A Handlebars template loader for Webpack
Table of Contents
npm install handlebars-template-loader
Since version 0.5.4, this loaders does not include Handlebars in its dependency list. Make sure to install Handlebars before running webpack. Read https://github.com/npm/npm/issues/6565 for details.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.hbs/, loader: "handlebars-template-loader" }
]
},
node: {
fs: "empty" // avoids error messages
}
};
<!-- File: hello.hbs -->
<p>Hello {{name}}</p>
// File: app.js
var compiled = require('./hello.hbs');
return compiled({name: "world"});
// File: helpers.js
// Get Handlebars instance
var Handlebars = require('handlebars-template-loader/runtime');
Handlebars.registerHelper('list', function(items, options) {
var out = "<ul>";
for(var i=0, l=items.length; i<l; i++) {
out = out + "<li>" + options.fn(items[i]) + "</li>";
}
return out + "</ul>";
});
Handlebars.registerHelper('link', function(text, url) {
text = Handlebars.Utils.escapeExpression(text);
url = Handlebars.Utils.escapeExpression(url);
var result = '<a href="' + url + '">' + text + '</a>';
return new Handlebars.SafeString(result);
});
// File: main.js
// Include template helpers
require("./helpers.js");
// Get Handlebars instance
var Handlebars = require('handlebars-template-loader/runtime');
// Require partial
var partial = require('path/to/my/_partial.hbs');
// Register partial
Handlebars.registerPartial('my_partial_name', partial);
When debugging a large single page app with the DevTools, it's often hard to find the template that contains a bug. With the following config a HTML comment is prepended to the template with the relative path in it (e.g.
<!-- view/user/edit.html -->).
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
prependFilenameComment: __dirname,
}
}
]
}
};
In order to load images you must install either the
file-loader or the
url-loader package.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
//...
{ test: /\.hbs/, loader: "handlebars-template-loader" },
{ test: /\.jpg/, loader: "file-loader" },
{ test: /\.png/, loader: "url-loader?mimetype=image/png" },
]
}
};
<!-- Require image using file-loader -->
<img src="img/portrait.jpg">
<!-- Require image using url-loader -->
<img src="img/icon.png">
Images with an absolute path are not translated unless a
root option is defined
<!-- Using root = undefined => no translation -->
<img src="/not_translated.jpg">
<!-- Using root = 'images' => require('images/image.jpg') -->
<img src="/image.jpg">
In order to deactivate image processing define the
attributes option as an empty array.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
attributes: []
}
}
]
}
};
You could also add which attributes need to be processed in the form of pairs tag:attribute.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
attributes: ['img:src', 'x-img:src']
}
}
]
}
};
Dynamic attributes won't be afected by this behaviour by default.
<!-- Ignore "root" argument if attribute contains a template expression -->
<img src="/img/{{doge}}.png" class="doge-img">
In order to append the root directory you'll need to specify the
parseDynamicRoutes argument.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
root: "myapp",
parseDynamicRoutes: true
}
}
]
}
};
<!-- Attribute now translates to "myapp/img/{{doge}}.png" -->
<img src="/img/cat-<%- currentCat.url %>.png" class="doge-img">
If you have a custom location for your Handlebars runtime module then you can set that in your
query object via the
runtimePath property. This is the path to the Handlebars runtime that every
.hbs file will require and use. By default this loader looks up the absolute path to the
handlebars/runtime in your
node_modules folder. Changing this property is useful if you are doing somethign non-standard with your Handlebar templates, for example setting an alias for the
handlebars/runtime path.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
runtimePath: 'handlebars/runtime'
}
}
]
}
};
Handlebars does support additional compilation options that you can specify in your
query object literal.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
root: "myapp",
strict: true,
noEscape: true
}
}
]
}
};
The
require macro expects a path to a handlebars template. The macro is then translated to a webpack require expression that evaluates the template using the same arguments.
<h4>Profile</h4>
Name: <strong>{{name}}</strong>
<br/>
Surname: <strong>{{surname}}</strong>
<div class="profile-details">
@require('profile-details.hbs')
</div>
While the
require macro expects a resource that returns a function, the
include macro can be used for resources that return plain text. For example, we can include text loaded through the
html-loader directly in our template.
<div class="wiki">
<h3>Introduction</h3>
@include('intro.htm')
<h3>Authors</h3>
@include('authors.htm')
</div>
The
repeat macro will repeat the given string the amount of times as specified by the second argument (default to 1). It will only accept string literals.
<p>Lorem ipsum</p>
@repeat('<br/>', 3)
<p>Sit amet</p>
@repeat('\n')
We can include additional macros by defining them in the webpack configuration file. Remember that the value returned by a macro is inserted as plain javascript, so in order to insert a custom text we need to use nested quotes. For example, let's say that we want a macro that includes a copyright string in our template.
// File: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
// ...
{ test: /\.hbs/, loader: "handlebars-template-loader" },
}
},
macros: {
copyright: function () {
return "'<p>Copyright FakeCorp 2014 - 2015</p>'";
}
}
}
We then invoke our macro from within the template as usual.
<footer>
@copyright()
</footer>
You can disable macros if you are a bit unsure about their usage or just simply want faster processing. This is achieved by setting the
parseMacros options to false.
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
// ...
{
test: /\.hbs/,
loader: "handlebars-template-loader",
query: {
parseMacros: false
}
},
}
}
}
Macros can accept an arbitrary number of arguments. Only boolean, strings and numeric types are supported.
// File: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
// ...
{ test: /\.html$/, loader: "handlebars-template-loader" },
}
},
macros: {
header: function (size, content) {
return "'<h" + size + ">" + content + "</h" + size + ">'";
}
}
}
@header(1, 'Welcome')
<p>Lorem ipsum</p>
@header(3, 'Contents')
<p>Sit amet</p>
Macro expressions can be escaped with the
\ character.
@repeat('<br/>', 3)
\@escaped()
@custom_macro()
Translates to
<br/><br/><br/>
@escaped()
custom string
Released under the MIT license.