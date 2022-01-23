openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hapi

by hapijs
18.1.0 (see all)

The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96.8K

GitHub Stars

13.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

244

Package

Dependencies

18

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MVC Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/522
Read All Reviews
sayak-sarkar
boopathikumar018
the-vishal-kumar

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
1Performant
Deprecated!
This version contains severe security issues and defects and should not be used! Please upgrade to the latest version of @hapi/hapi or consider a commercial license (https://github.com/hapijs/hapi/issues/4114)

Readme

@hapi/hapi

The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust

Build powerful, scalable applications, with minimal overhead and full out-of-the-box functionality - your code, your way.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Technical Steering Committee (TSC) Members

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Hapi is one of those frameworks that hold a special place in my heart. It's sheer simplicity and ease of use makes it a breeze to use and bootstrap applications quickly. I have mostly used it for hobby projects in the past and I plan to keep using it in the future as well.

0
Boopathi Kumar11 Ratings13 Reviews
January 3, 2021
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

It is the simplest API framework which you can setup in less time. It almost contains all things needed for an API such as authentication, caching, cookies, routing. We can utilize this package for shorter deadline projects.

0
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings43 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 3, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

It is a great NodeJs framework, most of the things comes out of the box, such as body-parsers, etc. It has lots of plugins available. My first choice if I want to write an enterprise level backend application.

0
Scott DoxeyTangleverse41 Ratings0 Reviews
Web / Unity Developer @absurd-joy Building tangle.app, flipjacksgame.com and @CandyCoded
12 days ago
Deri KurniawanIndonesia31 Ratings0 Reviews
Jangan ikuti saya. saya juga tersesat.
2 months ago

Alternatives

expressFast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
GitHub Stars
56K
Weekly Downloads
23M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
1,074
Top Feedback
104Easy to Use
102Great Documentation
76Performant
fastifyFast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
395K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
69
Top Feedback
25Performant
19Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
koaExpressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions
GitHub Stars
32K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
102
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Performant
11Easy to Use
js
json-serverGet a full fake REST API with zero coding in less than 30 seconds (seriously)
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
179K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
369
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant
@nestjs/platform-fastifyA progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀
GitHub Stars
44K
Weekly Downloads
94K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial