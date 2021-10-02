openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hw

hanzi-writer

by David Chanin
3.3.0 (see all)

Chinese character stroke order animations and practice quizzes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

317

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hanzi Writer

CircleCI Codecov npm minzip

https://chanind.github.io/hanzi-writer

Hanzi Writer is a free and open-source javascript library for Chinese character stroke order animations and stroke order practice quizzes. Works with both simplified and traditional characters.

Live demo

Getting Started and Documentation

For more info and instructions on getting started check out https://chanind.github.io/hanzi-writer

Data source

The chinese character svg and stroke order data used by Hanzi Writer is derived from the Make me a Hanzi project with some slight tweaks. The data can be found in the Hanzi Writer Data repo. There's a visualizer for this data here.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! If you would like to contribute code, you'll need to be able to build the project locally. After cloning the Hanzi Writer repo, you can get it set up by running:

yarn install

You can run tests with yarn test and you can build the project with yarn build.

License

Hanzi Writer is released under an MIT license.

The Hanzi Writer data comes from the Make Me A Hanzi project, which extracted the data from fonts by Arphic Technology, a Taiwanese font forge that released their work under a permissive license in 1999. You can redistribute and/or modify this data under the terms of the Arphic Public License as published by Arphic Technology Co., Ltd. A copy of this license can be found in ARPHICPL.TXT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial