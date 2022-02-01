hapi plugin to gracefully stop your hapi server
A hapi plugin that gracefully stops the hapi server on
SIGINT and
SIGTERM and your custom signals.
hapi-pulse works great with PM2 and other Node.js process manager to accomplish zero-downtime deployments!
This serves existing requests before closing the connection and stopping the hapi server process.
It uses hapi’s
server.stop() method to close connections properly.
hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 (or newer)
This plugin requires hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 or newer.
|Major Release
|hapi.js version
|Node.js version
v3
>=17 hapi
>=12
v2
>=17 hapi
>=8
Add
hapi-pulse as a dependency to your project:
npm i hapi-pulse
The most straight forward way to register the
hapi-pulse plugin:
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-pulse'),
options: {
// any option that is supported by hapi's "server.stop()"
timeout: 15000,
// plugin specific options
logger: console,
signals: ['SIGINT'],
postServerStop: async function () {
// await Database.close()
}
}
})
hapi-pulse passes the options through to hapi’s
server.stop(options).
Customize the behavior of
server.stop(), like the
timeout before forcefully stopping the process.
Additionally, you can pass along the following options:
(Object), default:
console — in case of an error, hapi-pulse logs the error with
logger.error('message', error)
(Array), default:
['SIGINT', 'SIGTERM'] — use this
signals option to customize the events on which hapi-pulse will stop the server
(Function), default:
Promise.resolve — an async function that runs before
server.stop()
(Function), default:
Promise.resolve — an async function that runs after
server.stop()
(Function), default:
Promise.resolve — an async function that runs after
postServerStop() and before
process.exit
(int), default:
5000 (5 seconds) — the timeout existing connections should be closed until they are forcefully interrupted. This option is passed through to hapi’s
server.stop()
Example
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-pulse'),
options: {
timeout: 25 * 1000,
logger: console,
signals: ['SIGINT', 'SIGTERM'],
preServerStop: async function () {
// this runs before server.stop()
},
postServerStop: async function () {
// this runs after server.stop()
// e.g., await Database.close()
},
preShutdown: async function () {
// this runs after postServerStop() and before process.exit
}
}
})
// went smooth like chocolate :)
Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.
git checkout -b my-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT © Future Studio
