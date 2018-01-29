Handlebars Paginate helper

Install

npm install handlebars-paginate

Usage

Register the handlebars-paginate helper with Handlebars:

var Handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var paginate = require ( 'handlebars-paginate' ); Handlebars.registerHelper( 'paginate' , paginate);

Then when rendering your template, specify the pagination details:

var htmlString = myTemplate({ pagination : { page : 4 , pageCount : 10 } });

Use paginate blocks in your template to build your pagination markup:

< div class = "pagination pagination-centered" > < ul > {{#paginate pagination type="first"}} < li {{# if disabled }} class = "disabled" {{/ if }}> < a href = "?p={{n}}" > First </ a > </ li > {{/paginate}} {{#paginate pagination type="previous"}} < li {{# if disabled }} class = "disabled" {{/ if }}> < a href = "?p={{n}}" > Prev </ a > </ li > {{/paginate}} {{#paginate pagination type="middle" limit="7"}} < li {{# if active }} class = "active" {{/ if }}> < a href = "?p={{n}}" > {{n}} </ a > </ li > {{/paginate}} {{#paginate pagination type="next"}} < li {{# if disabled }} class = "disabled" {{/ if }}> < a href = "?p={{n}}" > Next </ a > </ li > {{/paginate}} {{#paginate pagination type="last"}} < li {{# if disabled }} class = "disabled" {{/ if }}> < a href = "?p={{n}}" > Last </ a > </ li > {{/paginate}} </ ul > </ div >

NOTE: The specific names paginate and pagination are unimportant and may be renamed to anything you like. The only important thing is to be consistent and use the correct names in each JavaScript/Handlebars context.

Available Options

To configure current pagination state, provide an options object for handlebars-paginate when calling your template. This object must be passed to the paginate blocks in your Handlebars markup.

NOTE: The key name for the options object may be anything you like, though we've used pagination in the examples.

options.page (Number or String)

The current page that the user is on. Starts at 1.

options.pageCount (Number or String)

The total number of pages that are in the collection.

{{paginate}} Helper

Renders the block for one or more pagination buttons, providing extra pagination context to the block being rendered.

Params

type (String, Required): The button type. One of "first", "previous", "middle", "next", or "last"

(String, Required): The button type. One of "first", "previous", "middle", "next", or "last" limit (Number or String): The maximum number of "middle" buttons to render

Extra Context

active (Bool): True for the button associated with the current page. Available to "middle" buttons.

(Bool): True for the button associated with the current page. Available to "middle" buttons. disabled (Bool): True if the button should be disabled. Available to First/Previous/Next/Last buttons.

(Bool): True if the button should be disabled. Available to First/Previous/Next/Last buttons. n (Number): Page number that the button is associated with. Available to all buttons.

Changelog

Add first and last page types

Add bower support

Fix type errors with pagination.page and pagination.pageCount

Initial release

License

MIT License