A Hapi plugin to setup cron jobs that will call predefined server routes at specified times.

Requirements

This plugin is compatible with hapi v17+ and requires Node v8+. If you need a version compatible with hapi v16 please install version 0.0.3.

Installation

Add hapi-cron as a dependency to your project:

$ npm install --save hapi-cron

Usage

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const HapiCron = require ( 'hapi-cron' ); const server = new Hapi.Server(); async function allSystemsGo ( ) { try { await server.register({ plugin : HapiCron, options : { jobs : [{ name : 'testcron' , time : '*/10 * * * * *' , timezone : 'Europe/London' , request : { method : 'GET' , url : '/test-url' }, onComplete : ( res ) => { console .log(res); } }] } }); server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/test-url' , handler : function ( request, h ) { return 'hello world' } }); await server.start(); } catch (err) { console .info( 'there was an error' ); } } allSystemsGo();

Options

name - A unique name for the cron job

- A unique name for the cron job time - A valid cron value. See cron configuration

- A valid cron value. See cron configuration timezone - A valid timezone

- A valid timezone request - The request object containing the route url path. Other options can also be passed into the request object url - Route path to request method - Request method (defaults to GET ) - optional

- The request object containing the route url path. Other options can also be passed into the request object onComplete - A synchronous function to run after the route has been requested. The function will contain the result from the request - optional

Cron configuration

This plugin uses the node-cron module to setup the cron job.

Available cron patterns:

Asterisk. E.g. * Ranges. E.g. 1 -3 ,5 Steps. E.g. */2

Read up on cron patterns here. Note the examples in the link have five fields, and 1 minute as the finest granularity, but the node cron module allows six fields, with 1 second as the finest granularity.

Cron Ranges

When specifying your cron values you'll need to make sure that your values fall within the ranges. For instance, some cron's use a 0-7 range for the day of week where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday. We do not.