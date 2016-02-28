Compile Handlebars templates to React.
Compile this:
<div>
text1
{{variable1}}
{{#if variable2}}<span>text2</span>{{else}}text3{{/if}}
<span data-attr="{{#if variable3}}value1{{/if}} value2">text4</span>
</div>
into this:
React.DOM.div(null,
"text1",
this.props.variable1,
this.props.variable2 ? React.DOM.span(null,
"text2"
) : "text3",
React.DOM.span({"data-attr":(this.props.variable3 ? "value1" : "") + " value2"},
"text4"
)
);
Node.js
>= 5 is required;
< 5.0 will need an ES6 compiler.
Type this at the command line:
npm install handlebars-react
var HandlebarsReact = require("handlebars-react");
new HandlebarsReact(options)
.compile("<h1>{{title}}</h1>")
.then(result => console.log("done!"));
Accessible via
define() or
window.HandlebarsReact.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When
true, output will be formatted for increased legibility.
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
Option presets for your target environment:
"development" or
"production". Preset options can be overridden.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
See handlebars-html-parser.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
See handlebars-html-parser.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
See handlebars-html-parser.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When
true, available
React.DOM convenience functions will be used instead of
React.createElement().
convertHbsComments to JavaScript block comments (or HTML comments?)
convertHtmlComments to JavaScript block comments
ignoreComments option when React supports such (react#2810)
trimWhitespace option to remove spaces between elements (
<tag> a word <tag> to
<tag>a word<tag>)?