handlebars-react

by Steven Vachon
0.0.16 (see all)

Compile Handlebars templates to React.

Documentation
5

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

handlebars-react

Compile Handlebars templates to React.

Compile this:

<div>
    text1
    {{variable1}}
    {{#if variable2}}<span>text2</span>{{else}}text3{{/if}}
    <span data-attr="{{#if variable3}}value1{{/if}} value2">text4</span>
</div>

into this:

React.DOM.div(null,
    "text1",
    this.props.variable1,
    this.props.variable2 ? React.DOM.span(null,
        "text2"
    ) : "text3",
    React.DOM.span({"data-attr":(this.props.variable3 ? "value1" : "") + " value2"},
        "text4"
    )
);

Installation

Node.js >= 5 is required; < 5.0 will need an ES6 compiler. Type this at the command line:

npm install handlebars-react

Usage

Server/Browserify

var HandlebarsReact = require("handlebars-react");

new HandlebarsReact(options)
.compile("<h1>{{title}}</h1>")
.then(result => console.log("done!"));

UMD/AMD/etc

Accessible via define() or window.HandlebarsReact.

Options

options.beautify

Type: Boolean
Default value: false
When true, output will be formatted for increased legibility.

options.env

Type: String
Default value: undefined
Option presets for your target environment: "development" or "production". Preset options can be overridden.

options.normalizeWhitespace

Type: Boolean
Default value: false
See handlebars-html-parser.

options.processCSS

Type: Boolean
Default value: false
See handlebars-html-parser.

options.processJS

Type: Boolean
Default value: false
See handlebars-html-parser.

options.useDomMethods

Type: Boolean
Default value: false
When true, available React.DOM convenience functions will be used instead of React.createElement().

Roadmap Features

  • convertHbsComments to JavaScript block comments (or HTML comments?)
  • convertHtmlComments to JavaScript block comments
  • ignoreComments option when React supports such (react#2810)
  • trimWhitespace option to remove spaces between elements (<tag> a word <tag> to <tag>a word<tag>)?

Changelog

  • 0.0.1–0.0.16 pre-releases

