npm install handlebars-paginate
Register the handlebars-paginate helper with Handlebars:
var Handlebars = require('handlebars');
var paginate = require('handlebars-paginate');
Handlebars.registerHelper('paginate', paginate);
Then when rendering your template, specify the pagination details:
var htmlString = myTemplate({
/* ... any other context data for your template here */
// Pagination data:
pagination: {
page: 4, // The current page the user is on
pageCount: 10 // The total number of available pages
}
});
Use
paginate blocks in your template to build your pagination markup:
<div class="pagination pagination-centered">
<ul>
{{#paginate pagination type="first"}}
<li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">First</a></li>
{{/paginate}}
{{#paginate pagination type="previous"}}
<li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">Prev</a></li>
{{/paginate}}
{{#paginate pagination type="middle" limit="7"}}
<li {{#if active}}class="active"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">{{n}}</a></li>
{{/paginate}}
{{#paginate pagination type="next"}}
<li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">Next</a></li>
{{/paginate}}
{{#paginate pagination type="last"}}
<li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">Last</a></li>
{{/paginate}}
</ul>
</div>
NOTE: The specific names
paginate and
pagination are unimportant and may be
renamed to anything you like. The only important thing is to be consistent and
use the correct names in each JavaScript/Handlebars context.
To configure current pagination state, provide an options object for
handlebars-paginate when calling your template. This object must be passed to
the
paginate blocks in your Handlebars markup.
NOTE: The key name for the options object may be anything you like, though
we've used
pagination in the examples.
options.page (Number or String)
The current page that the user is on. Starts at 1.
options.pageCount (Number or String)
The total number of pages that are in the collection.
Renders the block for one or more pagination buttons, providing extra pagination context to the block being rendered.
Params
type (String, Required): The button type. One of "first", "previous", "middle", "next", or "last"
limit (Number or String): The maximum number of "middle" buttons to render
Extra Context
active (Bool): True for the button associated with the current page. Available to "middle" buttons.
disabled (Bool): True if the button should be disabled. Available to First/Previous/Next/Last buttons.
n (Number): Page number that the button is associated with. Available to all buttons.
first and
last page types
pagination.page and
pagination.pageCount
MIT License