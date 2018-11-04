A plugin for hapi.js to make responding with Boom errors a little less verbose by decorating the response toolkit with equivilent functions.

This module is tested against Node.js versions 8 and 10. The minimum required version of hapi.js is 17. If you require compatibility with an older version use version 3.0.1 or older.

Install

npm install hapi-boom-decorators --save

Add plugin to hapi server

const hapiBoomDecorators = require ( 'hapi-boom-decorators' ); const server = new Hapi.Server(); await server.register(hapiBoomDecorators);

API

The normal way of replying with a Boom error response:

const Boom = require ( 'boom' ); server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/resource/{id}' , handler : ( request, h ) => { throw Boom.notFound(); } });

With hapi-boom-decorators:

server .route ({ method : 'GET' , path: '/resource/{id}' , handler: (request, h) => { return h. notFound (); } })