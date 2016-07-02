Adds support for ES2017 async functions to hapi route handlers
ES7 introduces async functions, which are functions that support the
await keyword and return promises. This hapi plugin adds a handler called
async that allows you to write your route handlers using async functions. You can also use hapi-async-handler with Node.js, generator functions (and the
yield keyword), and co today. There are examples of both styles of use shown below.
var server = new Hapi.Server();
server.register([
require('hapi-async-handler'),
], (error) => { ... });
Define an async function that receives
request and
reply like a normal route handler and assign it the
async property of the route handler.
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: {
// Define a property called "async" that's an async function
async async(request, reply) {
// instapromise gives you promises from methods with Node-style callbacks
require('instapromise');
let fileContents = await fs.promise.readFile('example.txt', 'utf8');
reply(fileContents);
},
},
});
For the
async keyword to work, you will need to transform your source code with Babel or a similar compiler.
You can also use co and generator functions without any source-code transformations:
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: {
// co.wrap creates a function that returns a promise, just like an async function
async: co.wrap(function*(request, reply) {
require('instapromise');
var fileContents = yield fs.promise.readFile('example.txt', 'utf8');
reply(fileContents);
}),
},
});