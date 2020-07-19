Handorgel

Accessible W3C conform accordion written in ES6. Handorgel is the Swiss German name for accordion.

Visit the demo

Features

ARIA accessible

Keyboard interaction

Extensive API

Animated collapsing

Fully customizable via CSS

No external dependencies

Lightweight (~3kb minified and gziped)

Installation

Package manager

Manager Command npm npm install handorgel yarn yarn add handorgel

CDN / Download

File CDN CSS handorgel.css CSS (minified) handorgel.min.css JS handorgel.js JS (minified) handorgel.min.js

Usage

Markup

< div class = "handorgel" > < h3 class = "handorgel__header" > < button class = "handorgel__header__button" > Title </ button > </ h3 > < div class = "handorgel__content" data-open > < div class = "handorgel__content__inner" > Content openened by default </ div > </ div > < h3 class = "handorgel__header" > < button class = "handorgel__header__button" > Title 2 </ button > </ h3 > < div class = "handorgel__content" > < div class = "handorgel__content__inner" > Content closed by default </ div > </ div > ... </ div >

Note: Use the heading tags that fit into your content to output semantic markup.

CSS

Import the SASS file from your node_modules folder to make use of the variables:

// e.g. changing opening/closing transition times $handorgel__content--open-transition-height-time: .1s; $handorgel__content--open-transition-opacity-time: .2s; $handorgel__content-transition-height-time: .05s; $handorgel__content-transition-opacity-time: .05s; //... @import '~handorgel/src/scss/style';

Alternatively you can just include the built CSS file inside the /lib folder file or from the CDN.

Javascript

Initialization (with all options and their defaults):

var accordion = new handorgel( document .querySelector( '.handorgel' ), { multiSelectable : true , collapsible : true , ariaEnabled : true , keyboardInteraction : true , carouselFocus : true , initialOpenAttribute : 'data-open' , initialOpenTransition : true , initialOpenTransitionDelay : 200 , headerOpenClass : 'handorgel__header--open' , contentOpenClass : 'handorgel__content--open' , headerOpenedClass : 'handorgel__header--opened' , contentOpenedClass : 'handorgel__content--opened' , headerFocusClass : 'handorgel__header--focus' , contentFocusClass : 'handorgel__content--focus' , headerDisabledClass : 'handorgel__header--disabled' , contentDisabledClass : 'handorgel__content--disabled' , })

API

Events

Event Description Parameters destroy Accordeon is about to be destroyed. destroyed Accordeon has been destroyed. fold:open Fold is about to be opened. HandorgelFold : Fold instance fold:opened Fold has opened. HandorgelFold : Fold instance fold:close Fold is about to be closed. HandorgelFold : Fold instance fold:closed Fold has closed. HandorgelFold : Fold instance fold:focus Fold button has been focused. HandorgelFold : Fold instance fold:blur Fold button has lost focus. HandorgelFold : Fold instance

How to listen for events:

var accordion = new handorgel( document .querySelector( '.handorgel' )) accordion.on( 'fold:open' , (fold) => { }) accordion.once( 'fold:open' , (fold) => { }) accordion.off( 'fold:open' , fn)

Methods

Handorgel Class

Method Description Parameters update Update fold instances (use if you dynamically append/remove DOM nodes). focus Set focus to a new header button (you can also directly use the native focus() method on the button). target : New header button to focus ( next , previous , last or first ) destroy Destroy fold instances, remove event listeners and ARIA attributes.

Example:

var accordion = new handorgel( document .querySelector( '.handorgel' )) accordion.destroy()

HandorgelFold Class

Method Description Parameters open Open content. transition : Whether transition should be active during opening (default: true ). close Close content. transition : Whether transition should be active during closing (default: true ). toggle Toggle content. transition : Whether transition should be active during toggling (default: true ). disable Disable fold. enable Enable fold. focus Set focus to fold button. blur Remove focus from fold button. destroy Remove event listeners and ARIA attributes.

Example:

var accordion = new handorgel( document .querySelector( '.handorgel' )) accordion.folds[ 0 ].close()

Browser compatibility

Newest two browser versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge

IE 10 and IE 11

Development

npm run build - Build production version of the feature.

- Build production version of the feature. npm run demo - Build demo of the feature, run watchers and start browser-sync.

- Build demo of the feature, run watchers and start browser-sync. npm run test - Test the feature.

License

© 2018 Manuel Sommerhalder Released under the MIT LICENSE