Hapi plugin that brings back qs support that was removed in Hapi 12 (https://github.com/hapijs/hapi/issues/2985).
hapi-qs v1.1.3 is for Hapi v12 to v16. hapi-qs v2+ support Hapi v17 only.
npm install hapi-qs
Or for pre-Hapi 17:
npm install hapi-qs@1.1.3
const server = new Hapi.Server();
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-qs'),
options: {} /* optional */
});
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: (request, h) => {
return request.query; // request.query constains the parsed values
}
});
Payload will only be parsed if content-type is set to a kind of
x-www-form-urlencoded or
multipart/form-data
server.route({
method: 'POST',
path: '/',
handler: (request, h) => {
return request.payload; // request.query constains the parsed values
}
});
undefined): This object is past directly to Qs parse method (more info)
true): whether to parse query string
x-www-form-urlencoded or
multipart/form-data)
npm test