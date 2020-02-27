openbase logo
hapi-cron

by Anton Samper Rivaya
1.1.0 (see all)

🕰️ Cron jobs for internal hapi.js routes

Overview

Readme

hapi-cron Build Status Greenkeeper badge

A Hapi plugin to setup cron jobs that will call predefined server routes at specified times.

Requirements

This plugin is compatible with hapi v17+ and requires Node v8+. If you need a version compatible with hapi v16 please install version 0.0.3.

Installation

Add hapi-cron as a dependency to your project:

$ npm install --save hapi-cron

Usage

const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const HapiCron = require('hapi-cron');

const server = new Hapi.Server();

async function allSystemsGo() {

    try {
        await server.register({
            plugin: HapiCron,
            options: {
                jobs: [{
                    name: 'testcron',
                    time: '*/10 * * * * *',
                    timezone: 'Europe/London',
                    request: {
                        method: 'GET',
                        url: '/test-url'
                    },
                    onComplete: (res) => {
                        console.log(res); // 'hello world'
                    }
                }]
            }
        });

        server.route({
            method: 'GET',
            path: '/test-url',
            handler: function (request, h) {
                return 'hello world'
            }
        });

        await server.start();
    }
    catch (err) {
        console.info('there was an error');
    }
}

allSystemsGo();

Options

  • name - A unique name for the cron job
  • time - A valid cron value. See cron configuration
  • timezone - A valid timezone
  • request - The request object containing the route url path. Other options can also be passed into the request object
    • url - Route path to request
    • method - Request method (defaults to GET) - optional
  • onComplete - A synchronous function to run after the route has been requested. The function will contain the result from the request - optional

Cron configuration

This plugin uses the node-cron module to setup the cron job.

Available cron patterns:

Asterisk. E.g. *
Ranges. E.g. 1-3,5
Steps. E.g. */2

Read up on cron patterns here. Note the examples in the link have five fields, and 1 minute as the finest granularity, but the node cron module allows six fields, with 1 second as the finest granularity.

Cron Ranges

When specifying your cron values you'll need to make sure that your values fall within the ranges. For instance, some cron's use a 0-7 range for the day of week where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday. We do not.

  • Seconds: 0-59
  • Minutes: 0-59
  • Hours: 0-23
  • Day of Month: 1-31
  • Months: 0-11
  • Day of Week: 0-6

