Consider deferring to hapi-react-views.
A port of
express-react-viewsto
hapi
This is an hapi view engine which renders React components on server. It renders static markup and does not support mounting those views on the client.
This is intended to be used as a replacement for existing server-side view solutions, like jade, ejs, or handlebars.
npm i -S hapi-react react react-dom
Note: You must explicitly install react as a dependency. React is a peer dependency here. This is to avoid issues that may come when using incompatible versions.
React 0.11.x
The
1.x.x version(s) is reserved for
React
0.11.x versions. Versions
2.x.x and up will support
React
0.12.x and up.
Add it to your app
server = new hapi.Server(0);
var engine = require('hapi-react')();
server.register(require('vision'), (err) => {
assert.ifError(err);
server.views({
defaultExtension: 'jsx',
engines: {
jsx: engine, // support for .jsx files
js: engine // support for .js
},
relativeTo: __dirname,
path: 'views'
});
});
|option
|values
|default
doctype
|any string that can be used as a doctype, this will be prepended to your document
"<!DOCTYPE html>"
beautify
true: beautify markup before outputting (note, this can affect rendering due to additional whitespace)
false
transformViews
|true: use babel to apply JSX, ESNext transforms to views.
|Note: if already using babel-register in your project, you should set this to false
true
babel
|any object containing valid Babel options
|Note: does not merge with defaults
|{presets: ['react', 'es2015']}
The defaults are sane, but just in case you want to change something, here's how it would look:
var options = { beautify: true };
server.views({
engines: {
jsx: require('hapi-react')(options)
}
});
Under the hood, Babel is used to compile your views into ES5 friendly code, using the default Babel options. Only the files in your
views directory (i.e.
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views')) will be compiled.
Your views should be node modules that export a React component. Let's assume you have this file in
views/index.jsx:
var React = require('react');
var HelloMessage = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return <div>Hello {this.props.name}</div>;
}
});
module.exports = HelloMessage;
Create a
hapi route and serve the view.
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: BASE_URL,
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply.view('index', {
name: 'Trevor'
});
}
})