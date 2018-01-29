openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hp

handlebars-paginate

by Oli Lalonde
0.1.0 (see all)

Pagination helper for Handlebars.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

402

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Handlebars Paginate helper

screenshot

npm Version Dependency Status

Install

npm install handlebars-paginate

Usage

Register the handlebars-paginate helper with Handlebars:

var Handlebars = require('handlebars');
var paginate = require('handlebars-paginate');

Handlebars.registerHelper('paginate', paginate);

Then when rendering your template, specify the pagination details:

var htmlString = myTemplate({
  /* ... any other context data for your template here */

  // Pagination data:
  pagination: {
    page: 4,       // The current page the user is on
    pageCount: 10  // The total number of available pages
  }
});

Use paginate blocks in your template to build your pagination markup:

<div class="pagination pagination-centered">
  <ul>
    {{#paginate pagination type="first"}}
      <li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">First</a></li>
    {{/paginate}}
    {{#paginate pagination type="previous"}}
      <li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">Prev</a></li>
    {{/paginate}}
    {{#paginate pagination type="middle" limit="7"}}
      <li {{#if active}}class="active"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">{{n}}</a></li>
    {{/paginate}}
    {{#paginate pagination type="next"}}
      <li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">Next</a></li>
    {{/paginate}}
    {{#paginate pagination type="last"}}
      <li {{#if disabled}}class="disabled"{{/if}}><a href="?p={{n}}">Last</a></li>
    {{/paginate}}
  </ul>
</div>

NOTE: The specific names paginate and pagination are unimportant and may be renamed to anything you like. The only important thing is to be consistent and use the correct names in each JavaScript/Handlebars context.

Available Options

To configure current pagination state, provide an options object for handlebars-paginate when calling your template. This object must be passed to the paginate blocks in your Handlebars markup.

NOTE: The key name for the options object may be anything you like, though we've used pagination in the examples.

options.page (Number or String)

The current page that the user is on. Starts at 1.

options.pageCount (Number or String)

The total number of pages that are in the collection.

{{paginate}} Helper

Renders the block for one or more pagination buttons, providing extra pagination context to the block being rendered.

Params

  • type (String, Required): The button type. One of "first", "previous", "middle", "next", or "last"
  • limit (Number or String): The maximum number of "middle" buttons to render

Extra Context

  • active (Bool): True for the button associated with the current page. Available to "middle" buttons.
  • disabled (Bool): True if the button should be disabled. Available to First/Previous/Next/Last buttons.
  • n (Number): Page number that the button is associated with. Available to all buttons.

Changelog

0.1.0 - 2015-07-06

  • Add first and last page types

0.0.3 - 2015-05-20

  • Add bower support

0.0.2 - 2015-05-18

  • Fix type errors with pagination.page and pagination.pageCount

0.0.1 - 2012-11-16

  • Initial release

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial