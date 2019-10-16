Lead Maintainer: Tim Costa
An API versioning plugin for hapi v17 onwards.
accept and custom header (default
api-version) as described on troyhunt.com
Runs with Node >=8 and hapi >=17 which is tested with Travis CI.
npm install --save hapi-api-version
Register it with the server:
'use strict';
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const init = async function () {
try {
const server = new Hapi.server({ port: 3000 });
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-api-version'),
options: {
validVersions: [1, 2],
defaultVersion: 2,
vendorName: 'mysuperapi'
}
})
await server.start();
console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
}
catch (err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(1);
}
}
init();
Time to add some routes...
There are typically two common use cases which this plugin is designed to address.
This is the type of routes which never change regardless of the api version. The route definition and the handler stay the same.
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path:'/loginStatus',
handler: function (request, h) {
const loggedIn = ...;
return {
loggedIn: loggedIn
};
}
});
This is the type of routes which actually change.
In simple cases where just the handler differs you could use this approach.
const usersVersion1 = [{
name: 'Peter Miller'
}];
const usersVersion2 = [{
firtname: 'Peter',
lastname: 'Miller'
}];
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/users',
handler: function (request, h) {
const version = request.pre.apiVersion;
if (version === 1) {
return usersVersion1;
}
return usersVersion2;
}
});
Sometimes it is required to change not just the handler but also the route definition itself.
const usersVersion1 = [{
name: 'Peter Miller'
}];
const usersVersion2 = [{
firtname: 'Peter',
lastname: 'Miller'
}];
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/v1/users',
handler: function (request, h) {
return usersVersion1;
},
config: {
response: {
schema: Joi.array().items(
Joi.object({
name: Joi.string().required()
})
)
}
}
});
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/v2/users',
handler: function (request, h) {
return usersVersion2;
},
config: {
response: {
schema: Joi.array().items(
Joi.object({
firtname: Joi.string().required(),
lastname: Joi.string().required()
})
)
}
}
});
Note the different schemas for response validation here.
The user still sends a request to
/users and the plugin rewrites it internally to either
/v1/users or
/v2/users based on the requested version.
A complete working example with routes can be found in the
example folder.
hapi-api-version works internally with rewriting urls. The process is very simple:
accept header OR a custom header (default
api-version) is present and extract the version
400
/v2/users) exists -> if so rewrite the url from
/users to
/v2/users, otherwise do nothing
The options for the plugin are validated on plugin registration.
validVersions (required) is an array of integer values. Specifies all valid api versions you support. Anything else will be considered invalid and the plugin responds with a status code
400.
defaultVersion (required) is an integer that is included in
validVersions. Defines which version to use if no headers are sent.
vendorName (required) is a string. Defines the vendor name used in the
accept header.
versionHeader (optional) is a string. Defines the name of the custom header to use. Per default this is
api-version.
passiveMode (optional) is a boolean. Allows to bypass when no headers are supplied. Useful when you serve other content like documentation and reduces overhead on processing those.
basePath (optional) is a string. In case we have a base path different from
/ (example:
/api/). Per default this is
/.
You can get the API version requested by the user (or maybe the default version if nothing was requested) in the handler. It is stored in
request.pre.apiVersion.
The headers must have a specific format to be correctly recognized and processed by the plugin.
Accept: application/vnd.mysuperapi.v2+json
Here
mysuperapi is what was specified in options as
vendorName. If the vendor name does not match, the default version will be used instead.
api-version: 2
Here
api-version is the default name of the custom header. It can be specified in the options via
versionHeader.
lab is used for all tests. Make sure you install it globally before running the tests:
npm install -g lab
Now just execute the tests:
npm test
To see the coverage report in html just execute:
npm run test-coverage
After this the html report can be found in
coverage/coverage.html.
Apache-2.0