A Hapi plugin to setup cron jobs that will call predefined server routes at specified times.
This plugin is compatible with hapi v17+ and requires Node v8+. If you need a version compatible with hapi v16 please install version 0.0.3.
Add
hapi-cron as a dependency to your project:
$ npm install --save hapi-cron
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const HapiCron = require('hapi-cron');
const server = new Hapi.Server();
async function allSystemsGo() {
try {
await server.register({
plugin: HapiCron,
options: {
jobs: [{
name: 'testcron',
time: '*/10 * * * * *',
timezone: 'Europe/London',
request: {
method: 'GET',
url: '/test-url'
},
onComplete: (res) => {
console.log(res); // 'hello world'
}
}]
}
});
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/test-url',
handler: function (request, h) {
return 'hello world'
}
});
await server.start();
}
catch (err) {
console.info('there was an error');
}
}
allSystemsGo();
name - A unique name for the cron job
time - A valid cron value. See cron configuration
timezone - A valid timezone
request - The request object containing the route url path. Other options can also be passed into the request object
url - Route path to request
method - Request method (defaults to
GET) -
optional
onComplete - A synchronous function to run after the route has been requested. The function will contain the result from the request -
optional
This plugin uses the node-cron module to setup the cron job.
Asterisk. E.g. *
Ranges. E.g. 1-3,5
Steps. E.g. */2
Read up on cron patterns here. Note the examples in the link have five fields, and 1 minute as the finest granularity, but the node cron module allows six fields, with 1 second as the finest granularity.
When specifying your cron values you'll need to make sure that your values fall within the ranges. For instance, some cron's use a 0-7 range for the day of week where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday. We do not.