hapi-authorization 4 only supports hapi 17+ for hapi 16 please use hapi-authorization 3
ACL support for hapijs apps
You can use this plugin to add ACL and protect your routes. you can configure required roles and allow access to certain endpoints only to specific users.
Hapi >= 6 < 8 - Use version
1.x
Hapi >= 8 < 10 - Use version
2.x
Hapi >= 10 - Use version
3.x
Hapi >= 17 - Use version
4.x
Note: To use hapi-authorization you must have an authentication strategy defined.
There are 2 ways to use hapi-authorization:
let plugins = [
{
plugin: require('hapi-auth-basic')
},
{
plugin: require('hapi-authorization')
options: {
roles: false // By setting to false, you are not using an authorization hierarchy and you do not need to specify all the potential roles here
}
}
];
await server.register(plugins);
let plugins = [
{
plugin: require('hapi-auth-basic')
},
{
plugin: require('hapi-authorization'),
options: {
roles: ['OWNER', 'MANAGER', 'EMPLOYEE'] // Can also reference a function which returns an array of roles
}
}
];
await server.register(plugins);
If you want no routes require authorization except for the ones you specify in the route config, add hapiAuthorization instructions with the role(s) that should have access to the route configuration.
Example:
Authorize a single role
server.route({ method: 'GET', path: '/', options: {
plugins: {'hapiAuthorization': {role: 'ADMIN'}}, // Only ADMIN role
handler: (request, h) => { return "Great!"; }
}});
Authorize multiple roles
server.route({ method: 'GET', path: '/', options: {
plugins: {'hapiAuthorization': {roles: ['USER', 'ADMIN']}},
handler: (request, h) => { return "Great!"; }
}});
If you want all routes to require authorization except for the ones you specify that should not, add hapiAuthorization instructions with the role(s) that should have access to the server.connection options. Note that these can be overridden on each route individually as well.
Example:
let server = new Hapi.server({
routes: {
plugins: {
hapiAuthorization: { roles: ['ADMIN'] }
}
}
});
Override the authorization to require alternate roles
server.route({ method: 'GET', path: '/', options: {
plugins: {'hapiAuthorization': {role: 'USER'}}, // Only USER role
handler: (request, h) => { return "Great!" ;}
}});
Override the authorization to not require any authorization
server.route({ method: 'GET', path: '/', options: {
plugins: {'hapiAuthorization': false},
handler: (request, h) => { return "Great!"; }
}});
Note: Every route that uses hapiAuthorization must be protected by an authentication schema either via
auth.strategy.default('someAuthStrategy') or by specifying the auth on the route itself.
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const modules = require('./modules');
// Instantiate the server
let server = new Hapi.Server();
/**
* The hapijs plugins that we want to use and their configs
*/
let plugins = [
{
register: require('hapi-auth-basic')
},
{
register: require('hapi-authorization'),
options: {
roles: ['OWNER', 'MANAGER', 'EMPLOYEE']
}
}
];
let validate = (username, password) => {
// Perform authentication and respond with object that contains a role or an array of roles
return {username: username, role: 'EMPLOYEE'};
}
/**
* Setup the server with plugins
*/
await server.register(plugins);
server.start().then(() => {
server.auth.strategy('simple', 'basic', {validateFunc: validate});
server.auth.default('simple');
/**
* Add all the modules within the modules folder
*/
for(let route in modules) {
server.route(modules[route]);
}
/**
* Starts the server
*/
server.start()
.then(() => {
console.log('Hapi server started @', server.info.uri);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
})
.catch((err) => {
// If there is an error on server startup
throw err;
});
You must define your auth strategy before defining your routes, otherwise the route validation will fail.
roles -
Array|false: All the possible roles. Defaults to
SUPER_ADMIN,
ADMIN,
USER,
GUEST. Can be set to
false if no hierarchy is being used. by setting to
false you do not need to know all the potential roles
hierarchy -
Boolean: An option to turn on or off hierarchy. Defaults to
false
roleHierarchy -
Array: The role hierarchy. Roles with a lower index in the array have access to all roles with a higher index in the array.
With the default roles, this means that
USER has access to all roles restricted to
GUEST,
ADMIN has access to all roles restricted to
USER and
GUEST, and
SUPER_ADMIN has access to all roles restricted to
ADMIN,
USER, and
GUEST.
role -
String: enforces that only users that have this role can access the route
roles -
Array: enforces that only users that have these roles can access the route
aclQuery -
Function: fetches an entity using the provided query, it allows the plugin to verify that the authenticated user has permissions to access this entity. the function signature should be
function(parameter, request).
aclQueryParam -
String: The parameter key that will be used to fetch the entity. default: 'id'
paramSource -
String: The source of the acl parameter, allowed values: payload, params, query.
validateEntityAcl -
Boolean: Should the plugin validate if the user has access to the entity. if true, validateAclMethod is required.
validateAclMethod -
String: A function name. the plugin will invoke this method on the provided entity and will use it to verify that the user has permissions to access this entity. function signature is
function(user, role);