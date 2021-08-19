Health route for your hapi.js server
npm install --save hapi-alive
The defaults are as described below. You can override any defaults by passing them in as options.
const defaults = {
path: '/health',
tags: ['health', 'monitor'],
responses: {
healthy: {
message: 'I\'m healthy!!!'
},
unhealthy: {
statusCode: 400
}
},
healthCheck: async function (_server) {
return await true;
},
auth: false
};
var Hapi = require('hapi');
async function createServer() {
const server = Hapi.Server();
// Register alive plugin
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapi-alive'),
options: {
path: '/health', //Health route path
tags: ['health', 'monitor'],
healthCheck: async function(server) {
//Here you should preform your health checks
//If something went wrong , throw an error.
if (somethingFailed) {
throw new Error('Server not healthy');
}
return await true;
}
}
});
await server.start();
console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
}
The health route is exposed using
GET method in a given path (
/health by default).
When the server is healthy the response status code should be 200.
When the health check returns error the status code should be 400 and the payload should contain the error title.