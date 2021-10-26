Handpick

Handpick conditional dependencies like a boss.

Preview

Installation

Install on your system:

npm install handpick --global

Setup

Create a .handpick file to override configuration:

{ "manager" : "npm" , "managerObject" : { "npm" : [ "install" , "--no-package-lock" ], "pnpm" : [ "install" , "--no-lockfile" ], "yarn" : [ "--no-lockfile" ] }, "range" : "dirty" , "rangeArray" : [ "dirty" , "exact" , "patch" , "minor" ], "ignorePrefix" : "__" , "ignoreArray" : [ "dependencies" , "devDependencies" ], "targetArray" : [ "dependencies" , "devDependencies" ], "filterArray" : [], "path" : "." , "packageFile" : "package.json" , "packageDirectory" : "node_modules" }

Usage

Run the command:

handpick [ options ] -V, -C, -T, -F, -M, -R, -P, -h,

Options

Name Type Default Mandatory config string .handpick optional target string dependencies / devDependencies optional filter string optional manager string npm optional range string dirty optional path string . optional

Examples

Define unofficial dependencies inside package.json file:

{ "lintDependencies" : { "eslint" : "6.8.0" , "eslint-config-redaxmedia" : "2.1.0" }, "testDependencies" : { "chai" : "4.2.0" , "mocha" : "7.2.0" } }

Install the lintDependencies :

handpick --target=lintDependencies

Install the devDependencies and lintDependencies via YARN:

handpick --target=devDependencies --target=lintDependencies --manager=yarn

Install the devDependencies without testDependencies :

handpick --target=devDependencies --filter=testDependencies

Install the dependencies and devDependencies within path:

handpick --path=../shared

Install the dependencies with exact range:

handpick --target=dependencies --range=exact

Managers