hapi JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication plugin

JSON Web Token authentication requires verifying a signed token. The 'jwt' scheme takes the following options:

key - (required) The private key the token was signed with.

- (required) The private key the token was signed with. validateFunc - (optional) validation and user lookup function with the signature function(request, token, callback) where: request - is the hapi request object of the request which is being authenticated. token - the verified and decoded jwt token callback - a callback function with the signature function(err, isValid, credentials) where: err - an internal error. isValid - true if the token was valid otherwise false . credentials - a credentials object passed back to the application in request.auth.credentials . Typically, credentials are only included when isValid is true , but there are cases when the application needs to know who tried to authenticate even when it fails (e.g. with authentication mode 'try' ).

- (optional) validation and user lookup function with the signature where: verifyOptions - settings to define how tokens are verified by the jsonwebtoken library algorithms : List of strings with the names of the allowed algorithms. For instance, ["HS256", "HS384"] . audience : if you want to check audience ( aud ), provide a value here issuer : if you want to check issuer ( iss ), provide a value here ignoreExpiration : if true do not validate the expiration of the token. maxAge : optional sets an expiration based on the iat field. Eg 2h

- settings to define how tokens are verified by the jsonwebtoken library

See the example folder for an executable example.