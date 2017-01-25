Hapi Bunyan

This a simple Bunyan plugin for Hapi.

Documentation

Options

logger (Object): Bunyan logger object

handler (Function, optional): custom event handler, this function can return true if it handled the event.

if it handled the event. skipUndefined (Boolean, default: true): don't log events with undefined data.

data. includeData (Boolean, default: true): include data in log events.

mergeData (Boolean, default: false): when the event data is an object merge it into the log data.

includeTags (Boolean, default: false): include tags in log event.

joinTags (String, optional): join tags using the specified character.

Example

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); var hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); var server = new hapi.Server(); server.connection({ port : 8000 }); server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : function ( request, reply ) { request.log.info( 'just a test' ); reply({ hello : 'world' }); }, }); var config = { register : require ( 'hapi-bunyan' ), options : { logger : bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'test' , level : 'debug' }), }, }; server.register(config, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); server.start();

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).