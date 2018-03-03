The missing Handlebars API. Effortless registration of data, partials, helpers, and decorators using file-system globs, modules, and plain-old JavaScript objects.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

┣━ index .js ┣━ data/ ┃ ┣━ site .js ┃ ┗━ locale .json ┣━ decorators/ ┃ ┣━ currency .js ┃ ┗━ i18n .js ┣━ helpers/ ┃ ┣━ link .js ┃ ┗━ list .js ┗━ partials/ ┣━ footer .js ┗━ header .hbs

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var handlebarsWax = require ( 'handlebars-wax' ); var wax = handlebarsWax(handlebars) .partials( './partials/**/*.{hbs,js}' ) .partials({ boo : '{{#each boo}}{{greet}}{{/each}}' , far : '{{#each far}}{{length}}{{/each}}' }) .helpers( require ( 'handlebars-layouts' )) .helpers( './helpers/**/*.js' ) .helpers({ foo : function ( ) { ... }, bar : function ( ) { ... } }) .decorators( './decorators/**/*.js' ) .decorators({ baz : function ( ) { ... }, qux : function ( ) { ... } }) .data( './data/**/*.{js,json}' ) .data({ lorem : 'dolor' , ipsum : 'sit amet' }); console .log(handlebars.partials); console .log(handlebars.helpers); console .log(handlebars.decorators); console .log(wax.context); var template = wax.compile( '{{lorem}} {{ipsum}}' ); console .log(template({ ipsum : 'consectetur' }));

Registering Partials, Helpers, and Decorators

You may use handlebars-wax to require and register any modules that export a register factory, an object, or a function as partials, helpers, and decorators.

Exporting a Factory

In cases where a direct reference to the instance of Handlebars in use is needed, modules may export a register factory function. For example, the following module will define a new helper called foo-bar :

module .exports.register = function ( handlebars ) { handlebars.registerHelper( 'foo-bar' , function ( text, url ) { var result = '<a href="' + url + '">' + text + '</a>' ; return new handlebars.SafeString(result); }); };

Exporting an Object

If a module exports an object, that object is registered with Handlebars directly where the object keys are used as names. For example, the following module exports an object that will cause baz and qux to be registered:

module .exports = { baz : function ( ) { }, qux : function ( ) { } };

Exporting a Function

If a module exports a function, that function is registered based on the globbed portion of a path, ignoring extensions. Handlebars' require.extensions hook may be used to load .handlebars or .hbs files.

module .exports = function ( ) { };

┣━ index .js ┗━ partials/ ┣━ components ┃ ┣━ link .js ┃ ┗━ list .js ┗━ layouts ┣━ one-column .hbs ┗━ two-column .hbs

handlebarsWax(handlebars) .partials( './partials/**/*.{hbs,js}' ); handlebarsWax(handlebars) .partials( './partials/components/*.js' ) .partials( './partials/layouts/*.hbs' ); handlebarsWax(handlebars) .partials([ './partials/**/*.{hbs,js}' , '!./partials/layouts/**' ]) .partials( './partials/layouts/*.hbs' );

Helpers and decorators are handled similarly to partials, but path separators and non-word characters are replaced with hyphens to avoid having to use segment-literal notation inside templates.

┣━ index .js ┗━ helpers/ ┣━ format ┃ ┣━ date .js ┃ ┗━ number.round.js ┗━ list ┣━ group - by .js ┗━ order - by .js

handlebarsWax(handlebars) .helpers( './helpers/**/*.js' );

You may customize how names are generated by using the base option, or by specifying a custom parsePartialName , parseHelperName , or parseDecoratorName function.

handlebarsWax(handlebars) .partials( './partials/components/*.js' , { base : __dirname }) .partials( './partials/layouts/*.hbs' , { base : path.join(__dirname, 'partials/layouts' ) }); handlebarsWax(handlebars) .helpers( './helpers/**/*.{hbs,js}' , { parseHelperName : function ( options, file ) { return file.exports.name; } });

Registering Data

When data is registered, the resulting object structure is determined according to the default rules of require-glob .

┣━ index .js ┗━ data/ ┣━ foo/ ┃ ┣━ hello .js ┃ ┗━ world .json ┗━ bar/ ┣━ bye .js ┗━ moon .json

handlebarsWax(handlebars) .data( './data/**/*.{js,json}' );

You may customize how data is structured by using the base option, or by specifying a custom parseDataName .

handlebarsWax(handlebars) .data( './data/**/*.{js,json}' , { base : __dirname, parseDataName : function ( options, file ) { return file.path .replace(file.base, '' ) .split( /[\/\.]/ ) .filter( Boolean ) .reverse() .join( '_' ) .toUpperCase(); } });

Context and Rendering

Templates that are compiled by handlebars-wax are passed a merged object of pre-registered (global) data and template (local) data as the context. This means accessing data will generally Just Work™.

var template = wax.compile( '{{foo}} {{bar}} {{baz}}' ); wax.data({ foo : 'hello' , bar : 'world' }); console .log(template({}); console .log(template({ bar : 'moon' , baz : 'pluto' });

In cases where local variable names conflict with global variables, each context may be accessed directly using the special @global and @local variables.

var template = wax.compile( '{{@global.foo}} {{@local.foo}} {{foo}}' ); wax.data({ foo : 'jupiter' }); console .log(template({ foo : 'mars' });

API

handlebarsWax(handlebars [, options]): HandlebarsWax

handlebars {Handlebars} An instance of Handlebars to wax.

An instance of Handlebars to wax. options {Object} (optional) Passed directly to require-glob so check there for more options. bustCache {Boolean} (default: true ) Force reload data, partials, helpers, and decorators. cwd {String} (default: process.cwd() ) Current working directory. compileOptions {Object} Default options to use when compiling templates. extensions {Array} (default: ['.handlebars', '.hbs', '.html'] ) Extensions to compile via require() . templateOptions {Object} Default options to use when rendering templates. parsePartialName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering a function. parseHelperName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering a function. parseDecoratorName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering a function. parseDataName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering data.

(optional) Passed directly to so check there for more options.

Provides a waxed API to augment an instance of Handlebars.

The instance of Handlebars in use.

An object containing all registered data.

.partials(pattern [, options]): HandlebarsWax

pattern {String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)} One or more minimatch glob patterns patterns, an object of partials, or a partial factory.

One or more glob patterns patterns, an object of partials, or a partial factory. options {Object} Passed directly to require-glob so check there for more options. parsePartialName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering a function.

Passed directly to so check there for more options.

Requires and registers partials en-masse from the file-system or an object. May be called more than once. If names collide, newest wins.

.helpers(pattern [, options]): HandlebarsWax

pattern {String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)} One or more minimatch glob patterns patterns, an object of helpers, or a helper factory.

One or more glob patterns patterns, an object of helpers, or a helper factory. options {Object} Passed directly to require-glob so check there for more options. parseHelperName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering a function.

Passed directly to so check there for more options.

Requires and registers helpers en-masse from the file-system or an object. May be called more than once. If names collide, newest wins.

.decorators(pattern [, options]): HandlebarsWax

pattern {String|Array.<String>|Object|Function(handlebars)} One or more minimatch glob patterns patterns, an object of decorators, or a decorator factory.

One or more glob patterns patterns, an object of decorators, or a decorator factory. options {Object} Passed directly to require-glob so check there for more options. parseDecoratorName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering a function.

Passed directly to so check there for more options.

Requires and registers decorators en-masse from the file-system or an object. May be called more than once. If names collide, newest wins.

.data(pattern [, options]): HandlebarsWax

pattern {String|Array.<String>|Object} One or more minimatch glob patterns patterns, or a data object.

One or more glob patterns patterns, or a data object. options {Object} Passed directly to require-glob so check there for more options. parseDataName {Function(options, file): String} See section on registering data.

Passed directly to so check there for more options.

Requires and registers data en-masse from the file-system or an object into the current context. May be called more than once. Results are shallow-merged into a single object. If keys collide, newest wins. See Context and Rendering.

template {String|Function(Object)}

options {Object} See the Handlebars.compile documentation.

Compiles a template that can be executed immediately to produce a final result. Data provided to the template function will be a child frame of the current context. See Context and Rendering.

.engine(file, data, callback): HandlebarsWax

file {String} File path to dynamic view.

File path to dynamic view. data {Object} Data to pass to the template.

Data to pass to the template. callback {Function(err, string)}

Express.js-compatible template engine for rendering dynamic views.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var handlebarsWax = require ( 'handlebars-wax' ); var wax = handlebarsWax(handlebars) .partials( './partials/**/*.{hbs,js}' ) .helpers( './helpers/**/*.js' ) .data( './data/**/*.{js,json}' ); var app = express() .engine( 'hbs' , wax.engine) .set( 'view engine' , 'hbs' ) .set( 'views' , './views' ); app.get( '/:foo/:bar' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'index' , req.params); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Contribute

Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.

Test

npm test

© Shannon Moeller me@shannonmoeller.com (shannonmoeller.com)

Licensed under MIT