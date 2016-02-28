Compile Handlebars templates to React.

Compile this:

< div > text1 {{variable1}} {{# if variable2}} < span > text2 </ span > {{ else }} text3 {{/ if }} < span data-attr = " {{# if variable3}} value1 {{/ if }} value2">text4 </ span > </ div >

into this:

React.DOM.div( null , "text1" , this .props.variable1, this .props.variable2 ? React.DOM.span( null , "text2" ) : "text3" , React.DOM.span({ "data-attr" :( this .props.variable3 ? "value1" : "" ) + " value2" }, "text4" ) );

Installation

Node.js >= 5 is required; < 5.0 will need an ES6 compiler. Type this at the command line:

npm install handlebars-react

Usage

var HandlebarsReact = require ( "handlebars-react" ); new HandlebarsReact(options) .compile( "<h1>{{title}}</h1>" ) .then( result => console .log( "done!" ));

Accessible via define() or window.HandlebarsReact .

Options

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When true , output will be formatted for increased legibility.

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Option presets for your target environment: "development" or "production" . Preset options can be overridden.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

See handlebars-html-parser.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

See handlebars-html-parser.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

See handlebars-html-parser.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When true , available React.DOM convenience functions will be used instead of React.createElement() .

Roadmap Features

convertHbsComments to JavaScript block comments (or HTML comments?)

to JavaScript block comments (or HTML comments?) convertHtmlComments to JavaScript block comments

to JavaScript block comments ignoreComments option when React supports such (react#2810)

option when React supports such (react#2810) trimWhitespace option to remove spaces between elements ( <tag> a word <tag> to <tag>a word<tag> )?

Changelog