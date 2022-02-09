A hapi plugin to geo-locate requests
Installation · Usage · Plugin Options · Proxies and Headers
A hapi plugin to geo locate requests by IP and provide
request.location in your route handlers. The plugin uses ipinfo.io for the IP geo location.
hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 (or newer)
This plugin requires hapi v19 (or later) and Node.js v12 or newer.
|Major Release
|hapi.js version
|Node.js version
v4
>=17 hapi
>=12
v3
>=17 hapi
>=8
v2
<=16 hapi
>=8
Add
hapi-geo-locate as a dependency to your project:
npm i hapi-geo-locate
Use the
3.x release line:
npm i hapi-geo-locate@3
Use the
2.x release of
hapi-geo-locate with hapi v16 support. Later versions are only compatible with hapi v17 and v18.
npm i hapi-geo-locate@2
The most straight forward way to register the
hapi-geo-locate plugin:
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-geo-locate')
})
// went smooth like dark chocolate :)
// Within your route handler functions, you can access the location like this
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: (request, h) => {
const location = request.location
// use client location
return location
}
})
The following plugin options allow you to customize the default behavior of
hapi-geo-locate:
(boolean), default:
true — by default, the plugin geo locates the request by IP on every request
(string), no default — the API token to authenticate requests against the IPinfo API
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-geo-locate'),
options: {
enabledByDefault: false
authToken: 'your-ipinfo-api-token'
}
})
// Within your route handler functions, you can access the location like this
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: (request, h) => {
const location = request.location // will be undefined
return h.response(location)
}
})
The following plugin options on individual route handlers allow you to customize the behavior of
hapi-geo-locate:
(boolean) — tells the plugin to enable (
true) or disable (
false) geo location for the request by IP
(string) — tells the plugin to use the defined IP address to geo locate the request (by this IP)
The plugin configuration can be customized for single routes using the
hapi-geo-locate key:
server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-geo-locate') // enabled by default
})
// Within your route handler functions, you can access the location like this
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: (request, h) => {
const location = request.location
// use the location
return location
},
config: {
plugins: {
'hapi-geo-locate': {
enabled: true,
fakeIP: '8.8.8.8'
}
}
}
})
hapi-geo-locate supports all proxies that request-ip does:
X-Client-IP
X-Forwarded-For, picking the first, client IP if the request went through multiple proxies.
X-Forwarded,
Forwarded-For and
Forwarded as variations of
X-Forwarded-For
CF-Connecting-IP
True-Client-Ip
X-Real-IP
X-Cluster-Client-IP
request.[connection|socket|info].remoteAddress variations.
If the IP address cannot be found,
null is returned.
Running your application behind a (reverse) proxy like nginx, the client’s IP address gets reset to localhost. You can grab the actual request IP to your app using an HTTP header.
hapi-geo-locate uses the request-ip package to determine the external IP address. This package supports
all common HTTP headers and ways to get the request’s IP. Awesome!
You should be safe in any way :)
Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.
git checkout -b my-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT
