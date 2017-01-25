This a simple Bunyan plugin for Hapi.
Options
var bunyan = require('bunyan');
var hapi = require('hapi');
var server = new hapi.Server();
server.connection({ port: 8000 });
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: function(request, reply) {
request.log.info('just a test');
reply({ hello: 'world' });
},
});
var config = {
register: require('hapi-bunyan'),
options: {
logger: bunyan.createLogger({ name: 'test', level: 'debug' }),
},
};
server.register(config, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
server.start();
This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).