HAPI plugin for seamless WebSocket integration.
$ npm install hapi hapi-plugin-websocket
This is a small plugin for the HAPI server framework of Node.js for seamless WebSocket protocol integration. It accepts WebSocket connections and transforms between incoming/outgoing WebSocket messages and injected HTTP request/response messages.
The following sample server shows all features at once:
const Boom = require("@hapi/boom")
const HAPI = require("@hapi/hapi")
const HAPIAuthBasic = require("@hapi/basic")
const HAPIWebSocket = require("hapi-plugin-websocket")
const WebSocket = require("ws")
;(async () => {
/* create new HAPI service */
const server = new HAPI.Server({ address: "127.0.0.1", port: 12345 })
/* register HAPI plugins */
await server.register(HAPIWebSocket)
await server.register(HAPIAuthBasic)
/* register Basic authentication stategy */
server.auth.strategy("basic", "basic", {
validate: async (request, username, password, h) => {
let isValid = false
let credentials = null
if (username === "foo" && password === "bar") {
isValid = true
credentials = { username }
}
return { isValid, credentials }
}
})
/* provide plain REST route */
server.route({
method: "POST", path: "/foo",
config: {
payload: { output: "data", parse: true, allow: "application/json" }
},
handler: (request, h) => {
return { at: "foo", seen: request.payload }
}
})
/* provide combined REST/WebSocket route */
server.route({
method: "POST", path: "/bar",
config: {
payload: { output: "data", parse: true, allow: "application/json" },
plugins: { websocket: true }
},
handler: (request, h) => {
let { mode } = request.websocket()
return { at: "bar", mode: mode, seen: request.payload }
}
})
/* provide exclusive WebSocket route */
server.route({
method: "POST", path: "/baz",
config: {
plugins: { websocket: { only: true, autoping: 30 * 1000 } }
},
handler: (request, h) => {
return { at: "baz", seen: request.payload }
}
})
/* provide full-featured exclusive WebSocket route */
server.route({
method: "POST", path: "/quux",
config: {
response: { emptyStatusCode: 204 },
payload: { output: "data", parse: true, allow: "application/json" },
auth: { mode: "required", strategy: "basic" },
plugins: {
websocket: {
only: true,
initially: true,
subprotocol: "quux/1.0",
connect: ({ ctx, ws }) => {
ctx.to = setInterval(() => {
if (ws.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN)
ws.send(JSON.stringify({ cmd: "PING" }))
}, 5000)
},
disconnect: ({ ctx }) => {
if (ctx.to !== null) {
clearTimeout(this.ctx)
ctx.to = null
}
}
}
}
},
handler: (request, h) => {
let { initially, ws } = request.websocket()
if (initially) {
ws.send(JSON.stringify({ cmd: "HELLO", arg: request.auth.credentials.username }))
return ""
}
if (typeof request.payload !== "object" || request.payload === null)
return Boom.badRequest("invalid request")
if (typeof request.payload.cmd !== "string")
return Boom.badRequest("invalid request")
if (request.payload.cmd === "PING")
return { result: "PONG" }
else if (request.payload.cmd === "AWAKE-ALL") {
var peers = request.websocket().peers
peers.forEach((peer) => {
peer.send(JSON.stringify({ cmd: "AWAKE" }))
})
return ""
}
else
return Boom.badRequest("unknown command")
}
})
/* provide exclusive framed WebSocket route */
server.route({
method: "POST", path: "/framed",
config: {
plugins: {
websocket: {
only: true,
autoping: 30 * 1000,
frame: true,
frameEncoding: "json",
frameRequest: "REQUEST",
frameResponse: "RESPONSE"
}
}
},
handler: (request, h) => {
return { at: "framed", seen: request.payload }
}
})
/* start the HAPI service */
await server.start()
})().catch((err) => {
console.log(`ERROR: ${err}`)
})
You can test-drive this the following way (with the help of curl and wscat):
# start the sample server implementation (see source code above)
$ node sample-server.js &
# access the plain REST route via REST
$ curl -X POST --header 'Content-type: application/json' \
--data '{ "foo": 42 }' http://127.0.0.1:12345/foo
{"at":"foo","seen":{"foo":42}}
# access the combined REST/WebSocket route via REST
$ curl -X POST --header 'Content-type: application/json' \
--data '{ "foo": 42 }' http://127.0.0.1:12345/bar
{"at":"bar","mode":"http","seen":{"foo":42}}
# access the exclusive WebSocket route via REST
$ curl -X POST --header 'Content-type: application/json' \
--data '{ "foo": 42 }' http://127.0.0.1:12345/baz
{"statusCode":400,"error":"Bad Request","message":"Plain HTTP request to a WebSocket-only route not allowed"}
# access the combined REST/WebSocket route via WebSocket
$ wscat --connect ws://127.0.0.1:12345/bar
> { "foo": 42 }
< {"at":"bar","mode":"websocket","seen":{"foo":42}}
> { "foo": 7 }
< {"at":"bar","mode":"websocket","seen":{"foo":7}}
# access the exclusive WebSocket route via WebSocket
$ wscat --connect ws://127.0.0.1:12345/baz
> { "foo": 42 }
< {"at":"baz","seen":{"foo":42}}
> { "foo": 7 }
< {"at":"baz","seen":{"foo":7}}
# access the full-featured exclusive WebSocket route via WebSockets
$ wscat --subprotocol "quux/1.0" --auth foo:bar --connect ws://127.0.0.1:12345/quux
< {"cmd":"HELLO",arg:"foo"}
> {"cmd":"PING"}
< {"result":"PONG"}
> {"cmd":"AWAKE-ALL"}
< {"cmd":"AWAKE"}
< {"cmd":"PING"}
< {"cmd":"PING"}
< {"cmd":"PING"}
< {"cmd":"PING"}
# access framed exclusive WebSocket route
$ wscat --connect ws://127.0.0.1:12345/framed
< [ 42, 0, "REQUEST", { "foo": 7 } ]
> [1,42,"RESPONSE",{"at":"framed","seen":{"foo":7}}]
const HAPIWebSocket = require("hapi-plugin-websocket")
await server.register(HAPIWebSocket)
server.register({
plugin: HAPIWebSocket,
options: {
create: (wss) => {
...
}
}
})
server.route({
method: "POST",
path: "/foo",
options: {
plugins: { websocket: true }
},
handler: async (request, h) => {
...
}
})
server.route({
method: "POST",
path: "/foo",
options: {
plugins: {
websocket: {
only: true,
autoping: 10 * 1000,
subprotocol: "foo/1.0",
initially: true,
connect: ({ ctx, wss, ws, req, peers }) => {
...
ws.send(...)
...
},
disconnect: ({ ctx, wss, ws, req, peers }) => {
...
}
}
}
},
handler: async (request, h) => {
let { mode, ctx, wss, ws, req, peers, initially } = request.websocket()
...
}
})
server.route({
method: "POST",
path: "/foo",
options: {
plugins: {
websocket: {
only: true,
frame: true,
frameEncoding: "json",
frameRequest: "REQUEST",
frameResponse: "RESPONSE"
}
}
},
handler: async (request, h) => {
let { mode, ctx, wss, ws, wsf, req, peers, initially } = request.websocket()
...
}
})
With NES there is a popular and elaborated alternative
HAPI plugin for WebSocket integration. The
hapi-plugin-websocket
plugin in contrast is a light-weight solution and was developed
with especially six distinct features in mind:
everything is handled through the regular HAPI route API
(i.e. no additional APIs like
server.subscribe()),
one can use HAPI route paths with arbitrary parameters,
one can restrict a HAPI route to a particular WebSocket subprotocol,
HTTP replies with status code 204 ("No Content") are explicitly taken into account (i.e. no WebSocket response message is sent at all in this case),
HAPI routes can be controlled to be plain REST, combined REST+WebSocket or WebSocket-only routes, and
optionally, WebSocket PING/PONG messages can be exchanged in an interval to automatically keep the connection alive (e.g. over stateful firewalls) and to better recognize dead connections (e.g. in case of network partitions).
If you want a more elaborate solution, NES should be your choice, of course.
