Handpick conditional dependencies like a boss.
Install on your system:
npm install handpick --global
Create a
.handpick file to override configuration:
{
"manager": "npm",
"managerObject":
{
"npm":
[
"install",
"--no-package-lock"
],
"pnpm":
[
"install",
"--no-lockfile"
],
"yarn":
[
"--no-lockfile"
]
},
"range": "dirty",
"rangeArray":
[
"dirty",
"exact",
"patch",
"minor"
],
"ignorePrefix": "__",
"ignoreArray":
[
"dependencies",
"devDependencies"
],
"targetArray":
[
"dependencies",
"devDependencies"
],
"filterArray": [],
"path": ".",
"packageFile": "package.json",
"packageDirectory": "node_modules"
}
Run the command:
handpick [options]
-V, --version
-C, --config <config>
-T, --target <target>
-F, --filter <filter>
-M, --manager <manager>
-R, --range <range>
-P, --path <path>
-h, --help
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Mandatory
|config
|string
|.handpick
|optional
|target
|string
|dependencies / devDependencies
|optional
|filter
|string
|optional
|manager
|string
|npm
|optional
|range
|string
|dirty
|optional
|path
|string
|.
|optional
Define unofficial dependencies inside
package.json file:
{
"lintDependencies":
{
"eslint": "6.8.0",
"eslint-config-redaxmedia": "2.1.0"
},
"testDependencies":
{
"chai": "4.2.0",
"mocha": "7.2.0"
}
}
Install the
lintDependencies:
handpick --target=lintDependencies
Install the
devDependencies and
lintDependencies via YARN:
handpick --target=devDependencies --target=lintDependencies --manager=yarn
Install the
devDependencies without
testDependencies:
handpick --target=devDependencies --filter=testDependencies
Install the
dependencies and
devDependencies within path:
handpick --path=../shared
Install the
dependencies with
exact range:
handpick --target=dependencies --range=exact
|Name
|Value
|NPM
|npm
|PNPM
|pnpm
|YARN
|yarn