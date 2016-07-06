Create a GraphQL HTTP server with Hapi. Port from express-graphql.

The options key of query accepts the following:

schema : A GraphQLSchema instance from [ graphql-js ][]. A schema must be provided.

context : A value to pass as the context to the graphql() function from [ graphql-js ][].

rootValue : A value to pass as the rootValue to the graphql() function from [ graphql-js ][].

pretty : If true , any JSON response will be pretty-printed.

formatError : An optional function which will be used to format any errors produced by fulfilling a GraphQL operation. If no function is provided, GraphQL's default spec-compliant [ formatError ][] function will be used.

validationRules : Optional additional validation rules queries must satisfy in addition to those defined by the GraphQL spec.