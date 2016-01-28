This library provides Handlebars helpers for internationalization. The helpers provide a declarative way to format dates, numbers, and string messages with pluralization support.
This package used to be named
handlebars-helper-intl.
Handlebars Intl is part of FormatJS, the docs can be found on the webiste: http://formatjs.io/handlebars/
There are many examples on the website, but here's a comprehensive one:
{{formatMessage (intlGet "messages.post.meta")
num=post.comments.length
ago=(formatRelative post.date)}}
var context = {
post: {
date : 1422046290531,
comments: [/*...*/]
}
};
var intlData = {
locales : ['en-US'],
messages: {
post: {
meta: 'Posted {ago}, {num, plural, one{# comment} other{# comments}}'
}
}
};
var template = Handlebars.compile(/* Template source above */);
var html = template(context, {
data: {intl: intlData}
});
This example would render: "Posted 3 days ago, 1,000 comments" to the
html variable. The
post.meta message is written in the industry standard ICU Message syntax, which you can also learn about on the FormatJS website.
Let's make Handlebars Intl and FormatJS better! If you're interested in helping, all contributions are welcome and appreciated. Handlebars Intl is just one of many packages that make up the FormatJS suite of packages, and you can contribute to any/all of them, including the Format JS website itself.
Check out the Contributing document for the details. Thanks!
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.