hah

hapi-async-handler

by James Ide
1.0.3 (see all)

Adds support for ES7 async functions to hapi route handlers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hapi-async-handler Build Status

Adds support for ES2017 async functions to hapi route handlers

npm package

ES7 Async Functions

ES7 introduces async functions, which are functions that support the await keyword and return promises. This hapi plugin adds a handler called async that allows you to write your route handlers using async functions. You can also use hapi-async-handler with Node.js, generator functions (and the yield keyword), and co today. There are examples of both styles of use shown below.

Using hapi-async-handler

Registering the Plugin

var server = new Hapi.Server();
server.register([
  require('hapi-async-handler'),
], (error) => { ... });

Defining a Route Handler

Define an async function that receives request and reply like a normal route handler and assign it the async property of the route handler.

server.route({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/',
  handler: {
    // Define a property called "async" that's an async function
    async async(request, reply) {
      // instapromise gives you promises from methods with Node-style callbacks
      require('instapromise');
      let fileContents = await fs.promise.readFile('example.txt', 'utf8');
      reply(fileContents);
    },
  },
});

For the async keyword to work, you will need to transform your source code with Babel or a similar compiler.

Using co

You can also use co and generator functions without any source-code transformations:

server.route({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/',
  handler: {
    // co.wrap creates a function that returns a promise, just like an async function
    async: co.wrap(function*(request, reply) {
      require('instapromise');
      var fileContents = yield fs.promise.readFile('example.txt', 'utf8');
      reply(fileContents);
    }),
  },
});

