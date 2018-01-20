Handlebars helpers which implement layout blocks similar to Jade, Jinja, Nunjucks, Swig, and Twig.

Install

With Node.js:

npm install handlebars-layouts

With Bower:

bower install shannonmoeller/handlebars-layouts

API

Helpers are generated by passing in your instance of Handlebars. This allows you to selectively register the helpers on various instances of Handlebars.

layouts(handlebars) : Object

handlebars Handlebars - An instance of Handlebars.

Generates an object containing the layout helpers suitible for passing into registerHelper .

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ), layouts = require ( 'handlebars-layouts' ); handlebars.registerHelper(layouts(handlebars));

layouts.register(handlebars) : Object

handlebars Handlebars - An instance of Handlebars.

Both generates an object containing the layout helpers and registers them with Handlebars automatically.

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ), layouts = require ( 'handlebars-layouts' ); layouts.register(handlebars);

Helpers

partial String - Name of partial to render.

- Name of partial to render. context Object (Optional) - A custom context for the partial.

(Optional) - A custom context for the partial. attributes Object (Optional) - Arbitrary values that will be added to the partial data context.

Loads a layout partial of a given name and defines block content.

{{# extend "layout" foo="bar"}} {{# content "title" mode="prepend"}} Example - {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

The {{#extend}} helper allows you to reason about your layouts as you would class extension where the above is equivalent to the following psuedo code:

class Page extends Layout { constructor () { this .foo = 'bar' ; } title() { return 'Example - ' + super (); } }

partial String - Name of partial to render.

- Name of partial to render. context Object (Optional) - A custom context for the partial.

(Optional) - A custom context for the partial. attributes Object (Optional) - Arbitrary values that will be added to the partial data context.

Allows you to load a partial which itself extends from a layout. Blocks defined in embedded partials will not conflict with those in the primary layout.

{{# extend "layout"}} {{# content "body"}} {{# embed "gallery"}} {{# content "body"}} < img src = "1.png" alt = "" /> < img src = "2.png" alt = "" /> {{/ content }} {{/ embed }} {{# embed "modal" foo="bar" name=user.fullName}} {{# content "title" mode="prepend"}} Image 1 - {{/ content }} {{# content "body"}} < img src = "1.png" alt = "" /> {{/ content }} {{/ embed }} {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

The {{#embed}} helper allows you to reason about your partials as you would class instantiation where the above is equivalent to the following psuedo code:

class Page extends Layout { body() { var gallery = new Gallery(); gallery.replaceBody( '<img src="1.png" alt="" />

<img src="2.png" alt="" />' ); var modal = new Modal({ foo : 'bar' , name : this .user.fullName }); modal.prependTitle( 'Image 1 - ' ); modal.replaceBody( '<img src="1.png" alt="" />' ); return gallery.toString() + modal.toString(); } }

name String - Block identifier.

Defines a named block, with optional default content. Blocks may have content appended, prepended, or replaced entirely when extending or embedding. You may append and prepend to the same block multiple times.

{{# block "header"}} < h1 > Hello World </ h1 > {{/ block }} {{# block "main"}} < p > Lorem ipsum... </ p > {{/ block }} {{# block "footer"}} < p > © 1970 </ p > {{/ block }}

name String - Identifier of the block to modify.

- Identifier of the block to modify. mode String (Optional) - Means of providing block content. Default: replace .

Sets block content, optionally appending or prepending using the mode attribute.

Layout:

< html > ... < body > {{# block "header"}} < h1 > Hello World </ h1 > {{/ block }} {{# block "main"}} < p > Lorem ipsum. </ p > {{/ block }} {{# block "footer"}} < p > © 1999 </ p > {{/ block }} </ body > </ html >

Page:

{{# extend "layout"}} {{# content "header"}} < h1 > Goodnight Moon </ h1 > {{/ content }} {{# content "main" mode="append"}} < p > Dolor sit amet. </ p > {{/ content }} {{# content "footer" mode="prepend"}} < p > MIT License </ p > {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

Output:

< html > ... < body > < h1 > Goodnight Moon </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum. </ p > < p > Dolor sit amet. </ p > < p > MIT License </ p > < p > © 1999 </ p > </ body > </ html >

Conditional Blocks

There are times where you need to wrap a block with an element or use a different class depending on whether content has been provided for a block. For this purpose, the content helper may be called as a subexpression to check whether content has been provided for a block.

For example, you may wish to have an optional column in a grid layout:

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "grid-col {{# if (content "right")}} grid-col_2of3 {{ else }} grid-col_full {{/ if }} "> {{{block "left"}}} </ div > {{# if (content "right")}} < div class = "grid-col grid-col_1of3" > {{{block "right"}}} </ div > {{/ if }} </ div >

For a page that only needs a left column, you may omit defining content for the right block:

{{# extend "layout"}} {{# content "left"}} < p > Left </ p > {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

Resulting in:

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "grid-col grid-col_full" > < p > Left </ p > </ div > </ div >

For a page with two columns, simply define content for both blocks:

{{# extend "layout"}} {{# content "left"}} < p > Left </ p > {{/ content }} {{# content "right"}} < p > Right </ p > {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

Resulting in:

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "grid-col grid-col_2of3" > < p > Left </ p > </ div > < div class = "grid-col grid-col_1of3" > < p > Right </ p > </ div > </ div >

Example

< html lang = "en-us" > < head > {{# block "head"}} < title > {{title}} </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/css/screen.css" /> {{/ block }} </ head > < body > < div class = "site" > < div class = "site-hd" role = "banner" > {{# block "header"}} < h1 > {{title}} </ h1 > {{/ block }} </ div > < div class = "site-bd" role = "main" > {{# block "body"}} < h2 > Hello World </ h2 > {{/ block }} </ div > < div class = "site-ft" role = "contentinfo" > {{# block "footer"}} < small > © 2013 </ small > {{/ block }} </ div > </ div > {{# block "foot"}} < script src = "assets/js/controllers/home.js" > </ script > {{/ block }} </ body > </ html >

{{# extend "layout"}} {{# content "head" mode="append"}} < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/css/home.css" /> {{/ content }} {{# content "body"}} < h2 > Welcome Home </ h2 > < ul > {{# items }} < li > {{.}} </ li > {{/ items }} </ ul > {{/ content }} {{# content "foot" mode="prepend"}} < script src = "assets/js/analytics.js" > </ script > {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

Putting Them Together

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var layouts = require ( 'handlebars-layouts' ); handlebars.registerHelper(layouts(handlebars)); handlebars.registerPartial( 'layout' , fs.readFileSync( 'layout.hbs' , 'utf8' )); var template = handlebars.compile(fs.readFileSync( 'page.html' , 'utf8' )); var output = template({ title : 'Layout Test' , items : [ 'apple' , 'orange' , 'banana' ] }); console .log(output);

Output (prettified for readability)

< html lang = "en-us" > < head > < title > Layout Test </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/css/screen.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/css/home.css" /> </ head > < body > < div class = "site" > < div class = "site-hd" role = "banner" > < h1 > Layout Test </ h1 > </ div > < div class = "site-bd" role = "main" > < h2 > Welcome Home </ h2 > < ul > < li > apple </ li > < li > orange </ li > < li > banana </ li > </ ul > </ div > < div class = "site-ft" role = "contentinfo" > < small > © 2013 </ small > </ div > </ div > < script src = "assets/js/analytics.js" > </ script > < script src = "assets/js/controllers/home.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Contribute

Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.

Test

npm test

© 2015 Shannon Moeller me@shannonmoeller.com

Licensed under MIT