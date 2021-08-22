openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hh

hap-homematic

by Thomas Kluge
0.0.63 (see all)

a AddOn for HomeMatic CCU3 (Raspberrymatic) that will bring HomeKit to your CCU

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

215

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HAP-HomeMatic

Build Status npm version Node.js CI Slack

a Raspberrymatic / CCU3 addon

This RaspberryMatic / CCU3 addon will allow you to access your HomeMatic devices from HomeKit. Its much like https://github.com/thkl/homebridge-homematic but without homebridge. All this runs on your RaspberryMatic / CCU3. You will not need any extra hardware.

Installation

Download the latest addon (hap-homematic-x.x.xx.tar.gz) from https://github.com/thkl/hap-homematic/releases/latest/ and install it via system preferences to your ccu.

A little bit later (the addon will install all other needed software) you will have a HomeKit button in your ccu system preference page.

This will not run on a older CCU2 model.

Used Ports :

  • 9874 -> Config WebUI
  • 9875 -> RPC event server
  • 9876 -> RPC event server CuxD (optional)
  • 9877..n HAP Instance 0 .. n

make sure your ccu firewall does not block ports 9874,9877 ... n

Stefan, of verdrahtet.info, has made a nice german tutorial here

HTTPS

If you are using the https version of your ccu WebUI page, you have to enable https for the hap-homematic configuration page also. hap-homematic will use the same self signed tls certificate as your ccu.

Authentication

You can use your ccu user management as an optional authentication for hap-homematic. If you turn on this feature, you have to call the configuration page from your ccu webUI system preference page to use a valid session. Only ccu admins are alowed to use the hap-homematic configuration page if authentication was turned on.

Concept of rooms

HAP the homekit accessory protocol does not know a room concept. So when you add one or more devices to a bridge the will appear at the same room as the bridge in your homekit client application. Therefore hap-homematic is able to fire up multiple bridges (hap instances). During the installation wizzard you may add a instance for each of your rooms, add theese instances to homekit and put them into rooms. From this time on adding a new device to an instance will place this device into the same room as your brigde.

FakeGato History

All generated homekit devices will support fakegato history (if there is a history option in eve). Please note: History is only available if u are using the eve app as a homekit controller.

Issues and not supported devices

Please open an issue here for all what went wrong. If you just have a question or want to know something consider to open a thread in Discussions

Documentation

Please find the documentation in the wiki

Icon

the icon was made by @roe1974

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial