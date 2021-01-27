Configurable plugin to determine request language in hapi.js applications.
This plugin determines requested loclale by looking at the following: (Order can be changed or skipped via
options.order)
Optionally creates getter and setters or uses already available ones in request. Calls setter method with requested locale. Also provides plugin methods such as
server.plugins['hapi-locale'].getLocale();
Nearly every aspect of the plugin can be configured with options. Sensible defaults are tried to be provided.
Create server
...
var plugins = [{
register: 'hapi-locale'
options: {
createAccessors: true,
getter: 'i18n.getLocale',
setter: 'i18n.setLocale'
}
}]
...
server.register(plugins, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
server.start(function () {
console.log('Server started at: ' + server.info.uri);
});
});
In handlers:
var locale = request.i18n.getLocale();
It is easy to determine locale in hapi.js. So why is this plugin written? We are tired of writing repetitive code for every application/module and decided to export this functionality as a hapi plugin.
Also we make it tested and documented.
The options below are the most important ones, because they change/write the request object and may cause undesirable results if not properly configured to suit your needs.
|Option
|Default Value
|Description
createAccessors
|true
|Enables creating getter and setter methods in request object. If set to false it is assumed getter and setter methods are already available.
getter
|i18n.getLocale
|Getter method in request object to get current locale. (Created if
options.createAccessors is true.
setter
|i18n.setLocale
|Setter method in request object to set current locale. (Created if
options.createAccessors is true.
attribute
|i18n.locale
|Key in request object which will be used to store locale name. (Created if
options.createAccessors is true.
Please see all options below in hapiLocale~PluginOptions in API section
The workflow of the plugin is as below:
Plugin
options.onEvent
options.throw404 is true and URL param has a locale which is not available.
b. Sets default locale.
request.i18n.getLocale and
request.i18n.setLocale.
Available locales are determined with methods in the following order. If one of the methods succeeds no other methods are tried. One or more steps may be cancelled via
options. Available locales are searched one time during plugin registration.
Plugin
options.locales. Set empty
[] to skip.
package.json or other json file set by
options.configFile and
options.configKey. Key may be set with nested format such as 'pref.of.my.app.locales'. Set
null to skip.
options.scan.path excluding files and directories given by
options.path.exclude. Set
null to skip.
One or more locale may be preferred in requests. To determine the most wanted locale for every request the following steps are taken in order set by
options.order. One or more steps may be cancelled via setting null in related
options or not including to
options.order.
Plugin (in default order, which can be changed from
options.order)
params looks path paramater such as
{lang}/member for
/en_US/member. Path parameter name can be set via
options.param.
cookie looks cookie. Cookie name can be set via
options.cookie, cookie key to look in cookie can be set
options.cookieKey.
query looks query paramater such as
/member?lang=en_US. Query parameter name can be set via
options.query.
header looks
accept-language header of request. Header name can be set via
options.header.
Plugin tries to find first preferred locale which is available in application:
options.throw404 set true.
options.default, otherwise first available locale is used as default.
Plugin uses getter and setter methods. It creates them if
options.createAccessors is true and they do not exist. Name of the methods are set via
options.getter and
options.setter options. Default values are
i18n.getLocale and
i18n.setLocale.
Callback is called with locale name as only parameter. Callback name is configured via
options.callback. If callback name is given as a function reference, it is called directly. If it is given as string it is called as a chained method of request object. Default is "i18n.setLocale" which results as
request.i18n.setLocale. It is possible to use a chained method name such as "i18n.setLocale" which results as
request.i18n.setLocale.
By default this plugin looks URL Part (
request.params), Cookie (
request.state), Query String (
request.query), Header (
request.headers) in this order: 'params', 'cookie', 'query', 'headers'. If you wish to change this order you can set it with
options.order array.
Available locales are determined one time during server start plugin registration. Per request operations happens on event set by
options.onEvent.
This plugin exposes some functions and attributes using server.expose mechanism of hapi.js. They are documented under API section's exposed part. See there for details.
// This function may be used to access requested locale manually.
var locale = request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'].getLocale(request, reply); // 'tr_TR'
var locales = request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'].getLocales(); // ['tr_TR', 'en_US'] etc.
var server = new hapi.Server(),
path = require('path');
server.connection({
host: 'localhost',
port: 8080
});
var plugins = ['hapi-locale']
server.route([
{
path: "/locale",
method: "GET",
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply({ locale: request.i18n.getLocale() }); // This method is added by hapi-locale
}
},
{
path: "/{lang}/locale",
method: "GET",
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply({ locale: request.i18n.getLocale() }); // This method is added by hapi-locale
}
}
]);
server.register(plugins, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
server.start(function () {
console.log('Server started at: ' + server.info.uri);
});
});
Options below are also default options.
var server = new hapi.Server(),
path = require('path');
server.connection({
host: 'localhost',
port: 8080
});
var rootDir = __dirname;
// Those are also default options:
var plugins = [
{
register: 'hapi-locale',
options: {
locales : [],
configFile : path.join(rootDir, 'package.json'),
configKey : 'locales',
scan : {
path : path.join(rootDir, 'locales'),
fileType : 'json',
directories : true,
exclude : ['templates', 'template.json']
},
param : 'lang',
query : 'lang',
cookie : 'lang',
cookieKey : 'lang',
header : 'accept-language',
order : ['params', 'cookie', 'query', 'headers'],
throw404 : true,
getter : 'i18n.getLocale',
setter : 'i18n.setLocale',
createAccessors : true,
attribute : 'i18n.locale',
callback : 'setLocale',
onEvent : 'onPreAuth'
}
}
];
server.route([
{
path: "/locale",
method: "GET",
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply({ locale: request.i18n.getLocale() }); // This method is added by hapi-locale
}
},
{
path: "/{lang}/locale",
method: "GET",
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply({ locale: request.i18n.getLocale() }); // This method is added by hapi-locale
}
}
]);
server.register(plugins, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
server.start(function () {
console.log('Server started at: ' + server.info.uri);
});
});
|ROUTE
|REQUEST
|HEADER
|LOCALE
|REASON (Default Config)
|/{lang}/account
|GET /en_US/account
|en_US
|Path
|/{lang}/account
|GET /tr_TR/account?lang=fr_FR
|accept-language=jp_JP;jp;q=0.8
|tr_TR
|Path has more priority
|/api/{lang}/account
|GET api/en_US/account
|en_US
|Path
|/account
|GET /account?lang=en_US
|en_US
|Query
|/api/account
|GET api/account?lang=en_US
|en_US
|Query
|/account
|GET /account
|accept-language=en_US;en;q=0.8
|en_US
|Header
|/{lang}/account
|GET /nonsense/account
|404
|Not found URL
|/account
|GET account?lang=nonsense
|Default Locale
|Not found URL
Configurable plugin to determine request language in hapi.js applications.
Exposed functions and attributes are listed under exposed name.
To access those attributes
request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'] can be used.
Object
Hapi plugin function which adds i18n support to request and response objects.
Kind: static method of
'hapi-locale'
|Param
|Type
|Description
|server
Object
|
Hapi server object
|options
PluginOptions
|
Plugin configuration options.
|next
function
|
Callback function.
Object
Plugin configuration options.
Kind: inner typedef of
'hapi-locale'
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|locales
Array.<string>
[]
|List of locales to use in application.
|default
string |
null
"1st Locale"
|Default locale to use if no locale is given.
|configFile
string |
null
"package.json"
|Configuration file to get available locales.
|configKey
string |
null
"locales"
|Key to look in configuration file to get available locales. May be nested key such as 'a.b.c'.
|scan
Object
|Scanning options to get available locales
|scan.path
string
"locale"
|Path or paths to scan locale files to get available locales.
|scan.fileTypes
string
"json"
|File types to scan. ie. "json" for en_US.json, tr_TR.json
|scan.directories
boolean
true
|whether to scan directory names to get available locales.
|scan.exclude
Array.<string>
[templates]
|Directory or file names to exclude from scan results.
|param
string |
null
"lang"
|Name of the path parameter to determine language. ie. /{lang}/account
|query
string |
null
"lang"
|Name of the query parameter to determine language. ie. /account?lang=tr_TR
|cookie
string |
null
"lang"
|Name of the cookie to determine language.
|cookieKey
string |
null
"lang"
|Name of the key to look inside cookie to determine language. May be nested key such as 'a.b.c'.
|header
string |
null
"accept-language"
|Name of the header parameter to determine language.
|order
Array.<string>
['params', 'cookie', 'query', 'headers']
|Order in which language determination process follows. First successful method returns requested language.
|throw404
boolean
true
|Whether to throw 404 not found if locale is not found. Does not apply path parameters, it always throws 404.
|getter
string |
null
"i18n.getLocale"
|Getter method in request object to get current locale. May be nested object such as 'a.b.c'
|setter
string |
null
"i18n.setLocale"
|Setter method in request object to set current locale. May be nested object such as 'a.b.c'
|attribute
string |
null
"i18n.locale"
|Key in request object which will be used to store locale name. May be nested path such as 'a.b.c'.
|createAccessors
boolean
true
|Enables creating getter and setter methods in request object.
|onEvent
string
"onPreAuth"
|Event on which locale determination process is fired.
Exposed functions and attributes are listed under exposed name.
To access those attributes
request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'] can be used.
Example
var locales = request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'].getLocales(); // ['tr_TR', 'en_US'] etc.
Array.<string>
string
string
Array.<string>
Returns all available locales as an array.
Kind: inner method of
exposed
Returns:
Array.<string> - - Array of locales.
Example
var locales = request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'].getLocales(); // ['tr_TR', 'en_US'] etc.
string
Returns default locale.
Kind: inner method of
exposed
Returns:
string - - Default locale
string
Returns requested language.
Kind: inner method of
exposed
Returns:
string - Locale
|Param
|Type
|Description
|request
Object
|
Hapi.js request object
Note: Simple documentation updates are not listed here.
options.throw404 only affects URL parameter now.
options.callback is not used anymore.
options.setter is used both as a setter and as a callback.
options.createGetterOn and
options.createSetterOn are renamed as
options.getter and
options.setter.
options.createAccessorsIfNotExists added.
options.order to change order of process to determine locale. It is possible to proritize query etc. over url parameters now.
options.createGetter and
options.createSetter are renamed as
options.createGetterOn and
options.createSetterOn
getDefaultLocale() exposed function.
getLocale() and
getLocales() exposed functions.
