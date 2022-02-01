The Future Studio University supports development of this hapi plugin 🚀

Introduction

A hapi plugin that gracefully stops the hapi server on SIGINT and SIGTERM and your custom signals.

hapi-pulse works great with PM2 and other Node.js process manager to accomplish zero-downtime deployments!

This serves existing requests before closing the connection and stopping the hapi server process. It uses hapi’s server.stop() method to close connections properly.

Requirements

hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 (or newer)

Compatibility

Major Release hapi.js version Node.js version v3 >=17 hapi >=12 v2 >=17 hapi >=8

Installation

Add hapi-pulse as a dependency to your project:

npm i hapi-pulse

Usage

The most straight forward way to register the hapi-pulse plugin:

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-pulse' ), options : { timeout : 15000 , logger : console , signals : [ 'SIGINT' ], postServerStop : async function ( ) { } } })

Plugin Registration Options

hapi-pulse passes the options through to hapi’s server.stop(options) . Customize the behavior of server.stop() , like the timeout before forcefully stopping the process.

Additionally, you can pass along the following options:

logger : (Object) , default: console — in case of an error, hapi-pulse logs the error with logger.error('message', error)

: , default: — in case of an error, hapi-pulse logs the error with signals : (Array) , default: ['SIGINT', 'SIGTERM'] — use this signals option to customize the events on which hapi-pulse will stop the server

: , default: — use this option to customize the events on which hapi-pulse will stop the server preServerStop : (Function) , default: Promise.resolve — an async function that runs before server.stop()

: , default: — an async function that runs before postServerStop : (Function) , default: Promise.resolve — an async function that runs after server.stop()

: , default: — an async function that runs after preShutdown : (Function) , default: Promise.resolve — an async function that runs after postServerStop() and before process.exit

: , default: — an async function that runs after and before timeout: (int) , default: 5000 (5 seconds) — the timeout existing connections should be closed until they are forcefully interrupted. This option is passed through to hapi’s server.stop()

Example

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-pulse' ), options : { timeout : 25 * 1000 , logger : console , signals : [ 'SIGINT' , 'SIGTERM' ], preServerStop : async function ( ) { }, postServerStop : async function ( ) { }, preShutdown : async function ( ) { } } })

Feature Requests

Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.

Contributing

Create a fork Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 🚀

License

MIT © Future Studio