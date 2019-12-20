A hapi plugin for
mongo-models.
$ npm install hapi-mongo-models
During plugin registration we connect to MongoDB using the supplied options.
During Hapi's
onPreStart server extension point and based on your
autoIndex
option, we create any indexes defined in the
models supplied.
const HapiMongoModels = require('hapi-mongo-models');
const plugin = {
plugin: HapiMongoModels,
options: {
mongodb: {
connection: {
uri: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/',
db: 'hapi-mongo-models-test'
},
options: {}
},
models: [
'./path/to/customer',
'./path/to/order'
],
autoIndex: false
}
};
await server.register(plugin);
The options passed to the plugin is an object where:
mongodb - is an object where:
connection - is an object where:
uri - a string representing the connection uri for MongoDB.
db - the name of the database.
options - an optional object passed to MongoDB's native connect function.
autoIndex - a boolean specifying if the plugin should call
createIndexes
for each model that has a static
indexes property. Defaults to
true.
Typically set to
false in production environments.
models - an array strings representing the paths to the models (relative to
the current working directory or absolute) of where to find the model on
disk.
Any issues or questions (no matter how basic), open an issue. Please take the initiative to read relevant documentation and be pro-active with debugging.
Contributions are welcome. If you're changing something non-trivial, you may want to submit an issue before creating a large pull request.
Note: This plugin is designed for basic use-cases. If you find yourself needing more, consider using the source as inspiration and create a custom plugin for your app.
MIT
What you create with
hapi-mongo-models is more important than
hapi-mongo-models.