openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hgp

hapi-graceful-pm2

by Roy Lines
1.0.17 (see all)

hapi plugin to handle graceful pm2 reloads

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

250

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hapi-graceful-pm2

Circle CI Coverage Status npm version

This is a hapi plugin to handle true zero downtime reloads when issuing a pm2 reload command.

When using this plugin and calling 'pm2 reload', the 'SIGINT' message will be intercepted and will wait for hapi to drain all connections before exiting the worker. This will ensure any in progress requests are completed before exiting. Whilst waiting, no new requests will be forwarded to the worker.

Without this plugin the issuing of a reload will terminate any in progress requests without waiting. You can pass a timeout that configures the maximum time hapi should wait to drain all connections. Note: the PM2_GRACEFUL_TIMEOUT environment variable should be set to a value higher than the plugin timeout to ensure pm2 doesn't timeout before hapi.

The pm2 shutdown process is described here.

Usage

Register the plugin in the usual way, for instance:

server.register({  
    plugin: require('hapi-graceful-pm2'),
    options: {
        timeout: 4000
    }
}).then((err) => {
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial