Health route for your hapi.js server

Requirements

Node 8+

Hapi 17+

Usage

Install from NPM

npm install --save hapi-alive

Options

The defaults are as described below. You can override any defaults by passing them in as options.

const defaults = { path : '/health' , tags : [ 'health' , 'monitor' ], responses : { healthy : { message : 'I\'m healthy!!!' }, unhealthy : { statusCode : 400 } }, healthCheck : async function ( _server ) { return await true ; }, auth : false };

Example

var Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); async function createServer ( ) { const server = Hapi.Server(); await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapi-alive' ), options : { path : '/health' , tags : [ 'health' , 'monitor' ], healthCheck : async function ( server ) { if (somethingFailed) { throw new Error ( 'Server not healthy' ); } return await true ; } } }); await server.start(); console .log( 'Server running at:' , server.info.uri); }

Calling the health route

The health route is exposed using GET method in a given path ( /health by default).

When the server is healthy the response status code should be 200.

When the health check returns error the status code should be 400 and the payload should contain the error title.

Change Log