hnr

hapi-named-routes

by Saul Maddox
1.0.1 (see all)

Add named routes to your view templates

69

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hapi Named Routes

Hapi plugin to add named routes to your view templates.

Goal:

In your view templates, instead of always typing the path in your links, you can now have access to the route name variable. It will just print the path.

How it works:

In your view template you can now access path.name where name is the id of the route.

To name a route you need to pass the config object to the route with the id being defined.

Example:

// Route Config
var about = {
    handler: function (request, reply) {
        reply.view('about');
    },
    id: 'about'
};

// Array of routes for Hapi
routes = [
    {
        method: 'GET',
        path: '/about',
        config: about
    }
]

server.route(routes);

Based on the example above you now have access to path.about in your view templates, and will print out the routes path /about.

Handlebars: <a href="{{path.about}}">About</a>

Jade: a(href="#{path.about}") About

Breaking changes

In Hapi 8.0.0 the id property for a route was added to allow a developer to access a route path using server.lookup(). As of hapi-named-routes 0.3.0 we use this id instead of app.name like we previoisly used.

Other

You can see this being used in the Hapi Ninja boilerplate example. https://github.com/poeticninja/hapi-ninja

