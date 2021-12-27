hangupsjs

Fix create conversation not working, and names showing up as Unknown

Fix bad crash when we don't have any active conversations.

Adds VERSION property to client

Fix connection issues due to server changing data to an array (#117)

Use the name instead of the key in AF_initDataChunkQueue. (#107)

Fix email and self_entity changing ids server-side. And initial conv list (#104)

update versions of modules

Adds ability to modify OTR status

Add client delivery medium type

Update node version

Adds additional fields to ENTITY schema

Updates the subscribe method to only babel and babel_presence_last_seen

Add support for conversation metadata fetching

Fixes a breaking change of the google apis.

This is a minor release. It does not solve login problems that are related to recent Google API changes. They have been solved in yakyak/yakyak client because auth method there is different. That solution involves user interaction therefore it can't be implemented hangupsjs library.

We are still looking for a solution.

2016-01-15 v1.3.0 breaking change

It seems the entities information that previously was available in the init data is no longer there. Relying on these entities would now break.

tdryer pointed out that hangups have stopped doing this init data request, since it's not necessary. hangupsjs should follow (soon) and remove everything around pvt/init. this will be a major release.

Summary

Client library for Google Hangouts in nodejs.

Disclaimer

This library is in no way affiliated with or endorsed by Google. Use at your own risk.

Origins

Port of https://github.com/tdryer/hangups to node js.

I take no credit for the excellent work of Tom Dryer putting together the original python client library for Google Hangouts. This port is simply taking his work and porting it to coffeescript step by step.

The library is rather new and needs more tests, error handling etc.

Usage

$ npm install hangupsjs

The client is started with connect() passing callback function for a promise for a login object containing the credentials.

Example usage (javascript below):

Client = require 'hangupsjs' Q = require 'q' creds = -> auth:Client.authStdin client = new Client() client.loglevel 'debug' client. on 'chat_message' , (ev) -> console .log ev client.connect(creds). then -> client.sendchatmessage( 'UgzJilj2Tg_oqkAaABAQ' , [ [ 0 , 'Hello World' ] ]) .done()

The same example code in javascript:

var Client = require ( 'hangupsjs' ); var Q = require ( 'q' ); var creds = function ( ) { return { auth : Client.authStdin }; }; var client = new Client(); client.loglevel( 'debug' ); client.on( 'chat_message' , function ( ev ) { return console .log(ev); }); client.connect(creds).then( function ( ) { return client.sendchatmessage( 'UgzJilj2Tg_oqkAaABAQ' , [[ 0 , 'Hello World' ]]); }).done();

Long running sessions / reconnect

hangupsjs will not try to keep the connection open endlessly. the push channel has some reconnect logic, but it will eventually back off with a connect_failed event.

additionally the client also monitors activity. the push channel receives events at least every 20-30 seconds, if there are no chat events, we get a noop .

after a successful connect() , the client monitors the channel to ensure we receive any event at least every 45 seconds. if 45 seconds passes and the push channel got nothing, the client stops with a connect_failed event.

Example

To construct a client that just doesn't give up we do:

var reconnect = function ( ) { client.connect(creds).then( function ( ) { }); }; client.on( 'connect_failed' , function ( ) { Q.Promise( function ( rs ) { setTimeout(rs, 3000 ); }).then(reconnect); }); reconnect();

API

High Level API

High level API calls that are not doing direct hangouts calls.

Client(opts)

opts.jarstore (optional) instance of Store to use instead of default file persistence for cookies.

opts.cookiespath (optional) path to file in which to store cached login cookies. Defaults to cookies.json in module dir. not used if opts.jarstore is passed.

opts.rtokenpath (optional) path to file in which to store the oauth refresh token. Defaults to refreshtoken.txt in module dir.

opts.proxy (optional) proxy URL that gets passed to request. Documentation is here

connect

connect: (creds) ->

Attempts to connect the client to hangouts. See isInited for the steps that connects the client. Returns a promise for connection. The promise only resolves when init is completed. On the connected event.

creds : is callback that returns a promise for login creds. The creds are either {creds:-><promise for token>} or {cookies:<array of strings or tough-cookie-jar>}

To login using an email/password combo, you need to login using OAuth and provide the access token to the API. Furthermore it uses a google white listed OAuth CLIENT_ID and CLIENT_SECRET that shows up as "iOS Device" in your accounts page.

This is the login URL, also available as Client.OAUTH2_LOGIN_URL .

https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?&client_id=936475272427.apps.googleusercontent.com&scope=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Faccounts%2FOAuthLogin&redirect_uri=urn%3Aietf%3Awg%3Aoauth%3A2.0%3Aoob&response_type=code

The library provides a stdin-method that requests the token.

creds = -> auth:Client.authStdin client.connect(creds). then ->

cookies

The other way to log in is to provide a string array of cookies for the google.com domain that are set up as part of a successful login.

Typically these cookies are called: NID , SID , HSID , SSID , APISID , SAPISID

Example:

creds = -> Q {cookies:[ 'NID=67=QI6go9WM<redacted>WDFxv; Expires=Wed, 04 Nov 2015 06:10:24 GMT; Domain=google.com; Path=/; HttpOnly' 'SID=DASDPgAAA<redacted>AKJASKJD; Expires=Thu, 04 May 2017 06:10:24 GMT; Domain=google.com; Path=/' 'HSID=AR<redacted>QX_; Expires=Thu, 04 May 2017 06:10:24 GMT; Domain=google.com; Path=/; HttpOnly; Priority=HIGH' 'SSID=Ak<redacted>D; Expires=Thu, 04 May 2017 06:10:24 GMT; Domain=google.com; Path=/; Secure; HttpOnly; Priority=HIGH' 'APISID=kM<redacted>seXb; Expires=Thu, 04 May 2017 06:10:24 GMT; Domain=google.com; Path=/; Priority=HIGH' 'SAPISID=cl<redacted>Od; Expires=Thu, 04 May 2017 06:10:24 GMT; Domain=google.com; Path=/; Secure; Priority=HIGH' ]} client.connect(creds). then ->

disconnect

disconnect: ->

Disconnects the client.

isInited

isInited

For Client to be fully inited the following must happen on connect

Get login cookies against https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin or reuse cached cookies. Using the cookies, fetch a PVT token (whatever that is) against https://talkgadget.google.com/talkgadget/_/extension-start Load the chat widget HTML + javascript using the PVT token from https://talkgadget.google.com/u/0/talkgadget/_/chat From the returned javascript get an apikey and some other headers used in each api call later. Fetch channel sid / gsid from https://0.client-channel.google.com/client-channel/channel-bind Using the sid / gsid open a long poll request against the same URL as in 5. This is the push data channel. From first data coming through the push data channel, extract a clientid which also is used in each api call later. Post a subscribe request against same URL as in 5 to make push data channel receive chat events.

Only after all these steps are completed will isInited return true.

loglevel

loglevel: (level) ->

Sets the log level one of debug , info , warn or error .

logout

logout: () ->

Logs the current client out by removing refresh token and cached cookies.

Example:

client.logout(). then -> client.connect(creds) . then -> ...

MessageBuilder

Helper to compose message segments that goes into sendchatmessage . The builder has these methods.

Example:

bld = new Client.MessageBuilder() segments = bld.text( 'Hello ' ).bold( 'World' ).text( '!!!' ).toSegments() client.sendchatmessage( 'UgzfaJwj2Tg_oqk5EhEp5faABAQ' , segments)

(txt, bold=false, italic=false, strikethrough=false, underline=false, href=null) ->

Adds a text segment.

builder.text( 'Hello' )

Adds a text segment in bold.

Adds a text segment in italic.

Adds a text segment strikethroughed.

Adds an underlined text segment.

Adds a new line.

Adds a text that is a link.

Turns the builder into an array of segments usable for sendchatmessage .

Low Level API

Each API call does a direct operation against hangouts. Each call returns a promise for the result.

sendchatmessage

sendchatmessage: (conversation_id, segments, image_id = None, otr_status = OffTheRecordStatus.ON_THE_RECORD, client_generated_id = null, delivery_medium = [ClientDeliveryMediumType.BABEL], message_action_type = [[MessageActionType.NONE, ""]]) ->

Send a chat message to a conversation.

conversation_id : the conversation to send a message to.

segments : array of segments to send. See messagebuilder for help.

image_id : is an optional ID of an image retrieved from uploadimage . If provided, the image will be attached to the # message.

otr_status : determines whether the message will be saved in the server's chat history. Note that the OTR status of the conversation is irrelevant, clients may send messages with whatever OTR status they like. One of Client.OffTheRecordStatus.OFF_THE_RECORD or Client.OffTheRecordStatus.ON_THE_RECORD .

client_generated_id is an identifier that is kept in the event both in the result of this call and the following chat_event. it can be used to tie together a client send with the update from the server. The default is null which makes the client generate a random id.

delivery_medium : determines via which medium the message will be delivered. If caller does not specify value we pick the value BABEL to ensure the message is delivered via default medium. In fact the caller should retrieve current conversation's default delivery medium from self_conversation_state.delivery_medium_option when calling to ensure the message is delivered back to the conversation on same medium always.

message_action_type : determines if the message is a simple text message or if the message is an action like /me . One of Client.MessageActionType.NONE or Client.MessageActionType.ME_ACTION

setactiveclient

setactiveclient: (active, timeoutsecs) ->

The active client receives notifications. This marks the client as active.

active : boolean indicating active state

timeoutsecs : the length of active in seconds.

syncallnewevents

syncallnewevents: (timestamp) ->

List all events occuring at or after timestamp. Timestamp can be a date or long millis.

timestamp : date instance specifying the time after which to return all events occuring in.

getselfinfo

getselfinfo: ->

Return information about your account.

setconversationnotificationlevel

setconversationnotificationlevel: (conversation_id, level) ->

Set the notification level of a conversation.

Pass Client.NotificationLevel.QUIET to disable notifications, or Client.NotificationLevel.RING to enable them.

setfocus

setfocus: (conversation_id, focus=FocusStatus.FOCUSED, timeoutsecs=20) ->

Set focus (occurs whenever you give focus to a client).

conversation_id : the conversation you are focusing.

typing : constant indicating focus status. One of Client.FocusStatus.FOCUSED or Client.FocusStatus.UNFOCUSED

timeoutsecs : the length of focus in seconds.

settyping

settyping: (conversation_id, typing=TypingStatus.TYPING) ->

Send typing notification.

conversation_id : the conversation you want to send typing notification for.

typing : constant indicating typing status. One of Client.TypingStatus.TYPING , Client.TypingStatus.PAUSED or Client.TypingStatus.STOPPED

setpresence

setpresence: (online, mood=None) ->

Set the presence or mood of this client.

online : boolean indicating whether client is online.

mood : emoticon UTF-8 smiley like 0x1f603

querypresence

querypresence: (chat_id) ->

Check someone's presence status.

chat_id : the identifer of the user to check.

removeuser

removeuser: (conversation_id) ->

Remove self from chat.

conversation_id : the conversation to remove self from.

deleteconversation

deleteconversation: (conversation_id) ->

Delete one-to-one conversation.

conversation_id : the conversation to delete.

updatewatermark: (conversation_id, timestamp) ->

Update the watermark (read timestamp) for a conversation.

conversation_id : the conversation to update the read timestamp for.

timestamp : the date or long millis to set as read timestamp.

adduser

adduser: (conversation_id, chat_ids) ->

Add user(s) to existing conversation.

conversation_id : the conversation to add user(s) to.

chat_ids : array of user chat_ids to add.

renameconversation

renameconversation: (conversation_id, name) ->

Set the name of a conversation.

conversation_id : the conversation to change.

name : the name to change to.

createconversation

createconversation: (chat_ids, force_group=false) ->

Create a new conversation.

chat_ids : is an array of chat_id which should be invited to conversation (except yourself).

force_group : set to true if you invite just one chat_id, but still want a group.

The new conversation ID is returned as res.conversation.id.id

getconversation

getconversation: (conversation_id, timestamp, max_events=50) ->

Return conversation events.

This is mainly used for retrieving conversation scrollback. Events occurring before timestamp are returned, in order from oldest to newest.

conversation_id : the conversation to get events in.

timestamp : the timestamp as long millis or date to get events before.

max_events : number of events to retrieve.

syncrecentconversations

syncrecentconversations: (timestamp_since=null) ->

List the contents of recent conversations, including messages. Similar to syncallnewevents, but returns a limited number of conversations (20) rather than all conversations in a given date range.

To get older conversations, use the timestamp_since parameter.

searchentities

searchentities: (search_string, max_results=10) ->

Search for people.

search_string : string to look for.

max_results : number of results to return.

getentitybyid

getentitybyid: (chat_ids) ->

Return information about a list of chat_ids.

chat_ids : array of user chat ids to get information for.

sendeasteregg

sendeasteregg: (conversation_id, easteregg) ->

Send an easteregg to a conversation.

conversation_id : conversation to bother.

easteregg : may not be empty. could be one of 'ponies', 'pitchforks', 'bikeshed', 'shydino'

uploadimage

uploadimage: (path, filename=null, timeout=30000) ->

Uploads an image that can be later attached to a chat message.

imagefile is a string path

filename can optionally be provided otherwise the path name is used.

timeout can be used to upload larger images, that may need more than 30 sec to be sent

returns an image_id that can be used in sendchatmessage .

Events

The following events are available on the Client object. Example:

client. on 'chat_message' , (msg) ->

State events

connecting

When someone calls client.connect() and it indicates we are trying to connect the client.

connected

When the client is fully inited and connected.

Indicates that the client connection either didn't start or was interrupted. Either way, the client will not try to connect again by itself. Another client.connect is required.

Emitted in three cases.

After connecting (in client.connect() ) indicating that the client could not connect at all. After connected when running the polling (server push channel) successfully, but is interrupted (such as lost network connection). If the server push channel receives no events after 45 seconds (server emits at least noop every 20-30 seconds).

Chat events

On a received chat message.

Whenever an update about the conversation itself is needed. Like when a new conversation is created, this event comes first with the metadata about it.

The conversation state is stored in self_conversation_state of the event. The self_conversation_state.delivery_medium_option contains an array of the delivery medium options which indicate all possible medium. The array element with current_default == true should be the one used to send message via by default. Currently there are 3 types of known medium, BABEL, Google Voice and SMS. BABEL is the Google Hangouts codename BTW.

Member joining/leaving conversation.

On a renamed conversation.

focus

When a user focuses a conversation.

On changes to video/audio calls. A "hangout" is in google API talk strictly a video/audio event. START_HANGOUT and END_HANGOUT would indicate attempts to start/end audio/video events.

typing

When a user is typing.

watermark

When a user updates their read timestamp.

When user changes the notification level of his own conversation. I.e. setconversationnotificationlevel.

See #10

When anyone in the conversation triggers an easter egg.

See #10

delete

When a conversation is deleted by the user. As a response to deleteconversation .

To be investigated

The following events are possible and not investigated. Please tell me in an issue if you figure one out.

License

Copyright © 2015 Martin Algesten

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.