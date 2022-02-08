Lead Maintainer: Gar
hapi-rate-limit is a plugin for hapi that enables rate limiting.
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const server = Hapi.server({});
server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-rate-limit'),
options: {}
});
Defaults are given here
enabled:
true whether or not rate limiting is enabled at all. Set this to
false in a route's config to bypass all rate limiting for that route
userLimit:
300 number of total requests a user can make per period. Set to
false to disable limiting requests per user.
userCache: Object with the following properties:
segment:
hapi-rate-limit-user Name of the cache segment to use for storing user rate limit info
expiresIn:
600000 Time (in milliseconds) of period for
userLimit
cache: Optional cache name configured in server.cache. Defaults to the default cache.
userAttribute:
id credentials attribute to use when determining distinct authenticated users
userWhitelist:
[] array of users (as defined by
userAttribute for whom to bypass rate limiting. This is only applied to authenticated users, for ip whitelisting use
ipWhitelist.
addressOnly:
false if true, only consider user address when determining distinct authenticated users
pathLimit:
50 number of total requests that can be made on a given path per period. Set to
false to disable limiting requests per path.
pathCache: Object with the following properties:
segment:
hapi-rate-limit-path Name of the cache segment to use for storing path rate limit info
expiresIn:
60000 Time (in milliseconds) of period for
pathLimit
cache: Optional cache name configured in server.cache. Defaults to the default cache.
userPathLimit:
false number of total requests that can be made on a given path per user per period. Set to
false to disable limiting requests per path per user.
userPathCache: Object with the following properties:
segment:
hapi-rate-limit-userPath Name of the cache segment to use for storing userPath rate limit info
expiresIn:
60000 Time (in milliseconds) of period for
userPathLimit
cache: Optional cache name configured in server.cache. Defaults to the default cache.
headers:
true Whether or not to include headers in responses
ipWhitelist:
[] array of IPs for whom to bypass rate limiting. Note that a whitelisted IP would also bypass restrictions an authenticated user would otherwise have.
trustProxy:
false If true, honor the
X-Forwarded-For header. See note below.
getIpFromProxyHeader:
undefined a function which will extract the remote address from the
X-Forwarded-For header. The default implementation takes the first entry.
limitExceededResponse:
() => Boom.tooManyRequests('Rate limit exceeded'); a
function(request, h) that returns a custom response to be used when the rate limit is hit. If the function returns a Boom error, it will be used. If it returns an object, the response will be 200 and the payload whatever the function returns.
authLimit: 5 number of total separate invalid auth attempts that can be made from any given IP. Once that limit has been reached the offending IP will be blocked before hapi's auth layer runs. Set to
false to disable this feature.
authToken:
authToken this is the attribute that will be looked for either in auth artifacts, or in boom data for thrown errors to rate limit invalid auth attempts. For instance you would set
artifacts.authToken to the value of
headers.authorization to rate limit invalid authorization headers.
A user is considered a single
remoteAddress for routes that are unauthenticated. On authenticated routes it is the
userAtribute (default
id) of the authenticated user.
If
trustProxy is true, the address from the
X-Forwarded-For header will be use instead of
remoteAddress, if present.
If
trustProxy is true and
getIpFromProxyHeader is not defined, the address will be determined using the first entry in the
X-Forwarded-For header.
If you set
trustProxy to true, make sure that your proxy server is the only thing that can access the server, and be sure to configure your proxy to strip all incoming
X-Forwarded-For headers.
For example if you were using haproxy you would add
reqidel ^X-Forwarded-For to your config.
Failure to do this would allow anyone to spoof that header to bypass your rate limiting.
The following headers will be included in server responses if their respective limits are enabled
x-ratelimit-pathlimit: Will equal
pathLimit
x-ratelimit-pathremaining: Remaining number of requests path has this - period
x-ratelimit-pathreset: Time (in milliseconds) until reset of
pathLimit period
x-ratelimit-userlimit: Will equal
userLimit
x-ratelimit-userremaining: Remaining number of requests user has this period
x-ratelimit-userreset: Time (in milliseconds) until reset of
userLimit period
x-ratelimit-userpathlimit: Will equal
userPathLimit
x-ratelimit-userpathremaining: Remaining number of requests user has this period for this path
x-ratelimit-userpathreset: Time (in milliseconds) until reset of
userPathLimit period
Note that authLimit does not generate any headers. It is not in your best interest to let bad actors know what their limits are when brute forcing your auth systems.
All of the settings (except for
userLimit and
userCache) can be overridden in your route's config.
For instance, to disable
pathLimit for a route you would add this to its
config attribute
plugins: {
'hapi-rate-limit': {
pathLimit: false
}
}
To disable all rate limiting for a route you woul add this to its
config attribute
plugins: {
'hapi-rate-limit': {
enabled: false
}
}
License: MIT