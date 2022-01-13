Features

The most popular features of Handsontable:

✓ Multiple column sorting

✓ Non-contiguous selection

✓ Filtering data

✓ Export to file

✓ Validating data

✓ Conditional formatting

✓ Merging cells

✓ Freezing rows/columns

✓ Moving rows/columns

✓ Resizing rows/columns

✓ Hiding rows/columns

✓ Context menu

✓ Comments



Documentation

Get Started

Install with npm

Run the following command in your terminal

npm install handsontable

You can also use Yarn, NuGet or load the bundle directly from jsDelivr.

Create a placeholder

Create an HTML placeholder

< div id = "example" > </ div >

Import Handsontable and its stylesheet

import Handsontable from "handsontable" ; import 'handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.css' ;

Initialize the grid

Now turn your placeholder into a data grid with sample data.

const data = [ [ '' , 'Tesla' , 'Volvo' , 'Toyota' , 'Ford' ], [ '2019' , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 ], [ '2020' , 20 , 11 , 14 , 13 ], [ '2021' , 30 , 15 , 12 , 13 ] ]; const container = document .getElementById( 'example' ); const hot = new Handsontable(container, { data : data, rowHeaders : true , colHeaders : true });

Support

We provide support for developers working with commercial version via contact form or at support@handsontable.com.

If you use a non-commercial version then please ask your tagged question on StackOverflow.

License

Handsontable is a commercial software with two licenses available:

Free for non-commercial purposes such as teaching, academic research, and evaluation. Read it here.

Commercial license with support and maintenance included. See pricing plans.

License key

If you use Handsontable in a project that supports your commercial activity, then you must purchase the license key at handsontable.com.

If you use the free for non-commercial license of Handsontable, then pass the phrase 'non-commercial-and-evaluation' , as described in this documentation.

Proudly created and maintained by the Handsontable Team.