Hapi plugin for the Pino logger. It logs in JSON for easy post-processing.

Supported Hapi versions

hapi-pino v9.x supports Hapi v20.

hapi-pino v8.x supports Hapi v18, v19 and v20.

hapi-pino v7.x supports Hapi v18 and v19.

hapi-pino v6.x supports Hapi v17, v18 and v19

hapi-pino v5.x supports Hapi v17 and v18

hapi-pino v3.x supports Hapi v17 only. The maximum version that can be used with Hapi v16 is Pino v4.

hapi-pino v2.x is the LTS line for Hapi v16.

Install

npm install hapi-pino

Usage

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ) async function start ( ) { const server = Hapi.server({ host : 'localhost' , port : 3000 , debug : false , }) server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : async function ( request, h ) { request.log([ 'a' , 'b' ], 'Request into hello world' ) request.logger.info( 'In handler %s' , request.path) return 'hello world' } }) await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-pino' ), options : { prettyPrint : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' , redact : [ 'req.headers.authorization' ] } }) server.logger.info( 'another way for accessing it' ) server.log([ 'subsystem' ], 'third way for accessing it' ) await server.start() return server } start().catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) process.exit( 1 ) })

API

hapi-pino goal is to enable Hapi applications to log via pino. To enable this, it decorates both the server and the request. Moreover, hapi-pino binds to the Hapi events system as described in the "Hapi events" section.

Options

options.logPayload: boolean

Default: false

When enabled, add the request payload as payload to the response event log.

options.logQueryParams: boolean

Default: false

When enabled, add the request query as queryParams to the response event log.

Default: false

When enabled, add the request route tags (as configured in hapi route.options.tags ) tags to the response event log.

options.logRequestStart: boolean | (Request) => boolean

Default: false

Whether hapi-pino should add a log.info() at the beginning of Hapi requests for the given Request.

For convenience, you can pass in true to always log request start events, or false to disable logging request start events

Note: when logRequestStart is enabled and getChildBindings is configured to omit the req field, then the req field will be omitted from the request completed log event. This behavior is useful if you want to separate requests from responses and link the two via requestId (frequently done via headers['x-request-id'] ) , where "request start" only logs the request and a requestId, and request completed only logs the response and the requestId.

options.logRequestComplete: boolean | (Request) => Boolean

Default: true

Whether hapi-pino should add a log.info() at the completion of Hapi requests for the given Request.

For convenience, you can pass in true to always log request complete events, or false to disable logging request complete events

Default: process.stdout

the binary stream to write stuff to

options.prettyPrint: boolean

Default: false

Pretty print the logs (same as node server | pino ), disabled in production. Enable in development by passing true

Default: exposed via hapi-pino.levelTags

A map to specify pairs of Hapi log tags and levels. The tags trace , debug , info , warn , and error map to their corresponding level. Any mappings you supply take precedence over the default mappings.

Default: 'info'

The logging level to apply to all tags not matched by tags

An object to overwrite the default serializers. You can but don't have to overwrite all of them.

Example:

To redact the authorization header in the logs:

{ req : require ( 'pino-noir' )([ 'req.headers.authorization' ]).req res: ... err: ... }

options.instance: Pino

Uses a previously created Pino instance as the logger. The instance's stream and serializers take precedence.

options.logEvents: string[] | false | null

Default: ['onPostStart', 'onPostStop', 'response', 'request-error'] (all events)

Takes an array of strings with the events to log.

Set to false/null to disable all events. Even though there is no request-error Hapi Event, the options enables the logging of failed requests.

options.mergeHapiLogData: boolean

Default: false

When enabled, Hapi-pino will merge the data received from Hapi's logging interface ( server.log(tags, data) or request.log(tags, data) ) into Pino's logged attributes at root level. If data is a string, it will be used as the value for the msg key. When disabled, Hapi-pino will keep data under a data key.

Example:

server.log([ 'info' ], { hello : 'world' }) { level : 30 , hello : 'world' , ...} { level : 30 , data : { hello : 'world' }}

options.getChildBindings: (request) => { [key]: any }

Default: () => { req: Request } , which automatically adds the request to every pino log call

Takes a function with the request as an input, and returns the object that will be passed into pinoLogger.child().

Takes an array of string routes and disables logging for each. Useful for health checks or any route that does not need logging.

Example:

Do not log for /health route

ignorePaths: [ '/health' ]

Takes an array of string tags and disables logging for each. Useful for health checks or any route that does not need logging.

Example:

Do not log for route with healthcheck tag

ignoreTags: [ 'healthcheck' ]

options.ignoreFunc: (options, request) => boolean

Takes a function that receives the plugin options and the request as parameters, and returns a boolean. Logging will be disabled if the return value is true . Useful for scenarios where the ignorePaths or ignoreTags options can't achieve what is intended.

Example: Do not log routes relative to static content

ignoreFunc: ( options, request ) => request.path.startsWith( '/static' )

Note: if ignoreFunc is used, the other two options that can be used to ignore / disable logging ( ignorePaths and ignoreTags ) are effectively discarded. So ignoreFunc can be seen a more advanced option. For instance, you can easily re-implement the ignorePaths functionality as follows:

ignoreFunc: ( options, request ) => myIgnorePaths.include(request.path)

(where myIgnorePaths would be an array with paths to be ignored).

Takes an array of object tags and disables logging for each. Useful for debug logs or any other tags that does not need logging.

Default: { log: '*', request: '*' } , Logs all the events emitted by server.log and request.log without filtering event tags

Example: Do not log the events for DEBUG and TEST tag

ignoredEventTags: { log : [ 'DEBUG' , 'TEST' ], request : [ 'DEBUG' , 'TEST' ] } server.log([ 'DEBUG' ], 'DEBUG' )

Default: 'info'

Set the minumum level that Pino should log out. See Level.

Example:

Configure Pino to output all debug or higher events:

level: 'debug'

Path to be redacted in the log lines. See the log redaction docs for more details.

Server Decorations

hapi-pino decorates the Hapi server with server.logger , which is an instance of pino. See its doc for the way to actual log.

Request Decorations

hapi-pino decorates the Hapi request with:

request.logger , which is an instance of pino bound to the current request, so you can trace all the logs of a given request. See pino doc for the way to actual log.

Hapi Events

hapi-pino listens to some Hapi events:

'onRequest' , to create a request-specific child logger

, to create a request-specific child logger 'response' , to log at 'info' level when a request is completed

, to log at level when a request is completed 'request' , to support logging via the Hapi request.log() method and to log at 'warn' level when a request errors or when request received contains an invalid accept-encoding header, see tags and allTags options.

, to support logging via the Hapi method and to log at level when a request errors or when request received contains an invalid header, see and options. 'log' , to support logging via the Hapi server.log() method and to log in case of an internal server event, see tags and allTags options.

, to support logging via the Hapi method and to log in case of an internal server event, see and options. 'onPostStart' , to log when the server is started

, to log when the server is started 'onPostStop' , to log when the server is stopped

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT