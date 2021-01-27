Configurable plugin to determine request language in hapi.js applications.

This plugin determines requested loclale by looking at the following: (Order can be changed or skipped via options.order )

URL parameter,

Cookie,

Query parameter,

HTTP header.

Optionally creates getter and setters or uses already available ones in request. Calls setter method with requested locale. Also provides plugin methods such as server.plugins['hapi-locale'].getLocale() ;

Nearly every aspect of the plugin can be configured with options. Sensible defaults are tried to be provided.

Synopsis

Create server

... var plugins = [{ register : 'hapi-locale' options : { createAccessors : true , getter : 'i18n.getLocale' , setter : 'i18n.setLocale' } }] ... server.register(plugins, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; server.start( function ( ) { console .log( 'Server started at: ' + server.info.uri); }); });

In handlers:

var locale = request.i18n.getLocale();

WHY

It is easy to determine locale in hapi.js. So why is this plugin written? We are tired of writing repetitive code for every application/module and decided to export this functionality as a hapi plugin.

Also we make it tested and documented.

Most Important Options:

The options below are the most important ones, because they change/write the request object and may cause undesirable results if not properly configured to suit your needs.

Option Default Value Description createAccessors true Enables creating getter and setter methods in request object. If set to false it is assumed getter and setter methods are already available. getter i18n.getLocale Getter method in request object to get current locale. (Created if options.createAccessors is true. setter i18n.setLocale Setter method in request object to set current locale. (Created if options.createAccessors is true. attribute i18n.locale Key in request object which will be used to store locale name. (Created if options.createAccessors is true.

Please see all options below in hapiLocale~PluginOptions in API section

How it works

The workflow of the plugin is as below:

Plugin

Determines which locales are available in application. This happens one time during plugin registration. Tries to find which locale is prefered looking incoming request. This and other steps below happen in every request. Event for this step is configured by options.onEvent Matches requested locale with available locales. If no match is found: a. If options.throw404 is true and URL param has a locale which is not available. b. Sets default locale. (Optional) Adds getter and setter methods in request object. By deafult request.i18n.getLocale and request.i18n.setLocale . Setter is called.

1. Available locales

Available locales are determined with methods in the following order. If one of the methods succeeds no other methods are tried. One or more steps may be cancelled via options . Available locales are searched one time during plugin registration.

Plugin

Looks locales up in plugin options options.locales . Set empty [] to skip. Looks package.json or other json file set by options.configFile and options.configKey . Key may be set with nested format such as 'pref.of.my.app.locales'. Set null to skip. Scans path given by options.scan.path excluding files and directories given by options.path.exclude . Set null to skip.

2. Requested locale(s)

One or more locale may be preferred in requests. To determine the most wanted locale for every request the following steps are taken in order set by options.order . One or more steps may be cancelled via setting null in related options or not including to options.order .

Plugin (in default order, which can be changed from options.order )

params looks path paramater such as {lang}/member for /en_US/member . Path parameter name can be set via options.param . cookie looks cookie. Cookie name can be set via options.cookie , cookie key to look in cookie can be set options.cookieKey . query looks query paramater such as /member?lang=en_US . Query parameter name can be set via options.query . header looks accept-language header of request. Header name can be set via options.header .

3. Match Requested locale

Plugin tries to find first preferred locale which is available in application:

If a match is found, locale is determined. If no match is found plugin either throws 404 for URL parameter if options.throw404 set true. If no 404 is thrown, default locale is used as a result. Default locale may set via options.default , otherwise first available locale is used as default.

4. Getter and Setter Methods

Plugin uses getter and setter methods. It creates them if options.createAccessors is true and they do not exist. Name of the methods are set via options.getter and options.setter options. Default values are i18n.getLocale and i18n.setLocale .

5. Callback is called

Callback is called with locale name as only parameter. Callback name is configured via options.callback . If callback name is given as a function reference, it is called directly. If it is given as string it is called as a chained method of request object. Default is "i18n.setLocale" which results as request.i18n.setLocale . It is possible to use a chained method name such as "i18n.setLocale" which results as request.i18n.setLocale .

Order & Prioritization

By default this plugin looks URL Part ( request.params ), Cookie ( request.state ), Query String ( request.query ), Header ( request.headers ) in this order: 'params', 'cookie', 'query', 'headers'. If you wish to change this order you can set it with options.order array.

Event Times

Available locales are determined one time during server start plugin registration. Per request operations happens on event set by options.onEvent .

Exposed Functions & Attributes

This plugin exposes some functions and attributes using server.expose mechanism of hapi.js. They are documented under API section's exposed part. See there for details.

// This function may be used to access requested locale manually. var locale = request. server .plugins[ 'hapi-locale' ].getLocale(request, reply); // 'tr_TR' var locales = request. server .plugins[ 'hapi-locale' ].getLocales(); // [ 'tr_TR' , 'en_US' ] etc.

Examples

Use with default options:

var server = new hapi. Server (), path = require( 'path' ); server . connection ({ host: 'localhost' , port: 8080 }); var plugins = [ 'hapi-locale' ] server .route([ { path : "/locale", method : "GET", handler : function (request, reply) { reply({ locale: request.i18n.getLocale() }); // This method is added by hapi-locale } }, { path : "/{lang}/locale", method : "GET", handler : function (request, reply) { reply({ locale: request.i18n.getLocale() }); // This method is added by hapi-locale } } ]); server .register(plugins, function (err) { if (err) throw err; server . start ( function () { console.log( 'Server started at: ' + server . info .uri); }); });

Providing options

Options below are also default options.

var server = new hapi.Server(), path = require ( 'path' ); server.connection({ host : 'localhost' , port : 8080 }); var rootDir = __dirname; var plugins = [ { register : 'hapi-locale' , options : { locales : [], configFile : path.join(rootDir, 'package.json' ), configKey : 'locales' , scan : { path : path.join(rootDir, 'locales' ), fileType : 'json' , directories : true , exclude : [ 'templates' , 'template.json' ] }, param : 'lang' , query : 'lang' , cookie : 'lang' , cookieKey : 'lang' , header : 'accept-language' , order : [ 'params' , 'cookie' , 'query' , 'headers' ], throw404 : true , getter : 'i18n.getLocale' , setter : 'i18n.setLocale' , createAccessors : true , attribute : 'i18n.locale' , callback : 'setLocale' , onEvent : 'onPreAuth' } } ]; server.route([ { path : "/locale" , method : "GET" , handler : function ( request, reply ) { reply({ locale : request.i18n.getLocale() }); } }, { path : "/{lang}/locale" , method : "GET" , handler : function ( request, reply ) { reply({ locale : request.i18n.getLocale() }); } } ]); server.register(plugins, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; server.start( function ( ) { console .log( 'Server started at: ' + server.info.uri); }); });

Routes

ROUTE REQUEST HEADER LOCALE REASON (Default Config) /{lang}/account GET /en_US/account en_US Path /{lang}/account GET /tr_TR/account?lang=fr_FR accept-language=jp_JP;jp;q=0.8 tr_TR Path has more priority /api/{lang}/account GET api/en_US/account en_US Path /account GET /account?lang=en_US en_US Query /api/account GET api/account?lang=en_US en_US Query /account GET /account accept-language=en_US;en;q=0.8 en_US Header /{lang}/account GET /nonsense/account 404 Not found URL /account GET account?lang=nonsense Default Locale Not found URL

API

Modules

'hapi-locale' Configurable plugin to determine request language in hapi.js applications. exposed Exposed functions and attributes are listed under exposed name. To access those attributes request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'] can be used.

## 'hapi-locale' Configurable plugin to determine request language in hapi.js applications.

Hapi plugin function which adds i18n support to request and response objects.

Kind: static method of 'hapi-locale'

Param Type Description server Object Hapi server object options PluginOptions Plugin configuration options. next function Callback function.

'hapi-locale'~PluginOptions : Object

Plugin configuration options.

Kind: inner typedef of 'hapi-locale'

Properties

Name Type Default Description locales Array.<string> [] List of locales to use in application. default string | null "1st Locale" Default locale to use if no locale is given. configFile string | null "package.json" Configuration file to get available locales. configKey string | null "locales" Key to look in configuration file to get available locales. May be nested key such as 'a.b.c'. scan Object Scanning options to get available locales scan.path string "locale" Path or paths to scan locale files to get available locales. scan.fileTypes string "json" File types to scan. ie. "json" for en_US.json, tr_TR.json scan.directories boolean true whether to scan directory names to get available locales. scan.exclude Array.<string> [templates] Directory or file names to exclude from scan results. param string | null "lang" Name of the path parameter to determine language. ie. /{lang}/account query string | null "lang" Name of the query parameter to determine language. ie. /account?lang=tr_TR cookie string | null "lang" Name of the cookie to determine language. cookieKey string | null "lang" Name of the key to look inside cookie to determine language. May be nested key such as 'a.b.c'. header string | null "accept-language" Name of the header parameter to determine language. order Array.<string> ['params', 'cookie', 'query', 'headers'] Order in which language determination process follows. First successful method returns requested language. throw404 boolean true Whether to throw 404 not found if locale is not found. Does not apply path parameters, it always throws 404. getter string | null "i18n.getLocale" Getter method in request object to get current locale. May be nested object such as 'a.b.c' setter string | null "i18n.setLocale" Setter method in request object to set current locale. May be nested object such as 'a.b.c' attribute string | null "i18n.locale" Key in request object which will be used to store locale name. May be nested path such as 'a.b.c'. createAccessors boolean true Enables creating getter and setter methods in request object. onEvent string "onPreAuth" Event on which locale determination process is fired.

exposed

Exposed functions and attributes are listed under exposed name. To access those attributes request.server.plugins['hapi-locale'] can be used.

Example

var locales = request.server.plugins[ 'hapi-locale' ].getLocales();

Returns all available locales as an array.

Kind: inner method of exposed

Returns: Array.<string> - - Array of locales.

Example

var locales = request.server.plugins[ 'hapi-locale' ].getLocales();

exposed~getDefaultLocale() ⇒ string

Returns default locale.

Kind: inner method of exposed

Returns: string - - Default locale



exposed~getLocale(request) ⇒ string

Returns requested language.

Kind: inner method of exposed

Returns: string - Locale

Param Type Description request Object Hapi.js request object

History & Notes

Note: Simple documentation updates are not listed here.

Changed: node.js 4 (ES6) is used.

Some changes are incompatible with 0.x versions.

Changed: Internal structure of the plugin is completly changed. It is class based now.

Added: JOI validations for plugin options.

Changed: Code cleaned up to make it easily understandable.

Changed: Documentation is updated.

Changed: Option names are simplified.

Changed: options.throw404 only affects URL parameter now.

only affects URL parameter now. Changed: options.callback is not used anymore. options.setter is used both as a setter and as a callback.

is not used anymore. is used both as a setter and as a callback. Changed: Best match algorithm now tries every method until requested language is one of the available ones.

Fixed: Accept language header parsed wrong.

Changed: Tests ported from Mocha/Chai to Lab/Code.

Fixed: Created setter function does not work.

Changed: options.createGetterOn and options.createSetterOn are renamed as options.getter and options.setter .

and are renamed as and . Added: options.createAccessorsIfNotExists added.

added. Fixed: Wrong path parameter caused reply called twice. Fixed.

Added: Cookie support. options.order to change order of process to determine locale. It is possible to proritize query etc. over url parameters now.

Changed: options.createGetter and options.createSetter are renamed as options.createGetterOn and options.createSetterOn

Added: getDefaultLocale() exposed function.

Added: getLocale() and getLocales() exposed functions.

Initial version.

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Özüm Eldoğan

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.