openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
han

handorgel

by Manuel Sommerhalder
0.5.0 (see all)

Accessible W3C conform accordion written in ES6.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

251

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Handorgel

NPM version Dependencies Build Status Coding Style MIT License

Accessible W3C conform accordion written in ES6. Handorgel is the Swiss German name for accordion.

Visit the demo

Features

  • ARIA accessible
  • Keyboard interaction
  • Extensive API
  • Animated collapsing
  • Fully customizable via CSS
  • No external dependencies
  • Lightweight (~3kb minified and gziped)

Installation

Package manager

ManagerCommand
npmnpm install handorgel
yarnyarn add handorgel

CDN / Download

FileCDN
CSShandorgel.css
CSS (minified)handorgel.min.css
JShandorgel.js
JS (minified)handorgel.min.js

Usage

Markup

<div class="handorgel">
  <h3 class="handorgel__header">
    <button class="handorgel__header__button">
      Title
    </button>
  </h3>
  <div class="handorgel__content" data-open>
    <div class="handorgel__content__inner">
      Content openened by default
    </div>
  </div>
  <h3 class="handorgel__header">
    <button class="handorgel__header__button">
      Title 2
    </button>
  </h3>
  <div class="handorgel__content">
    <div class="handorgel__content__inner">
      Content closed by default
    </div>
  </div>

  ...

</div>

Note: Use the heading tags that fit into your content to output semantic markup.

CSS

Import the SASS file from your node_modules folder to make use of the variables:

// e.g. changing opening/closing transition times
$handorgel__content--open-transition-height-time: .1s;
$handorgel__content--open-transition-opacity-time: .2s;
$handorgel__content-transition-height-time: .05s;
$handorgel__content-transition-opacity-time: .05s;
//...

@import '~handorgel/src/scss/style';

Alternatively you can just include the built CSS file inside the /lib folder file or from the CDN.

Javascript

Initialization (with all options and their defaults):

var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'), {

  // whether multiple folds can be opened at once
  multiSelectable: true,
  // whether the folds are collapsible
  collapsible: true,

  // whether ARIA attributes are enabled
  ariaEnabled: true,
  // whether W3C keyboard shortcuts are enabled
  keyboardInteraction: true,
  // whether to loop header focus (sets focus back to first/last header when end/start reached)
  carouselFocus: true,

  // attribute for the header or content to open folds at initialization
  initialOpenAttribute: 'data-open',
  // whether to use transition at initial open
  initialOpenTransition: true,
  // delay used to show initial transition
  initialOpenTransitionDelay: 200,

  // header/content class if fold is open
  headerOpenClass: 'handorgel__header--open',
  contentOpenClass: 'handorgel__content--open',

  // header/content class if fold has been opened (transition finished)
  headerOpenedClass: 'handorgel__header--opened',
  contentOpenedClass: 'handorgel__content--opened',

  // header/content class if fold has been focused
  headerFocusClass: 'handorgel__header--focus',
  contentFocusClass: 'handorgel__content--focus',

  // header/content class if fold is disabled
  headerDisabledClass: 'handorgel__header--disabled',
  contentDisabledClass: 'handorgel__content--disabled',

})

API

Events

EventDescriptionParameters
destroyAccordeon is about to be destroyed.
destroyedAccordeon has been destroyed.
fold:openFold is about to be opened.HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:openedFold has opened.HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:closeFold is about to be closed.HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:closedFold has closed.HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:focusFold button has been focused.HandorgelFold: Fold instance
fold:blurFold button has lost focus.HandorgelFold: Fold instance

How to listen for events:

var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'))

// listen for event
accordion.on('fold:open', (fold) => {
  // ...
})

// listen for event once
accordion.once('fold:open', (fold) => {
  // ...
})

// remove event listener
accordion.off('fold:open', fn)

Methods

Handorgel Class

MethodDescriptionParameters
updateUpdate fold instances (use if you dynamically append/remove DOM nodes).
focusSet focus to a new header button (you can also directly use the native focus() method on the button).target: New header button to focus (next, previous, last or first)
destroyDestroy fold instances, remove event listeners and ARIA attributes.

Example:

var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'))

// destroy
accordion.destroy()

HandorgelFold Class

MethodDescriptionParameters
openOpen content.transition: Whether transition should be active during opening (default: true).
closeClose content.transition: Whether transition should be active during closing (default: true).
toggleToggle content.transition: Whether transition should be active during toggling (default: true).
disableDisable fold.
enableEnable fold.
focusSet focus to fold button.
blurRemove focus from fold button.
destroyRemove event listeners and ARIA attributes.

Example:

var accordion = new handorgel(document.querySelector('.handorgel'))

// close first fold
accordion.folds[0].close()

Browser compatibility

  • Newest two browser versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge
  • IE 10 and IE 11

Development

  • npm run build - Build production version of the feature.
  • npm run demo - Build demo of the feature, run watchers and start browser-sync.
  • npm run test - Test the feature.

License

© 2018 Manuel Sommerhalder Released under the MIT LICENSE

Buy Me A Coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial