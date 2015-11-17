openbase logo
haj

hapi-auth-jwt

by Ryan Fitzgerald
4.0.0 (see all)

JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication plugin

Readme

hapi-auth-jwt

hapi JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication plugin

Build Status

JSON Web Token authentication requires verifying a signed token. The 'jwt' scheme takes the following options:

  • key - (required) The private key the token was signed with.
  • validateFunc - (optional) validation and user lookup function with the signature function(request, token, callback) where:
    • request - is the hapi request object of the request which is being authenticated.
    • token - the verified and decoded jwt token
    • callback - a callback function with the signature function(err, isValid, credentials) where:
      • err - an internal error.
      • isValid - true if the token was valid otherwise false.
      • credentials - a credentials object passed back to the application in request.auth.credentials. Typically, credentials are only included when isValid is true, but there are cases when the application needs to know who tried to authenticate even when it fails (e.g. with authentication mode 'try').
  • verifyOptions - settings to define how tokens are verified by the jsonwebtoken library
    • algorithms: List of strings with the names of the allowed algorithms. For instance, ["HS256", "HS384"].
    • audience: if you want to check audience (aud), provide a value here
    • issuer: if you want to check issuer (iss), provide a value here
    • ignoreExpiration: if true do not validate the expiration of the token.
    • maxAge: optional sets an expiration based on the iat field. Eg 2h

See the example folder for an executable example.


var Hapi = require('hapi'),
    jwt = require('jsonwebtoken'),
    server = new Hapi.Server();

server.connection({ port: 8080 });


var accounts = {
    123: {
        id: 123,
        user: 'john',
        fullName: 'John Doe',
        scope: ['a', 'b']
    }
};


var privateKey = 'BbZJjyoXAdr8BUZuiKKARWimKfrSmQ6fv8kZ7OFfc';

// Use this token to build your request with the 'Authorization' header.  
// Ex:
//     Authorization: Bearer <token>
var token = jwt.sign({ accountId: 123 }, privateKey, { algorithm: 'HS256'} );


var validate = function (request, decodedToken, callback) {

    var error,
        credentials = accounts[decodedToken.accountId] || {};

    if (!credentials) {
        return callback(error, false, credentials);
    }

    return callback(error, true, credentials)
};


server.register(require('hapi-auth-jwt'), function (error) {

    server.auth.strategy('token', 'jwt', {
        key: privateKey,
        validateFunc: validate,
        verifyOptions: { algorithms: [ 'HS256' ] }  // only allow HS256 algorithm
    });

    server.route({
        method: 'GET',
        path: '/',
        config: {
            auth: 'token'
        }
    });

    // With scope requirements
    server.route({
        method: 'GET',
        path: '/withScope',
        config: {
            auth: {
                strategy: 'token',
                scope: ['a']
            }
        }
    });
});


server.start();

