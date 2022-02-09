Development of this hapi plugin is supported by Future Studio University 🚀

Introduction

A hapi plugin to geo locate requests by IP and provide request.location in your route handlers. The plugin uses ipinfo.io for the IP geo location.

Requirements

hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 (or newer)

Compatibility

Major Release hapi.js version Node.js version v4 >=17 hapi >=12 v3 >=17 hapi >=8 v2 <=16 hapi >=8

Installation

Add hapi-geo-locate as a dependency to your project:

npm i hapi-geo-locate

Using hapi v17 or v18?

Use the 3.x release line:

npm i hapi-geo-locate@3

Do you use hapi v16 (or lower)?

Use the 2.x release of hapi-geo-locate with hapi v16 support. Later versions are only compatible with hapi v17 and v18.

npm i hapi-geo-locate@2

Usage

The most straight forward way to register the hapi-geo-locate plugin:

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-geo-locate' ) }) server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : ( request, h ) => { const location = request.location return location } })

Plugin Registration Options

The following plugin options allow you to customize the default behavior of hapi-geo-locate :

enabledByDefault : (boolean) , default: true — by default, the plugin geo locates the request by IP on every request

: , default: — by default, the plugin geo locates the request by IP on every request authToken: (string) , no default — the API token to authenticate requests against the IPinfo API

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-geo-locate' ), options : { enabledByDefault : false authToken : 'your-ipinfo-api-token' } }) server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : ( request, h ) => { const location = request.location return h.response(location) } })

Route Handler Options

The following plugin options on individual route handlers allow you to customize the behavior of hapi-geo-locate :

enabled : (boolean) — tells the plugin to enable ( true ) or disable ( false ) geo location for the request by IP

: — tells the plugin to enable ( ) or disable ( ) geo location for the request by IP fakeIP: (string) — tells the plugin to use the defined IP address to geo locate the request (by this IP)

The plugin configuration can be customized for single routes using the hapi-geo-locate key:

server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-geo-locate' ) }) server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : ( request, h ) => { const location = request.location return location }, config : { plugins : { 'hapi-geo-locate' : { enabled : true , fakeIP : '8.8.8.8' } } } })

Supported Proxies and Proxy Headers

hapi-geo-locate supports all proxies that request-ip does:

X-Client-IP

X-Forwarded-For , picking the first, client IP if the request went through multiple proxies.

, picking the first, client IP if the request went through multiple proxies. X-Forwarded , Forwarded-For and Forwarded as variations of X-Forwarded-For

, and as variations of CF-Connecting-IP

True-Client-Ip

X-Real-IP

X-Cluster-Client-IP

and all the request.[connection|socket|info].remoteAddress variations.

If the IP address cannot be found, null is returned.

Running your application behind a (reverse) proxy like nginx, the client’s IP address gets reset to localhost. You can grab the actual request IP to your app using an HTTP header.

hapi-geo-locate uses the request-ip package to determine the external IP address. This package supports all common HTTP headers and ways to get the request’s IP. Awesome!

You should be safe in any way :)

Feature Requests

Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.

Contributing

Create a fork Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 🚀

License

MIT © Future Studio