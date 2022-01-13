openbase logo
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Readme

Handsontable

Handsontable is a JavaScript component that combines data grid features with spreadsheet-like UX.
It provides data binding, data validation, filtering, sorting, and CRUD operations.

Get Started with Handsontable

React  Angular  Vue  Vue 3    JavaScript 

Handsontable data grid

Features

The most popular features of Handsontable:

  ✓  Multiple column sorting
  ✓  Non-contiguous selection
  ✓  Filtering data
  ✓  Export to file
  ✓  Validating data
  ✓  Conditional formatting
  ✓  Merging cells
  ✓  Freezing rows/columns
  ✓  Moving rows/columns
  ✓  Resizing rows/columns
  ✓  Hiding rows/columns
  ✓  Context menu
  ✓  Comments

Documentation

Get Started

Install with npm

Run the following command in your terminal

npm install handsontable

You can also use Yarn, NuGet or load the bundle directly from jsDelivr.

Create a placeholder

Create an HTML placeholder

<div id="example"></div>

Import Handsontable and its stylesheet

import Handsontable from "handsontable";
import 'handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.css';

Initialize the grid

Now turn your placeholder into a data grid with sample data.

const data = [
  ['', 'Tesla', 'Volvo', 'Toyota', 'Ford'],
  ['2019', 10, 11, 12, 13],
  ['2020', 20, 11, 14, 13],
  ['2021', 30, 15, 12, 13]
];

const container = document.getElementById('example');
const hot = new Handsontable(container, {
  data: data,
  rowHeaders: true,
  colHeaders: true
});

Support

We provide support for developers working with commercial version via contact form or at support@handsontable.com.

If you use a non-commercial version then please ask your tagged question on StackOverflow.

License

Handsontable is a commercial software with two licenses available:

  • Free for non-commercial purposes such as teaching, academic research, and evaluation. Read it here.
  • Commercial license with support and maintenance included. See pricing plans.

License key

If you use Handsontable in a project that supports your commercial activity, then you must purchase the license key at handsontable.com.

If you use the free for non-commercial license of Handsontable, then pass the phrase 'non-commercial-and-evaluation', as described in this documentation.



Proudly created and maintained by the Handsontable Team.

nkeat123
18 days ago
18 days ago
Chris SpilkaGdynia, Poland7 Ratings0 Reviews
CEO at Handsontable
5 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Jeudi Prando Araujo
Resolvendo problemas com JavaScript
7 months ago
Resolvendo problemas com JavaScript
7 months ago
RN Kushwaha
Software Engineer
1 year ago
Software Engineer
1 year ago
Mike Harvey
1 year ago
Performant
1 year ago
Performant

