Hapi QS

Hapi plugin that brings back qs support that was removed in Hapi 12 (https://github.com/hapijs/hapi/issues/2985).

hapi-qs v1.1.3 is for Hapi v12 to v16. hapi-qs v2+ support Hapi v17 only.

Install

npm install hapi-qs

Or for pre-Hapi 17:

npm install hapi-qs @ 1 . 1 . 3

Usage

const server = new Hapi.Server(); await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-qs' ), options : {} });

Parsing query

server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : ( request, h ) => { return request.query; } });

Parsing payload

Payload will only be parsed if content-type is set to a kind of x-www-form-urlencoded or multipart/form-data

server.route({ method : 'POST' , path : '/' , handler : ( request, h ) => { return request.payload; } });

Options

qsOptions (default undefined ): This object is past directly to Qs parse method (more info)

): This object is past directly to Qs parse method (more info) queryString (default true ): whether to parse query string

): whether to parse query string payload: whether to parse payload (it is valid only when content-type header is a kind of x-www-form-urlencoded or multipart/form-data )

Running tests