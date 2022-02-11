Solid and easy to use rate limiting for hapi.
Installation · Usage · Plugin Options · Route Options · Response Headers
A hapi plugin to prevent brute-force attacks in your app. The rate limiter uses Redis to store rate-limit related data.
hapi-rate-limitor is built on top of these solid and awesome projects:
Each package solves its own problem perfectly.
hapi-rate-limitor composes the solutions of each problem to a solid rate limit plugin for hapi.
hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 (or newer)
This plugin requires hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 or newer.
|Major Release
|hapi.js version
|Node.js version
v3
>=17 hapi
>=12
v2
>=17 hapi
>=8
Add
hapi-rate-limitor as a dependency to your project:
npm i hapi-rate-limitor
Use the
2.x release line:
npm i hapi-rate-limitor@2
The most straight forward to use
hapi-rate-limitor is to register it to your hapi server.
This will use the default configurations of
async-ratelimiter and ioredis.
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limitor')
})
// went smooth like chocolate with default settings :)
Customize the plugin’s default configuration with the following options:
max: Integer, default:
60
duration
duration: Integer, default:
60000 (1 minute)
namespace: String, default:
'hapi-rate-limitor'
redis: Object, default:
undefined
redis configuration property will be passed through to
ioredis creating your custom Redis client
extensionPoint: String, default:
'onPostAuth'
userAttribute: String, default:
'id'
request.auth.credentials.
userLimitAttribute: String, default:
'rateLimit'
request.auth.credentials.
view: String, default:
undefined
h.view(yourView, { total, remaining, reset }).code(429))
enabled: Boolean, default:
true
skip: Function, default:
() => false
async (request) to determine whether to skip rate limiting for a given request. The
skip function retrieves the incoming request as the only argument
ipWhitelist: Array, default:
[]
getIp: Function, default:
undefined
async (request) to manually determine the requesting IP address. This is helpful if your load balancer provides the client IP address as the last item in the list of forwarded addresses (e.g. Heroku and AWS ELB)
emitter: Object, default:
server.events
All other options are directly passed through to async-ratelimiter.
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limitor'),
options: {
redis: {
port: 6379,
host: '127.0.0.1'
},
extensionPoint: 'onPreAuth',
namespace: 'hapi-rate-limitor',
max: 2, // a maximum of 2 requests
duration: 1000 // per second (the value is in milliseconds),
userAttribute: 'id',
userLimitAttribute: 'rateLimit',
view: 'rate-limit-exceeded', // render this view when the rate limit exceeded
enabled: true
skip: async (request) => {
return request.path.includes('/admin') // example: disable rate limiting for the admin panel
},
ipWhitelist: ['1.1.1.1'], // list of IP addresses skipping rate limiting
getIp: async (request) => { // manually determine the requesting IP address
const ips = request.headers['x-forwarded-for'].split(',')
return ips[ips.length - 1]
},
emitter: yourEventEmitter, // your event emitter instance
}
})
// went smooth like chocolate :)
You can also use a Redis connection string.
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limitor'),
options: {
redis: 'redis://lolipop:SOME_PASSWORD@dokku-redis-lolipop:6379',
extensionPoint: 'onPreAuth',
namespace: 'hapi-rate-limitor'
// ... etc
}
})
// went smooth like chocolate :)
Please check the async-ratelimiter API for all options.
hapi-rate-limitor dispatches the following three events in the rate-limiting lifecycle:
rate-limit:attempt: before rate-limiting the request
rate-limit:in-quota: after rate-limiting and only if the request’s limit is in the quota
rate-limit:exceeded: after rate-limiting and only if the request’s quota is exceeded
Each event listener receives the related request as the only parameter. Here’s a sample listener:
emitter.on('rate-limit:exceeded', request => {
// handle rate-limiting exceeded
})
You can pass your own event
emitter instance as a config property while registering the
hapi-rate-limitor plugin to your hapi server. By default,
hapi-rate-limitor uses hapi’s server as an event emitter.
const EventEmitter = require('events')
const myEmitter = new EventEmitter()
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limitor'),
options: {
emitter: myEmitter
// … other plugin options
}
})
Customize the plugin’s default configuration on routes. A use case for this is a login route where you want to reduce the request limit even lower than the default limit.
On routes,
hapi-rate-limitor respects all options related to rate limiting. Precisely, all options that async-ratelimiter supports. It does not accept Redis connection options or identifiers for dynamic rate limiting.
All other options are directly passed through to async-ratelimiter.
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limitor'),
options: {
redis: {
port: 6379,
host: '127.0.0.1'
},
namespace: 'hapi-rate-limitor',
max: 60, // a maximum of 60 requests
duration: 60 * 1000, // per minute (the value is in milliseconds)
}
})
await server.route({
method: 'POST',
path: '/login',
options: {
handler: () {
// do the login handling
},
plugins: {
'hapi-rate-limitor': {
max: 5, // a maximum of 5 requests
duration: 60 * 1000, // per minute
enabled: false // but it’s actually not enabled ;-)
}
}
}
})
// went smooth like chocolate :)
Please check the async-ratelimiter API for all options.
To make use of user-specific rate limits, you need to configure the
userAttribute and
userLimitAttribute attributes in the
hapi-rate-limitor options.
These attributes are used to determine the rate limit for an authenticated user. The
userAttribute is the property name that uniquely identifies a user. The
userLimitAttribute is the property name that contains the rate limit value.
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limitor'),
options: {
userAttribute: 'id',
userLimitAttribute: 'rateLimit',
max: 500, // a maximum of 500 requests (default is 2500)
duration: 60 * 60 * 1000 // per hour (the value is in milliseconds)
// … other plugin options
}
})
This will calculate the maximum requests individually for each authenticated user based on the user’s
id and
'rateLimit' attributes. Imagine the following user object as an authenticated user:
/**
* the authenticated user object may contain a custom rate limit attribute.
* In this case, it’s called "rateLimit".
*/
request.auth.credentials = {
id: 'custom-uuid',
rateLimit: 1750,
name: 'Marcus'
// … further attributes
}
For this specific user, the maximum amount of requests is
1750 per hour (and not the plugin’s default
500).
hapi-rate-limitor uses the plugin’s limit if the request is unauthenticated or
request.auth.credentials doesn’t contain a rate-limit-related attribute.
The plugin sets the following response headers:
X-Rate-Limit-Limit: total request limit (
max) within
duration
X-Rate-Limit-Remaining: remaining quota until reset
X-Rate-Limit-Reset: time since epoch in seconds that the rate limiting period will end
Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.
git checkout -b my-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT © Future Studio
