



A hapi plugin to show server errors in the browser or terminal.

Installation · Usage · Plugin Options



Introduction

A hapi plugin to return an error view for web requests, providing more details of the issue. hapi-dev-errors will give you the exact file where the error happend and a nice error stacktrace within the browser. Skip the extra look at your command line to catch the issue's location.

hapi-dev-errors seamlessly integrates Youch to show the error details.

Besides the web view, hapi-dev-errors prints pretty error details to the terminal. This is nice when running your hapi server as an API. Printing error details to the console is enabled by default. To disable the terminal error, use the toTerminal: false option.

Requirements

This plugin uses async/await which requires Node.js v12 or newer.

Compatibility

Major Release hapi.js version Node.js version v4 >=17 hapi >=12 v3 >=17 hapi >=8 v2 >=17 hapi >=8

Installation

Add hapi-dev-errors as a dependency to your project:

npm i hapi-dev-errors

Using hapi v17 or v18?

Use the 3.x release of hapi-dev-errors :

npm i hapi-dev-errors@3

Using hapi v16 (or lower)?

Use the 1.3.2 release of hapi-dev-errors with hapi v16. Later versions are only compatible with hapi v17.

npm i hapi-dev-errors@1.3.2

Examples

Check out the examples directory and get an impression on how to configure hapi-dev-errors with the individual plugins options and how to customize the error view.

Usage

hapi-dev-errors is disabled by default to avoid leaking sensitive error details during production.

Enable the plugin by define a "truthy" value for the showErrors option.

The most straight forward way to register the hapi-dev-errors plugin:

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-dev-errors' ), options : { showErrors : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' } })

Plugin Registration Options

The following plugin options allow you to customize the default behavior of hapi-dev-errors :

showErrors : (boolean) , default: false — by default, the plugin is disabled and keeps hapi's default error handling behavior

: , default: — by default, the plugin is disabled and keeps hapi's default error handling behavior template : (string) , no default — provide the template name that you want to render with h.view(template, errorData)

: , no default — provide the template name that you want to render with toTerminal : (boolean) , default: true — print pretty errors to the terminal as well (enabled by default)

: , default: — print pretty errors to the terminal as well (enabled by default) links: (array) - default: linked SVG icons for Google and Stack Overflow - an array of callback functions that accept the error as a parameter. The callback functions should return the link to render below the error message. Pass an empty array [] to disable the default links

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-dev-errors' ), options : { showErrors : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' , template : 'my-error-view' , toTerminal : true , links : [ ( error ) => { return ` <a href="https://github.com/futurestudio/hapi-dev-errors/search?q= ${error.message} "> Search hapi-dev-errors on GitHub </a> ` } ] } })

Provided Values for Your Custom Error View

hapi-dev-errors supports the template option while registering the plugin. Provide a template name to use your personal error template and not the default one shipped with hapi-dev-errors . In case you pass a string value for the template name, the view will be rendered with h.view(template, errorData).code(500) .

Available properties to use in your custom error view:

request : the request that caused the error

: the request that caused the error error : the error response with all its properties

: the error response with all its properties title : error title like Internal Server Error

: error title like statusCode : HTTP response status code (always 500)

: HTTP response status code (always 500) message : error message, like Uncaught error: h.view(...).test is not a function

: error message, like method : HTTP request method, like GET

: HTTP request method, like url : URL request path, like /signup

: URL request path, like headers : HTTP request headers object, in key-value format

: HTTP request headers object, in key-value format payload : HTTP request payload, only available for HTTP methods other than GET , in key-value format

: HTTP request payload, only available for HTTP methods other than , in key-value format stacktrace : error stacktrace

Feature Requests

Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.

Contributing

Create a fork Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 🚀

License

MIT © Future Studio