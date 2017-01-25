openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hb

hapi-bunyan

by Silas Sewell
0.7.0 (see all)

Bunyan Hapi plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hapi Bunyan Build Status

This a simple Bunyan plugin for Hapi.

Documentation

Options

  • logger (Object): Bunyan logger object
  • handler (Function, optional): custom event handler, this function can return true if it handled the event.
  • skipUndefined (Boolean, default: true): don't log events with undefined data.
  • includeData (Boolean, default: true): include data in log events.
  • mergeData (Boolean, default: false): when the event data is an object merge it into the log data.
  • includeTags (Boolean, default: false): include tags in log event.
  • joinTags (String, optional): join tags using the specified character.

Example

var bunyan = require('bunyan');
var hapi = require('hapi');

var server = new hapi.Server();
server.connection({ port: 8000 });

server.route({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/',
  handler: function(request, reply) {
    request.log.info('just a test');

    reply({ hello: 'world' });
  },
});

var config = {
  register: require('hapi-bunyan'),
  options: {
    logger: bunyan.createLogger({ name: 'test', level: 'debug' }),
  },
};

server.register(config, function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

server.start();

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial