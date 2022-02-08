Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello World' ) }) app.listen( 3000 )

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js 0.10 or higher is required.

If this is a brand new project, make sure to create a package.json first with the npm init command.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install express

Follow our installing guide for more information.

Features

Robust routing

Focus on high performance

Super-high test coverage

HTTP helpers (redirection, caching, etc)

View system supporting 14+ template engines

Content negotiation

Executable for generating applications quickly

Docs & Community

PROTIP Be sure to read Migrating from 3.x to 4.x as well as New features in 4.x.

Security Issues

If you discover a security vulnerability in Express, please see Security Policies and Procedures.

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with express is to utilize the executable express(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Install the executable. The executable's major version will match Express's:

$ npm install -g express-generator@4

Create the app:

$ express /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Start the server:

$ npm start

View the website at: http://localhost:3000

Philosophy

The Express philosophy is to provide small, robust tooling for HTTP servers, making it a great solution for single page applications, websites, hybrids, or public HTTP APIs.

Express does not force you to use any specific ORM or template engine. With support for over 14 template engines via Consolidate.js, you can quickly craft your perfect framework.

Examples

To view the examples, clone the Express repo and install the dependencies:

$ git clone git://github.com/expressjs/express.git --depth 1 $ cd express $ npm install

Then run whichever example you want:

$ node examples/content-negotiation

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test :

$ npm install $ npm test

Contributing

Contributing Guide

People

The original author of Express is TJ Holowaychuk

The current lead maintainer is Douglas Christopher Wilson

List of all contributors

License

MIT