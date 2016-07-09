//,
JSON is a great and very simple data format, especially if you are working with JavaScript. Increasingly configuration files are written in JSON, and often it is used as a simpler alternative to XML. Unfortunately, when you are creating larger JSON files by hand, you will notice some shortcomings: you need to quote all strings, even object keys; you can not easily have strings with several lines; and you can not include comments.
HanSON is an extension of JSON that fixes those shortcomings with a few simple additions to the JSON spec:
{
listName: "Sesame Street Monsters", // note that listName needs no quotes
content: [
{
name: "Cookie Monster",
/* Note the template quotes and unescaped regular quotes in the next string */
background: `Cookie Monster used to be a
monster that ate everything, especially cookies.
These days he is forced to eat "healthy" food.`
}, {
// You can single-quote strings too:
name: 'Herry Monster',
background: `Herry Monster is a furry blue monster with a purple nose.
He's mostly retired today.`
}, // don't worry, the trailing comma will be ignored
]
}
hanson is a command-line converter that will convert HanSON files to JSON. It is a Node.js package that can be installed using npm:
npm install -g hanson
After installation, convert a single file like this:
hanson input.hson output.json
You can also convert multiple files using the -m options. It will automatically change the file extension to .json:
hanson -m input1.hson input2.hson input3.hson input4.hson input5.hson
The Grunt plugin grunt-hanson-plugin can help you converting HanSON files to JSON. More about it in its own repository.
The Webpack loader hson-loader can help you converting HanSON files to JSON. More about it in its own repository.
hanson.js is a simple library for Node.js that provides you with a HanSON object which works pretty much like the JSON
object, with the only difference being that
hanson.parse() will accept HanSON.
var hanson = require('hanson');
var obj = hanson.parse(hansonSrc);
hanson.stringify() will currently write regular JSON and just invokes
JSON.stringify(), but future versions may pretty-print
the output and use backtick quotes for multi-line strings instead of
\n.
There's also a
toJSON() function that can convert your HanSON source into JSON:
var hanson = require('hanson');
var json = hanson.toJSON(hansonSrc);
Want to use HanSON in your program, without including any libraries? Use this function to convert
HanSON to JSON. It returns a JSON string that can be read using
JSON.parse().
function toJSON(input) {
var UNESCAPE_MAP = { '\\"': '"', "\\`": "`", "\\'": "'" };
var ML_ESCAPE_MAP = {'\n': '\\n', "\r": '\\r', "\t": '\\t', '"': '\\"'};
function unescapeQuotes(r) { return UNESCAPE_MAP[r] || r; }
return input.replace(/`(?:\\.|[^`])*`|'(?:\\.|[^'])*'|"(?:\\.|[^"])*"|\/\*[^]*?\*\/|\/\/.*\n?/g, // pass 1: remove comments
function(s) {
if (s.charAt(0) == '/')
return '';
else
return s;
})
.replace(/(?:true|false|null)(?=[^\w_$]|$)|([a-zA-Z_$][\w_$]*)|`((?:\\.|[^`])*)`|'((?:\\.|[^'])*)'|"(?:\\.|[^"])*"|(,)(?=\s*[}\]])/g, // pass 2: requote
function(s, identifier, multilineQuote, singleQuote, lonelyComma) {
if (lonelyComma)
return '';
else if (identifier != null)
return '"' + identifier + '"';
else if (multilineQuote != null)
return '"' + multilineQuote.replace(/\\./g, unescapeQuotes).replace(/[\n\r\t"]/g, function(r) { return ML_ESCAPE_MAP[r]; }) + '"';
else if (singleQuote != null)
return '"' + singleQuote.replace(/\\./g, unescapeQuotes).replace(/"/g, '\\"') + '"';
else
return s;
});
}
All code and documentation has been dedicated to the public domain: http://unlicense.org/