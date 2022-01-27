openbase logo
hd

hapi-decorators

by Ilya Radchenko
2.0.0 (see all)

Decorators for HapiJS routes

Readme

hapi-decorators

Decorators for HapiJS routes. Heavily inspired and borrowed from https://github.com/stewartml/express-decorators

Great to mix with https://github.com/jayphelps/core-decorators.js

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Usage

Prerequisits:

  • Hapi 18.4+ (Use 1.x for Hapi 17)
  • Node 8+ (Use 1.x for Node 6)
npm install --save hapi-decorators

import {
  get,
  controller
} from 'hapi-decorators'
import Hapi from '@hapi/hapi'

const server = new Hapi.Server()

server.connection({
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 3000
})

// Define your endpoint controller
@controller('/hello')
class TestController {
  constructor(target) {
    this.target = target
  }

  @get('/world')
  sayHello(request, reply) {
    reply({ message: `hello, ${this.target}` })
  }
}

// InitializeController
let test = new TestController('world')

// Add Test Controller routes to server
server.route(test.routes())

// Start the server
server.start((err) => {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log(`Server running at: ${server.info.uri}`)
})

Setup Babel

Run the above script with the following command, after installing babel.

babel-node --optional es7.decorators,es7.objectRestSpread index.js

Note: Decorators are currently unsupported in Babel 6. To work around that issue use the transform-decorators-legacy plugin. See this post for detailed instructions.

Decorators

@controller(basePath)

REQUIRED This decorator is required at the class level, since it processes the other decorators, and adds the instance.routes() function, which returns the routes that can be used with Hapi, e.g. server.routes(users.routes()).

@route(method, path)

This decorator should be attached to a method of a class, e.g.

@controller('/users')
class Users {
  @route('post', '/')
  newUser(request, reply) {
    reply([])
  }
}

Helper Decorators

  • @get(path)
  • @post(path)
  • @put(path)
  • @patch(path)
  • @delete(path)
  • @del(path)
  • @all(path)

These are shortcuts for @route(method, path) where @get('/revoke') would be @route('get', '/revoke').

@options(options)

Overall options setting if none of the other decorators are sufficient.

@validate(validateConfig)

Add a validation object for the different types, except for the response. config is an object, with keys for the different types, e.g. payload.

@cache(cacheConfig)

Cache settings for the route config object.

@pre(preArray)

Set prerequisite middleware array for a given route. Expects an array, but if passed something else, it will put it into the pre array.

