A hapi plugin to show server errors in the browser or terminal.
Installation · Usage · Plugin Options
A hapi plugin to return an error view for web requests, providing more details of the issue.
hapi-dev-errors will give you the exact file where the error happend and a nice error stacktrace within the browser. Skip the extra look at your command line to catch the issue's location.
hapi-dev-errors seamlessly integrates Youch to show the error details.
Besides the web view,
hapi-dev-errors prints pretty error details to the terminal. This is nice when running your hapi server as an API. Printing error details to the console is enabled by default. To disable the terminal error, use the
toTerminal: false option.
This plugin uses async/await which requires Node.js v12 or newer.
|Major Release
|hapi.js version
|Node.js version
v4
>=17 hapi
>=12
v3
>=17 hapi
>=8
v2
>=17 hapi
>=8
Add
hapi-dev-errors as a dependency to your project:
npm i hapi-dev-errors
Use the
3.x release of
hapi-dev-errors:
npm i hapi-dev-errors@3
Use the
1.3.2 release of
hapi-dev-errors with hapi v16. Later versions are only compatible with hapi v17.
npm i hapi-dev-errors@1.3.2
Check out the examples directory and get
an impression on how to configure
hapi-dev-errors with the individual plugins options and how to customize the
error view.
hapi-dev-errors is disabled by default to avoid leaking sensitive error details during production.
Enable the plugin by define a "truthy" value for the
showErrors option.
The most straight forward way to register the
hapi-dev-errors plugin:
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-dev-errors'),
options: {
showErrors: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
}
})
// went smooth like chocolate :)
The following plugin options allow you to customize the default behavior of
hapi-dev-errors:
(boolean), default:
false — by default, the plugin is disabled and keeps hapi's default error handling behavior
(string), no default — provide the template name that you want to render with
h.view(template, errorData)
(boolean), default:
true — print pretty errors to the terminal as well (enabled by default)
(array) - default: linked SVG icons for Google and Stack Overflow - an array of callback functions that accept the error as a parameter. The callback functions should return the link to render below the error message. Pass an empty array
[] to disable the default links
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-dev-errors'),
options: {
showErrors: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
template: 'my-error-view',
toTerminal: true,
links: [ (error) => {
return `
<a href="https://github.com/futurestudio/hapi-dev-errors/search?q=${error.message}">
Search hapi-dev-errors on GitHub
</a>
`
}
]
}
})
// went smooth like chocolate :)
hapi-dev-errors supports the
template option while registering the plugin. Provide a template name to
use your personal error template and not the default one shipped with
hapi-dev-errors. In case you pass a string
value for the template name, the view will be rendered with
h.view(template, errorData).code(500).
Available properties to use in your custom error view:
request: the request that caused the error
error: the error response with all its properties
title: error title like
Internal Server Error
statusCode: HTTP response status code (always 500)
message: error message, like
Uncaught error: h.view(...).test is not a function
method: HTTP request method, like
GET
url: URL request path, like
/signup
headers: HTTP request headers object, in key-value format
payload: HTTP request payload, only available for HTTP methods other than
GET, in key-value format
stacktrace: error stacktrace
Do you miss a feature? Please don’t hesitate to create an issue with a short description of your desired addition to this plugin.
git checkout -b my-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
