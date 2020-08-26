openbase logo
hapi-nuxt

by nuxt-community
2.2.0 (see all)

Nuxt.js plugin for Hapi.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

106

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Please use @nuxtjs/hapi

Readme

Hapi Plugin for Nuxt.js

Nuxt.js plugin for Hapi.js

IMPORTANT: This plugin is compatible with Hapi >= 17

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/hapi dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/hapi # or npm install @nuxtjs/hapi
  1. Register it on your server:
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi')
const nuxtPlugin = require('@nuxtjs/hapi')

await server.register({
  plugin: nuxtPlugin
  options: {
    // plugin options
  }
}

Options

dev

  • Default: true (false when environment variable NODE_ENV is production)

Automatically starts a Builder allow to hot reload on dev. Should be disabled for production.

overrides

Override nuxt.config

rootDir

  • Default: current working directory

Nuxt app rootDir

edge

  • Default: false

Use nuxt-edge instead of nuxt package if set to true

baseURL

  • Default: /

baseURL for SSR route handler

route

  • Default: { id: 'nuxt.render', auth: false }

Hapi route options for SSR handler

routeMethod

  • Default: *

Hapi route method. (Can be set to GET for more strict handling)

Access nuxt and builder instances

This plugin exposes nuxt and builder (for dev only) instances to hapi.

const server = new Hapi.Server()

await server.register(HapiNuxt)

// Access to nuxt and builder instances using server.plugins.nuxt
const { nuxt, builder } = server.plugins.nuxt

Access Hapi's internals.

The hapi request object is available from nuxtServerInit and the context under res.hapi. Likewise, the hapi response toolkit will be available in res.hapi.

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

