module.exports = HelloMessage;

Routes

Create a hapi route and serve the view.

server.route({
  method: 'GET',
  path: BASE_URL,
  handler: function(request, reply) {
    reply.view('index', {
      name: 'Trevor'
    });
  }
})

