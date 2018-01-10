Hapi plugin to add named routes to your view templates.
In your view templates, instead of always typing the path in your links, you can now have access to the route name variable. It will just print the path.
In your view template you can now access
path.name where name is the id of the route.
To name a route you need to pass the config object to the route with the id being defined.
Example:
// Route Config
var about = {
handler: function (request, reply) {
reply.view('about');
},
id: 'about'
};
// Array of routes for Hapi
routes = [
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/about',
config: about
}
]
server.route(routes);
Based on the example above you now have access to
path.about in your view templates, and will print out the routes path
/about.
Handlebars:
<a href="{{path.about}}">About</a>
Jade:
a(href="#{path.about}") About
In Hapi 8.0.0 the
id property for a route was added to allow a developer to access a route path using
server.lookup(). As of hapi-named-routes
0.3.0 we use this
id instead of
app.name like we previoisly used.
You can see this being used in the Hapi Ninja boilerplate example. https://github.com/poeticninja/hapi-ninja