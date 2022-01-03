hapi plugin for MySQL
Attaches a MySQL connection from a pool to every request.
Via
request.app.db.
You can also manually get a connection from the server via
server.getDb(function (err, connection) {}).
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-plugin-mysql'),
options: {
host: "localhost",
user: "root",
password: ""
}
});
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: async (request, h) => {
request.app.db.query(...);
return 'ok';
}
});
The options are the same options you can pass onto the
mysql lib for making a connection. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/mysql for more info on the
mysql lib itself.
The keyword
db is used because
connection was used by
<= hapi@16 and could have caused confusion/collision.
If you want more manual control or you want to use the same pool outside of the hapi part of your server
you can initialize the pool before the plugin registration by calling
await HapiPluginMysql.init(options) and then call
require('hapi-plugin-mysql').getConnection to get a connection from the pool.
If you still want to register the plugin (to get all the goodies) just don't pass any options to the plugin registration
and it will use the same pool as first created.
To manually stop the pool call
await HapiPluginMySQL.stop().
See the tests for more granular use cases.
test db with a table
test and
{user: root, password: ""}.
.travis.yml and the tests for more info.
See the releases page