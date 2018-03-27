openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hq

hapi-qs

by Damian Fortuna
2.0.1 (see all)

Bring back qs support for hapi 12

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hapi QS

Build Status

Hapi plugin that brings back qs support that was removed in Hapi 12 (https://github.com/hapijs/hapi/issues/2985).

hapi-qs v1.1.3 is for Hapi v12 to v16. hapi-qs v2+ support Hapi v17 only.

Install

npm install hapi-qs

Or for pre-Hapi 17:

npm install hapi-qs@1.1.3

Usage

const server = new Hapi.Server();

await server.register({
  plugin: require('hapi-qs'),
  options: {} /* optional */
});

Parsing query

  server.route({
    method: 'GET',
    path: '/',
    handler: (request, h) => {
      return request.query; // request.query constains the parsed values
    }
  });

Parsing payload

Payload will only be parsed if content-type is set to a kind of x-www-form-urlencoded or multipart/form-data

  server.route({
    method: 'POST',
    path: '/',
    handler: (request, h) => {
      return request.payload; // request.query constains the parsed values
    }
  });

Options

  • qsOptions (default undefined): This object is past directly to Qs parse method (more info)
  • queryString (default true): whether to parse query string
  • payload: whether to parse payload (it is valid only when content-type header is a kind of x-www-form-urlencoded or multipart/form-data)

Running tests

  npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial