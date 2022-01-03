openbase logo
hapi-plugin-mysql

by Salesflare
7.2.4 (see all)

Hapi plugin for MySQL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hapi-plugin-mysql Build Status

hapi plugin for MySQL

What

Attaches a MySQL connection from a pool to every request.

How

Via request.app.db. You can also manually get a connection from the server via server.getDb(function (err, connection) {}).

await server.register({
    plugin: require('hapi-plugin-mysql'),
    options: {
        host: "localhost",
        user: "root",
        password: ""
    }
});

server.route({
    method: 'GET',
    path: '/',
    handler: async (request, h) => {

        request.app.db.query(...);
        return 'ok';
    }
});

The options are the same options you can pass onto the mysql lib for making a connection. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/mysql for more info on the mysql lib itself.

The keyword db is used because connection was used by <= hapi@16 and could have caused confusion/collision.

If you want more manual control or you want to use the same pool outside of the hapi part of your server you can initialize the pool before the plugin registration by calling await HapiPluginMysql.init(options) and then call require('hapi-plugin-mysql').getConnection to get a connection from the pool. If you still want to register the plugin (to get all the goodies) just don't pass any options to the plugin registration and it will use the same pool as first created. To manually stop the pool call await HapiPluginMySQL.stop(). See the tests for more granular use cases.

Catches

  • Transactions are no longer a part of this plugin and should be handled (with care) in your code

Testing

  • almost 100% code coverage! If you know how to test these last case please do let me know or PR :O
  • The tests requires you to have a test db with a table test and {user: root, password: ""}.
  • See .travis.yml and the tests for more info.

Changelog

See the releases page

