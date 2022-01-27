Decorators for HapiJS routes. Heavily inspired and borrowed from https://github.com/stewartml/express-decorators

Great to mix with https://github.com/jayphelps/core-decorators.js

Usage

Prerequisits:

Hapi 18.4+ (Use 1.x for Hapi 17)

Node 8+ (Use 1.x for Node 6)

npm install --save hapi-decorators

import { get , controller } from 'hapi-decorators' import Hapi from '@hapi/hapi' const server = new Hapi.Server() server.connection({ host : 'localhost' , port : 3000 }) @controller( '/hello' ) class TestController { constructor (target) { this .target = target } @ get ('/world') sayHello(request, reply) { reply({ message : `hello, ${ this .target} ` }) } } let test = new TestController( 'world' ) server.route(test.routes()) server.start( ( err ) => { if (err) throw err console .log( `Server running at: ${server.info.uri} ` ) })

Setup Babel

Run the above script with the following command, after installing babel.

babel-node --optional es7.decorators,es7.objectRestSpread index.js

Note: Decorators are currently unsupported in Babel 6. To work around that issue use the transform-decorators-legacy plugin. See this post for detailed instructions.

Decorators

REQUIRED This decorator is required at the class level, since it processes the other decorators, and adds the instance.routes() function, which returns the routes that can be used with Hapi, e.g. server.routes(users.routes()) .

This decorator should be attached to a method of a class, e.g.

@controller( '/users' ) class Users { @route( 'post' , '/' ) newUser(request, reply) { reply([]) } }

Helper Decorators

@get(path)

@post(path)

@put(path)

@patch(path)

@delete(path)

@del(path)

@all(path)

These are shortcuts for @route(method, path) where @get('/revoke') would be @route('get', '/revoke') .

Overall options setting if none of the other decorators are sufficient.

Add a validation object for the different types, except for the response. config is an object, with keys for the different types, e.g. payload .

Cache settings for the route config object.

Set prerequisite middleware array for a given route. Expects an array, but if passed something else, it will put it into the pre array.