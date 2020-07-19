Accessible W3C conform accordion written in ES6.
Handorgel is the Swiss German name for accordion.
|Manager
|Command
|npm
npm install handorgel
|yarn
yarn add handorgel
|File
|CDN
|CSS
|handorgel.css
|CSS (minified)
|handorgel.min.css
|JS
|handorgel.js
|JS (minified)
|handorgel.min.js
<div class="handorgel">
<h3 class="handorgel__header">
<button class="handorgel__header__button">
Title
</button>
</h3>
<div class="handorgel__content" data-open>
<div class="handorgel__content__inner">
Content openened by default
</div>
</div>
<h3 class="handorgel__header">
<button class="handorgel__header__button">
Title 2
</button>
</h3>
<div class="handorgel__content">
<div class="handorgel__content__inner">
Content closed by default
</div>
</div>
...
</div>
Note: Use the heading tags that fit into your content to output semantic markup.
Import the SASS file from your
node_modules folder to make use of the variables:
// e.g. changing opening/closing transition times
$handorgel__content--open-transition-height-time: .1s;
$handorgel__content--open-transition-opacity-time: .2s;
$handorgel__content-transition-height-time: .05s;
$handorgel__content-transition-opacity-time: .05s;
//...
@import '~handorgel/src/scss/style';
Alternatively you can just include the built CSS file inside the
/lib folder file or from the CDN.
Initialization (with all options and their defaults):
var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'), {
// whether multiple folds can be opened at once
multiSelectable: true,
// whether the folds are collapsible
collapsible: true,
// whether ARIA attributes are enabled
ariaEnabled: true,
// whether W3C keyboard shortcuts are enabled
keyboardInteraction: true,
// whether to loop header focus (sets focus back to first/last header when end/start reached)
carouselFocus: true,
// attribute for the header or content to open folds at initialization
initialOpenAttribute: 'data-open',
// whether to use transition at initial open
initialOpenTransition: true,
// delay used to show initial transition
initialOpenTransitionDelay: 200,
// header/content class if fold is open
headerOpenClass: 'handorgel__header--open',
contentOpenClass: 'handorgel__content--open',
// header/content class if fold has been opened (transition finished)
headerOpenedClass: 'handorgel__header--opened',
contentOpenedClass: 'handorgel__content--opened',
// header/content class if fold has been focused
headerFocusClass: 'handorgel__header--focus',
contentFocusClass: 'handorgel__content--focus',
// header/content class if fold is disabled
headerDisabledClass: 'handorgel__header--disabled',
contentDisabledClass: 'handorgel__content--disabled',
})
|Event
|Description
|Parameters
destroy
|Accordeon is about to be destroyed.
destroyed
|Accordeon has been destroyed.
fold:open
|Fold is about to be opened.
HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:opened
|Fold has opened.
HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:close
|Fold is about to be closed.
HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:closed
|Fold has closed.
HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:focus
|Fold button has been focused.
HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:blur
|Fold button has lost focus.
HandorgelFold: Fold instance
How to listen for events:
var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'))
// listen for event
accordion.on('fold:open', (fold) => {
// ...
})
// listen for event once
accordion.once('fold:open', (fold) => {
// ...
})
// remove event listener
accordion.off('fold:open', fn)
|Method
|Description
|Parameters
update
|Update fold instances (use if you dynamically append/remove DOM nodes).
focus
|Set focus to a new header button (you can also directly use the native
focus() method on the button).
target: New header button to focus (
next,
previous,
last or
first)
destroy
|Destroy fold instances, remove event listeners and ARIA attributes.
Example:
var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'))
// destroy
accordion.destroy()
|Method
|Description
|Parameters
open
|Open content.
transition: Whether transition should be active during opening (default:
true).
close
|Close content.
transition: Whether transition should be active during closing (default:
true).
toggle
|Toggle content.
transition: Whether transition should be active during toggling (default:
true).
disable
|Disable fold.
enable
|Enable fold.
focus
|Set focus to fold button.
blur
|Remove focus from fold button.
destroy
|Remove event listeners and ARIA attributes.
Example:
var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'))
// close first fold
accordion.folds[0].close()
npm run build - Build production version of the feature.
npm run demo - Build demo of the feature, run watchers and start browser-sync.
npm run test - Test the feature.
© 2018 Manuel Sommerhalder Released under the MIT LICENSE