A handlebars template loader for webpack.

Handlebars 4 now supported

Installation

npm i handlebars-loader --save

General Usage

webpack configuration

{ ... module: { rules : [ ... { test : /\.handlebars$/ , loader : "handlebars-loader" } ] } }

Your JS making use of the templates

var template = require ( "./file.handlebars" );

Details

The loader resolves partials and helpers automatically. They are looked up relative to the current directory (this can be modified with the rootRelative option) or as a module if you prefix with $ .

A file "/folder/file.handlebars". {{> partial}} will reference "/folder/partial.handlebars". {{> ../partial}} will reference "/partial.handlebars". {{> $module/partial}} will reference "/folder/node_modules/module/partial.handlebars". {{helper}} will reference the helper "/folder/helper.js" if this file exists. {{[nested/helper] 'helper parameter'}} will reference the helper "/folder/nested/helper.js" if this file exists, passes 'helper parameter' as first parameter to helper. {{../helper}} {{$module/helper}} are resolved similarly to partials.

The following query (or config) options are supported:

helperDirs: Defines additional directories to be searched for helpers. Allows helpers to be defined in a directory and used globally without relative paths. You must surround helpers in subdirectories with brackets (Handlerbar helper identifiers can't have forward slashes without this). See example

runtime: Specify the path to the handlebars runtime library. Defaults to look under the local handlebars npm module, i.e. handlebars/runtime .

. extensions: Searches for templates with alternate extensions. Defaults are .handlebars, .hbs, and '' (no extension).

inlineRequires: Defines a regex that identifies strings within helper/partial parameters that should be replaced by inline require statements. Note : For this to work, you'll have to disable the esModule Option in the corresponding file-loader entry in your webpack config.

: For this to work, you'll have to disable the Option in the corresponding file-loader entry in your webpack config. rootRelative: When automatically resolving partials and helpers, use an implied root path if none is present. Default = ./ . Setting this to be empty effectively turns off automatically resolving relative handlebars resources for items like {{helper}} . {{./helper}} will still resolve as expected.

. Setting this to be empty effectively turns off automatically resolving relative handlebars resources for items like . will still resolve as expected. knownHelpers: Array of helpers that are registered at runtime and should not explicitly be required by webpack. This helps with interoperability for libraries like Thorax helpers.

exclude: Defines a regex that will exclude paths from resolving. This can be used to prevent helpers from being resolved to modules in the node_modules directory.

directory. debug: Shows trace information to help debug issues (e.g. resolution of helpers).

partialDirs: Defines additional directories to be searched for partials. Allows partials to be defined in a directory and used globally without relative paths. See example

ignorePartials: Prevents partial references from being fetched and bundled. Useful for manually loading partials at runtime.

ignoreHelpers: Prevents helper references from being fetched and bundled. Useful for manually loading helpers at runtime.

precompileOptions: Options passed to handlebars precompile. See the Handlebars.js documentation for more information.

config: Tells the loader where to look in the webpack config for configurations for this loader. Defaults to handlebarsLoader .

. config.partialResolver You can specify a function to use for resolving partials. To do so, add to your webpack config: handlebarsLoader: { partialResolver : function ( partial, callback ) { } }

config.helperResolver You can specify a function to use for resolving helpers. To do so, add to your webpack config: ```js handlebarsLoader: { helperResolver: function (helper, callback) { } } ``` See webpack documentation for more information regarding loaders.

Full examples

See the examples folder in this repo. The examples are fully runnable and demonstrate a number of concepts (using partials and helpers) -- just run webpack in that directory to produce dist/bundle.js in the same folder, open index.html.

Change Log

See the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license)