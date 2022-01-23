Build powerful, scalable applications, with minimal overhead and full out-of-the-box functionality - your code, your way.
Hapi is one of those frameworks that hold a special place in my heart. It's sheer simplicity and ease of use makes it a breeze to use and bootstrap applications quickly. I have mostly used it for hobby projects in the past and I plan to keep using it in the future as well.
It is the simplest API framework which you can setup in less time. It almost contains all things needed for an API such as authentication, caching, cookies, routing. We can utilize this package for shorter deadline projects.
It is a great NodeJs framework, most of the things comes out of the box, such as body-parsers, etc. It has lots of plugins available. My first choice if I want to write an enterprise level backend application.