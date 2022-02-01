Hapi plugin for the Pino logger. It logs in JSON for easy post-processing.
npm install hapi-pino
'use strict'
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi')
async function start () {
// Create a server with a host and port
const server = Hapi.server({
host: 'localhost',
port: 3000,
debug: false, // disable Hapi debug console logging
})
// Add the route
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: async function (request, h) {
// request.log is HAPI standard way of logging
request.log(['a', 'b'], 'Request into hello world')
// you can also use a pino instance, which will be faster
request.logger.info('In handler %s', request.path)
return 'hello world'
}
})
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-pino'),
options: {
prettyPrint: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
// Redact Authorization headers, see https://getpino.io/#/docs/redaction
redact: ['req.headers.authorization']
}
})
// also as a decorated API
server.logger.info('another way for accessing it')
// and through Hapi standard logging system
server.log(['subsystem'], 'third way for accessing it')
await server.start()
return server
}
start().catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
process.exit(1)
})
hapi-pino goal is to enable Hapi applications to log via pino. To enable this, it decorates both the server and the request. Moreover, hapi-pino binds to the Hapi events system as described in the "Hapi events" section.
options.logPayload: boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, add the request payload as
payload to the
response event log.
options.logQueryParams: boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, add the request query as
queryParams to the
response event log.
options.logRouteTags: boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, add the request route tags (as configured in hapi
route.options.tags)
tags to the
response event log.
options.logRequestStart: boolean | (Request) => boolean
Default: false
Whether hapi-pino should add a
log.info() at the beginning of Hapi requests for the given Request.
For convenience, you can pass in
true to always log
request start events, or
false to disable logging
request start events
Note: when
logRequestStart is enabled and
getChildBindings is configured to omit the
req field, then the
req field will be
omitted from the
request completed log event. This behavior is useful if you want to separate requests from responses and link the
two via requestId (frequently done via
headers['x-request-id']) , where "request start" only logs the request and a requestId,
and
request completed only logs the response and the requestId.
options.logRequestComplete: boolean | (Request) => Boolean
Default: true
Whether hapi-pino should add a
log.info() at the completion of Hapi requests for the given Request.
For convenience, you can pass in
true to always log
request complete events, or
false to disable logging
request complete events
options.stream Pino.DestinationStream
Default:
process.stdout
the binary stream to write stuff to
options.prettyPrint: boolean
Default:
false
Pretty print the logs (same as
node server | pino), disabled in production. Enable in development by passing
true
options.tags: ({ [key in pino.Level]?: string })
Default: exposed via
hapi-pino.levelTags
A map to specify pairs of Hapi log tags and levels. The tags
trace,
debug,
info,
warn, and
error map to their corresponding level.
Any mappings you supply take precedence over the default mappings.
options.allTags: pino.Level
Default:
'info'
The logging level to apply to all tags not matched by
tags
options.serializers: { [key: string]: pino.SerializerFn }
An object to overwrite the default serializers. You can but don't have to overwrite all of them.
Example:
To redact the authorization header in the logs:
{
req: require('pino-noir')(['req.headers.authorization']).req
res: ...
err: ...
}
options.instance: Pino
Uses a previously created Pino instance as the logger.
The instance's
stream and
serializers take precedence.
options.logEvents: string[] | false | null
Default:
['onPostStart', 'onPostStop', 'response', 'request-error'] (all events)
Takes an array of strings with the events to log.
Set to
false/null to disable all events. Even though there is no
request-error Hapi Event, the options enables the logging of failed requests.
options.mergeHapiLogData: boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, Hapi-pino will merge the data received
from Hapi's logging interface (
server.log(tags, data) or
request.log(tags, data))
into Pino's logged attributes at root level. If data is a string, it will be used as the value for the
msg key.
When disabled, Hapi-pino will keep data under a
data key.
Example:
server.log(['info'], {hello: 'world'})
// with mergeHapiLogData: true
{ level: 30, hello: 'world', ...}
// with mergeHapiLogData: false (Default)
{ level: 30, data: { hello: 'world' }}
options.getChildBindings: (request) => { [key]: any }
Default:
() => { req: Request }, which automatically adds the request to every pino log call
Takes a function with the request as an input, and returns the object that will be passed into pinoLogger.child().
options.ignorePaths: string[]
Takes an array of string routes and disables logging for each. Useful for health checks or any route that does not need logging.
Example:
Do not log for /health route
ignorePaths: ['/health']
options.ignoreTags: string[]
Takes an array of string tags and disables logging for each. Useful for health checks or any route that does not need logging.
Example:
Do not log for route with
healthcheck tag
ignoreTags: ['healthcheck']
options.ignoreFunc: (options, request) => boolean
Takes a function that receives the plugin options and the request as parameters, and returns a boolean. Logging will be disabled if the return value is
true. Useful for scenarios where the
ignorePaths or
ignoreTags options can't achieve what is intended.
Example: Do not log routes relative to static content
ignoreFunc: (options, request) => request.path.startsWith('/static')
Note: if
ignoreFunc is used, the other two options that can be used to ignore / disable logging (
ignorePaths and
ignoreTags) are effectively discarded. So
ignoreFunc can be seen a more advanced option. For instance, you can easily re-implement the
ignorePaths functionality as follows:
ignoreFunc: (options, request) => myIgnorePaths.include(request.path)
(where
myIgnorePaths would be an array with paths to be ignored).
options.ignoredEventTags: object[]
Takes an array of object tags and disables logging for each. Useful for debug logs or any other tags that does not need logging.
Default:
{ log: '*', request: '*' }, Logs all the events emitted by server.log and request.log without filtering event tags
Example: Do not log the events for DEBUG and TEST tag
ignoredEventTags: { log: ['DEBUG', 'TEST'], request: ['DEBUG', 'TEST'] }
server.log(['DEBUG'], 'DEBUG')
options.level: Pino.Level
Default:
'info'
Set the minumum level that Pino should log out. See Level.
Example:
Configure Pino to output all
debug or higher events:
level: 'debug'
options.redact: string[] | pino.redactOptions
Path to be redacted in the log lines. See the log redaction docs for more details.
hapi-pino decorates the Hapi server with
server.logger, which is an instance of
pino. See its doc for the way to actual log.
hapi-pino decorates the Hapi request with:
request.logger, which is an instance of pino bound to the current request, so you can trace all the logs of a given request. See pino doc for the way to actual log.
hapi-pino listens to some Hapi events:
'onRequest', to create a request-specific child logger
'response', to log at
'info' level when a request is completed
'request', to support logging via the Hapi
request.log() method and to log at
'warn' level when a request errors or when request received contains an invalid
accept-encoding header, see
tags and
allTags options.
'log', to support logging via the Hapi
server.log() method and to log in case of an internal server event, see
tags and
allTags options.
'onPostStart', to log when the server is started
'onPostStop', to log when the server is stopped
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT