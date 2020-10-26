Server-side template rendering using Handlebars.

npm install handlebars-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

In your webpack config register and setup the handlebars plugin

const path = require ( "path" ); const HandlebarsPlugin = require ( "handlebars-webpack-plugin" ); const webpackConfig = { plugins : [ new HandlebarsPlugin({ entry : path.join(process.cwd(), "app" , "src" , "*.hbs" ), output : path.join(process.cwd(), "build" , "[name].html" ), data : require ( "./app/data/project.json" ), data : path.join(__dirname, "app/data/project.json" ), partials : [ path.join(process.cwd(), "app" , "src" , "components" , "*" , "*.hbs" ) ], helpers : { nameOfHbsHelper : Function .prototype, projectHelpers : path.join(process.cwd(), "app" , "helpers" , "*.helper.js" ) }, onBeforeSetup : function ( Handlebars ) {}, onBeforeAddPartials : function ( Handlebars, partialsMap ) {}, onBeforeCompile : function ( Handlebars, templateContent ) {}, onBeforeRender : function ( Handlebars, data, filename ) {}, onBeforeSave : function ( Handlebars, resultHtml, filename ) {}, onDone : function ( Handlebars, filename ) {} }) ] };

Partial ids are registered by parentFolder/filename (without file extensions)

Use handlebars in your main and partials like, i.e.

< body > {{> partialFolder/partialName}} {{> header/header title="page title"}} {{> partial/content}} </ body >

Options

target filepaths

Per default, the generated filepath of the html-results is defined by the output -property in the plugin-options. To changed the output folder and name, you can pass your custom filepath-helper to the plugin-options like

{ getTargetFilepath : function getTargetFilepath ( filepath, outputTemplate, rootFolder ) { const fileName = path.basename(filepath).replace(path.extname(filepath), "" ); return outputTemplate.replace( "[name]" , fileName); }; }

You can find the default implementation in utils/getTargetFilepath.

partial ids

Per default, partials are identified with folder/filename in a hbs-template. e.g. a file in app/partials/page/header.hbs will be registered under page/header and can be included with

{{> page/header title="page title"}}

To change the partial's id you can pass a custom partial-generator to the plugin-options like

{ getPartialId : function ( filePath ) { return filePath.match( /\/([^/]+\/[^/]+)\.[^.]+$/ ).pop(); } }

Html Webpack Plugin

Use the html-webpack-plugin to generate partials, that are dynamically registered to the handlebars-webpack-plugin

the HtmlWebpackPlugin should be placed before the HandlebarsWebpackPlugin

should be placed before the HandlebarsWebpackPlugin multiple HtmlWebpackPlugins may be used

per default, the partials get registered to html/<outputfilename> , i.e. a filename /dist/partials/head.hbs will be registered as html/head to handlebars

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ title : "Generic Head Title" , template : path.join(__dirname, "src" , "generatedpartial" , "head.hbs" ), filename : path.join(__dirname, "dist" , "partials" , "head.hbs" ), inject : "head" }), new HandlebarsWebpackPlugin({ htmlWebpackPlugin : { enabled : true , prefix : "html" , HtmlWebpackPlugin }, entry : path.join(process.cwd(), "src" , "hbs" , "*.hbs" ), output : path.join(process.cwd(), "dist" , "[name].html" ), partials : [ path.join(process.cwd(), "html" , "*" , "*.hbs" ), path.join(process.cwd(), "src" , "hbs" , "*" , "*.hbs" ) ] }) ]

Utilities

Merging input-data

In case you have several json-files that need to be passed to handlebars-compilation, you can build this within your webpack-configuration file. A simple helper can be found in utils/mergeJSON.js, which finds all json files and build a dataObject with { <filename>: <data> } . Example:

const mergeJSON = require ( 'handlebars-webpack-plugin/utils/mergeJSON' ); const projectData = mergeJSON(path.join(__dirname, "data/**/*.json" )); new HandlebarsPlugin({ data : projectData });

For custom merge behaviour you can add your own merge-helper, following the implementation from utils/mergeJSON.js.

Contributors