Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 109 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer. 5 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Responsive Maintainers Hapi is one of those frameworks that hold a special place in my heart. It's sheer simplicity and ease of use makes it a breeze to use and bootstrap applications quickly. I have mostly used it for hobby projects in the past and I plan to keep using it in the future as well. 0

Boopathi Kumar ● 11 Rating s ● 13 Review s ● January 3, 2021 Great Documentation Highly Customizable Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers It is the simplest API framework which you can setup in less time. It almost contains all things needed for an API such as authentication, caching, cookies, routing. We can utilize this package for shorter deadline projects. 0

Vishal Kumar ● 34 Rating s ● 43 Review s ● I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal January 3, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable It is a great NodeJs framework, most of the things comes out of the box, such as body-parsers, etc. It has lots of plugins available. My first choice if I want to write an enterprise level backend application. 0

