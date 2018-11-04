openbase logo
hbd

hapi-boom-decorators

by Chris Impey
4.1.2 (see all)

Decorates a Hapi server's response toolkit with functions to make it easy to reply with Boom errors

Readme

hapi-boom-decorators

A plugin for hapi.js to make responding with Boom errors a little less verbose by decorating the response toolkit with equivilent functions.

This module is tested against Node.js versions 8 and 10. The minimum required version of hapi.js is 17. If you require compatibility with an older version use version 3.0.1 or older.

Install

npm install hapi-boom-decorators --save

Add plugin to hapi server

const hapiBoomDecorators = require('hapi-boom-decorators');

const server = new Hapi.Server();

await server.register(hapiBoomDecorators);

API

The normal way of replying with a Boom error response:

const Boom = require('boom');

server.route({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/resource/{id}',
  handler: (request, h) => {
    throw Boom.notFound();
  }
});

With hapi-boom-decorators:

server.route({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/resource/{id}',
  handler: (request, h) => {
    return h.notFound();
  }
})

Check the Boom API documentation for all Boom error types. Every 4xx and 5xxx error, as well as boomify can be called on the response toolkit.

