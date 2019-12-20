A hapi plugin for mongo-models .

Install

$ npm install hapi-mongo-models

Server plugin

During plugin registration we connect to MongoDB using the supplied options.

During Hapi's onPreStart server extension point and based on your autoIndex option, we create any indexes defined in the models supplied.

Register

const HapiMongoModels = require ( 'hapi-mongo-models' ); const plugin = { plugin : HapiMongoModels, options : { mongodb : { connection : { uri : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/' , db : 'hapi-mongo-models-test' }, options : {} }, models : [ './path/to/customer' , './path/to/order' ], autoIndex : false } }; await server.register(plugin);

Plugin options

The options passed to the plugin is an object where:

mongodb - is an object where: connection - is an object where: uri - a string representing the connection uri for MongoDB. db - the name of the database. options - an optional object passed to MongoDB's native connect function.

- is an object where: autoIndex - a boolean specifying if the plugin should call createIndexes for each model that has a static indexes property. Defaults to true . Typically set to false in production environments.

- a boolean specifying if the plugin should call for each model that has a static property. Defaults to . Typically set to in production environments. models - an array strings representing the paths to the models (relative to the current working directory or absolute) of where to find the model on disk.

Note: This plugin is designed for basic use-cases. If you find yourself needing more, consider using the source as inspiration and create a custom plugin for your app.

License

MIT

