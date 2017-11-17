More than 130 Handlebars helpers in ~20 categories. Helpers can be used with Assemble, Generate, Verb, Ghost, gulp-handlebars, grunt-handlebars, consolidate, or any node.js/Handlebars project.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save handlebars-helpers

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add handlebars-helpers

Browser usage

See how to use handlebars-helpers in the browser.

Usage

The main export returns a function that needs to be called to expose the object of helpers.

Get all helpers

var helpers = require ( 'handlebars-helpers' )();

Get a specific helper collection

Helper collections are exposed as getters, so only the helpers you want will be required and loaded.

var helpers = require ( 'handlebars-helpers' ); var math = helpers.math(); var helpers = require ( 'handlebars-helpers' ); var array = helpers.array();

Get multiple helpers collections

Helper collections are exposed as getters, so only the helpers you want will be required and loaded.

var helpers = require ( 'handlebars-helpers' )([ 'math' , 'string' ]);

Optionally pass your own handlebars

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); var helpers = require ( 'handlebars-helpers' )({ handlebars : handlebars }); var math = helpers.math({ handlebars : handlebars });

Helpers

Categories

Currently 189 helpers in 20 categories:

All helpers

array

Returns all of the items in an array after the specified index. Opposite of before.

Params

array {Array} : Collection

: Collection n {Number} : Starting index (number of items to exclude)

: Starting index (number of items to exclude) returns {Array}: Array exluding n items.

Example

{{after array 1}}

Cast the given value to an array.

Params

value {any}

returns {Array}

Example

{{arrayify "foo"}}

Return all of the items in the collection before the specified count. Opposite of after.

Params

array {Array}

n {Number}

returns {Array}: Array excluding items after the given number.

Example

{{before array 2}}

Params

array {Array}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# eachIndex array}} {{item}} is {{index}} {{/ eachIndex }}

Block helper that filters the given array and renders the block for values that evaluate to true , otherwise the inverse block is returned.

Params

array {Array}

value {any}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# filter array "foo"}} AAA {{ else }} BBB {{/ filter }}

Returns the first item, or first n items of an array.

Params

array {Array}

n {Number} : Number of items to return, starting at 0 .

: Number of items to return, starting at . returns {Array}

Example

{{first "['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e']" 2}}

Iterates over each item in an array and exposes the current item in the array as context to the inner block. In addition to the current array item, the helper exposes the following variables to the inner block:

index

total

isFirst

isLast Also, @index is exposed as a private variable, and additional private variables may be defined as hash arguments.

Params

array {Array}

returns {String}

Example

{{# forEach accounts}} < a href = "mailto: {{ email }} " title = "Send an email to {{ name }} "> {{ name }} </ a > {{# unless isLast}} , {{/ unless }} {{/ forEach }}

Block helper that renders the block if an array has the given value . Optionally specify an inverse block to render when the array does not have the given value.

Params

array {Array}

value {any}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# inArray array "d"}} foo {{ else }} bar {{/ inArray }}

Returns true if value is an es5 array.

Params

value {any} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

{{isArray "abc"}} {{isArray array}}

Returns the item from array at index idx .

Params

array {Array}

idx {Number}

returns {any} value

Example

{{itemAt array 1}}

Join all elements of array into a string, optionally using a given separator.

Params

array {Array}

separator {String} : The separator to use. Defaults to , .

: The separator to use. Defaults to . returns {String}

Example

{{join array}} {{join array '-'}}

Returns true if the the length of the given value is equal to the given length . Can be used as a block or inline helper.

Params

value {Array|String}

length {Number}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Returns the last item, or last n items of an array or string. Opposite of first.

Params

value {Array|String} : Array or string.

: Array or string. n {Number} : Number of items to return from the end of the array.

: Number of items to return from the end of the array. returns {Array}

Example

{{last value}} {{last value 2}} {{last value 3}}

Returns the length of the given string or array.

Params

value {Array|Object|String}

returns {Number}: The length of the value.

Example

{{length '["a", "b", "c"]'}} {{length myArray}} {{length myObject}}

Alias for equalsLength

Returns a new array, created by calling function on each element of the given array . For example,

Params

array {Array}

fn {Function}

returns {String}

Example

{{map array double}}

Map over the given object or array or objects and create an array of values from the given prop . Dot-notation may be used (as a string) to get nested properties.

Params

collection {Array|Object}

prop {Function}

returns {String}

Example

// {{pluck items "data.title"}}

Reverse the elements in an array, or the characters in a string.

Params

value {Array|String}

returns {Array|String}: Returns the reversed string or array.

Example

{{reverse value}} {{reverse value}}

Block helper that returns the block if the callback returns true for some value in the given array.

Params

array {Array}

iter {Function} : Iteratee

: Iteratee {Options} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}

Example

{{# some array isString}} Render me if the array has a string. {{ else }} Render me if it doesn't. {{/ some }}

Sort the given array . If an array of objects is passed, you may optionally pass a key to sort on as the second argument. You may alternatively pass a sorting function as the second argument.

Params

array {Array} : the array to sort.

: the array to sort. key {String|Function}: The object key to sort by, or sorting function.

Example

{{sort array}}

Sort an array . If an array of objects is passed, you may optionally pass a key to sort on as the second argument. You may alternatively pass a sorting function as the second argument.

Params

array {Array} : the array to sort.

: the array to sort. props {String|Function}: One or more properties to sort by, or sorting functions to use.

Example

{{sortBy array "a"}}

Use the items in the array after the specified index as context inside a block. Opposite of withBefore.

Params

array {Array}

idx {Number}

options {Object}

returns {Array}

Example

{{# withAfter array 3}} {{this}} {{/ withAfter }}

Use the items in the array before the specified index as context inside a block. Opposite of withAfter.

Params

array {Array}

idx {Number}

options {Object}

returns {Array}

Example

{{# withBefore array 3}} {{this}} {{/ withBefore }}

Use the first item in a collection inside a handlebars block expression. Opposite of withLast.

Params

array {Array}

idx {Number}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# withFirst array}} {{this}} {{/ withFirst }}

Block helper that groups array elements by given group size .

Params

array {Array} : The array to iterate over

: The array to iterate over size {Number} : The desired length of each array "group"

: The desired length of each array "group" options {Object} : Handlebars options

: Handlebars options returns {String}

Example

{{# withGroup array 4}} {{# each this}} {{.}} {{ each }} < br > {{/ withGroup }}

Use the last item or n items in an array as context inside a block. Opposite of withFirst.

Params

array {Array}

idx {Number} : The starting index.

: The starting index. options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# withLast array}} {{this}} {{/ withLast }}

Block helper that sorts a collection and exposes the sorted collection as context inside the block.

Params

array {Array}

prop {String}

options {Object} : Specify reverse="true" to reverse the array.

: Specify to reverse the array. returns {String}

Example

{{# withSort array}} {{this}} {{/ withSort }}

Block helper that return an array with all duplicate values removed. Best used along with a each helper.

Params

array {Array}

options {Object}

returns {Array}

Example

{{# each (unique array)}} {{.}} {{/ each }}

code

Embed code from an external file as preformatted text.

Params

filepath {String} : filepath to the file to embed.

: filepath to the file to embed. language {String} : Optionally specify the language to use for syntax highlighting.

: Optionally specify the language to use for syntax highlighting. returns {String}

Example

{{embed 'path/to/file.js'}} {{embed 'path/to/file.hbs' 'html')}}

Embed a GitHub Gist using only the id of the Gist

Params

id {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{gist "12345"}}

Generate the HTML for a jsFiddle link with the given params

Params

params {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{jsfiddle id="0dfk10ks" tabs="true"}}

collection

Inline, subexpression, or block helper that returns true (or the block) if the given collection is empty, or false (or the inverse block, if supplied) if the colleciton is not empty.

Params

collection {Object}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# isEmpty array}} AAA {{ else }} BBB {{/ isEmpty }} {{isEmpty array}}

Block helper that iterates over an array or object. If an array is given, .forEach is called, or if an object is given, .forOwn is called, otherwise the inverse block is returned.

Params

collection {Object|Array} : The collection to iterate over

: The collection to iterate over options {Object}

returns {String}

comparison

Helper that renders the block if both of the given values are truthy. If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. Works as a block helper, inline helper or subexpression.

Params

a {any}

b {any}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}

Example

{{# and great magnificent}} A {{ else }} B {{/ and }}

Render a block when a comparison of the first and third arguments returns true. The second argument is the arithemetic operator to use. You may also optionally specify an inverse block to render when falsy.

Params

a {}

operator {} : The operator to use. Operators must be enclosed in quotes: ">" , "=" , "<=" , and so on.

: The operator to use. Operators must be enclosed in quotes: , , , and so on. b {}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or if specified the inverse block is rendered if falsey.

Block helper that renders the block if collection has the given value , using strict equality ( === ) for comparison, otherwise the inverse block is rendered (if specified). If a startIndex is specified and is negative, it is used as the offset from the end of the collection.

Params

collection {Array|Object|String} : The collection to iterate over.

: The collection to iterate over. value {any} : The value to check for.

: The value to check for. [startIndex=0] {Number} : Optionally define the starting index.

: Optionally define the starting index. options {Object}: Handlebars provided options object.

Example

{{# contains array "d"}} This will not be rendered. {{ else }} This will be rendered. {{/ contains }}

Returns the first value that is not undefined, otherwise the "default" value is returned.

Params

value {any}

defaultValue {any}

returns {String}

Block helper that renders a block if a is equal to b . If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. You may optionally use the compare="" hash argument for the second value.

Params

a {String}

b {String}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that renders a block if a is greater than b .

If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. You may optionally use the compare="" hash argument for the second value.

Params

a {String}

b {String}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that renders a block if a is greater than or equal to b .

If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. You may optionally use the compare="" hash argument for the second value.

Params

a {String}

b {String}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that renders a block if value has pattern . If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy.

Params

val {any} : The value to check.

: The value to check. pattern {any} : The pattern to check for.

: The pattern to check for. options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}

Returns true if the given value is falsey. Uses the falsey library for comparisons. Please see that library for more information or to report bugs with this helper.

Params

val {any}

options {Options}

returns {Boolean}

Returns true if the given value is truthy. Uses the falsey library for comparisons. Please see that library for more information or to report bugs with this helper.

Params

val {any}

options {Options}

returns {Boolean}

Return true if the given value is an even number.

Params

number {Number}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Example

{{# ifEven value}} render A {{ else }} render B {{/ ifEven }}

Conditionally renders a block if the remainder is zero when a operand is divided by b . If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when the remainder is not zero.

Params

{} : {Number}

: {Number} {} : {Number}

: {Number} options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that renders a block if value is an odd number. If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy.

Params

value {Object}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Example

{{# ifOdd value}} render A {{ else }} render B {{/ ifOdd }}

Block helper that renders a block if a is equal to b . If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. Similar to eq but does not do strict equality.

Params

a {any}

b {any}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}

Block helper that renders a block if a is not equal to b . If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. Similar to unlessEq but does not use strict equality for comparisons.

Params

a {String}

b {String}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}

Block helper that renders a block if a is less than b .

If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. You may optionally use the compare="" hash argument for the second value.

Params

context {Object}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that renders a block if a is less than or equal to b .

If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy. You may optionally use the compare="" hash argument for the second value.

Params

a {Sring}

b {Sring}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that renders a block if neither of the given values are truthy. If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy.

Params

a {any}

b {any}

options {} : Handlebars options object

: Handlebars options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Returns true if val is falsey. Works as a block or inline helper.

Params

val {String}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}

Block helper that renders a block if any of the given values is truthy. If an inverse block is specified it will be rendered when falsy.

Params

arguments {...any} : Variable number of arguments

: Variable number of arguments options {Object} : Handlebars options object

: Handlebars options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Example

{{# or a b c}} If any value is true this will be rendered. {{/ or }}

Block helper that always renders the inverse block unless a is is equal to b .

Params

a {String}

b {String}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Inverse block by default, or block if falsey.

Block helper that always renders the inverse block unless a is is greater than b .

Params

a {Object} : The default value

: The default value b {Object} : The value to compare

: The value to compare options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Inverse block by default, or block if falsey.

Block helper that always renders the inverse block unless a is is less than b .

Params

a {Object} : The default value

: The default value b {Object} : The value to compare

: The value to compare options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that always renders the inverse block unless a is is greater than or equal to b .

Params

a {any}

b {any}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Block helper that always renders the inverse block unless a is is less than or equal to b .

Params

a {any}

b {any}

options {Object} : Handlebars provided options object

: Handlebars provided options object returns {String}: Block, or inverse block if specified and falsey.

Get the current year.

Example

{{year}}

Use moment as a helper. See helper-date for more details.

fs

Read a file from the file system. This is useful in composing "include"-style helpers using sub-expressions.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{read "a/b/c.js"}} {{someHelper (read "a/b/c.md")}}

Return an array of files from the given directory.

Params

directory {String}

returns {Array}

html

Stringify attributes on the options hash .

Params

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

< div {{attr foo=value}} > </ div >

Add an array of <link> tags. Automatically resolves relative paths to options.assets if passed on the context.

Params

list {String|Array} : One or more stylesheet urls.

: One or more stylesheet urls. returns {String}

Example

{{css stylesheets}}

Generate one or more <script></script> tags with paths/urls to javascript or coffeescript files.

Params

context {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{js scripts}}

Strip HTML tags from a string, so that only the text nodes are preserved.

Params

str {String} : The string of HTML to sanitize.

: The string of HTML to sanitize. returns {String}

Example

{{sanitize "<span>foo</span>"}}

Block helper for creating unordered lists ( <ul></ul> )

Params

context {Object}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Block helper for creating ordered lists ( <ol></ol> )

Params

context {Object}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Returns a <figure> with a thumbnail linked to a full picture

Params

context {Object} : Object with values/attributes to add to the generated elements:

: Object with values/attributes to add to the generated elements: context.alt {String}

context.src {String}

context.width {Number}

context.height {Number}

returns {String}: HTML <figure> element with image and optional caption/link.

i18n

i18n helper. See button-i18n for a working example.

Params

key {String}

options {Object}

returns {String}

inflection

Returns either the singular or plural inflection of a word based on the given count .

Params

count {Number}

singular {String} : The singular form

: The singular form plural {String} : The plural form

: The plural form includeCount {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{inflect 0 "string" "strings"}} {{inflect 1 "string" "strings"}} {{inflect 1 "string" "strings" true}} {{inflect 2 "string" "strings"}} {{inflect 2 "string" "strings" true}}

Returns an ordinalized number as a string.

Params

val {String} : The value to ordinalize.

: The value to ordinalize. returns {String}: The ordinalized number

Example

{{ordinalize 1}} {{ordinalize 21}} {{ordinalize 29}} {{ordinalize 22}}

logging

logging-helpers.

markdown

Block helper that converts a string of inline markdown to HTML.

Params

context {Object}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{# markdown }} # Foo {{/ markdown }}

Read a markdown file from the file system and inject its contents after converting it to HTML.

Params

context {Object}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{md "foo/bar.md"}}

match

Returns an array of strings that match the given glob pattern(s). Options may be passed on the options hash or locals.

Params

files {Array|String}

patterns {Array|String} : One or more glob patterns.

: One or more glob patterns. locals {Object}

options {Object}

returns {Array}: Array of matches

Example

{{match (readdir "foo") "*.js"}} {{match (readdir "foo") (toRegex "\\.js$")}}

Returns true if a filepath contains the given pattern. Options may be passed on the options hash or locals.

Params

filepath {String}

pattern {String}

options {Object}

returns {Boolean}

Example

{{isMatch "foo.md" "*.md"}}

math

Return the magnitude of a .

Params

a {Number}

returns {Number}

Return the sum of a plus b .

Params

a {Number}

b {Number}

returns {Number}

Returns the average of all numbers in the given array.

Params

array {Array} : Array of numbers to add up.

: Array of numbers to add up. returns {Number}

Example

{{avg "[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]"}}

Get the Math.ceil() of the given value.

Params

value {Number}

returns {Number}

Divide a by b

Params

a {Number} : numerator

: numerator b {Number}: denominator

Get the Math.floor() of the given value.

Params

value {Number}

returns {Number}

Return the difference of a minus b .

Params

a {Number}

b {Number}

Get the remainder of a division operation.

Params

a {Number}

b {Number}

returns {Number}

Return the product of a times b .

Params

a {Number} : factor

: factor b {Number} : multiplier

: multiplier returns {Number}

Add a by b .

Params

a {Number} : factor

: factor b {Number}: multiplier

Generate a random number between two values

Params

min {Number}

max {Number}

returns {String}

Get the remainder when a is divided by b .

Params

a {Number} : a

: a b {Number}: b

Round the given number.

Params

number {Number}

returns {Number}

Return the product of a minus b .

Params

a {Number}

b {Number}

returns {Number}

Returns the sum of all numbers in the given array.

Params

array {Array} : Array of numbers to add up.

: Array of numbers to add up. returns {Number}

Example

{{sum "[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]"}}

Multiply number a by number b .

Params

a {Number} : factor

: factor b {Number} : multiplier

: multiplier returns {Number}

misc

Return the given value of prop from this.options .

Params

prop {String}

returns {any}

Example

{{option "a.b.c"}}

Block helper that renders the block without taking any arguments.

Params

options {Object}

returns {String}

Get the native type of the given value

Params

value {any}

returns {String}: Returns the type of value.

Example

{{typeOf 1}} //=> 'number' {{typeOf "1"}} //=> 'string' {{typeOf "foo"}} //=> 'string'

Block helper that builds the context for the block from the options hash.

Params

options {Object}: Handlebars provided options object.

number

Format a number to it's equivalent in bytes. If a string is passed, it's length will be formatted and returned.

Examples:

'foo' => 3 B

13661855 => 13.66 MB

825399 => 825.39 kB

1396 => 1.4 kB

Params

number {Number|String}

returns {String}

Add commas to numbers

Params

num {Number}

returns {Number}

Convert a string or number to a formatted phone number.

Params

num {Number|String} : The phone number to format, e.g. 8005551212

: The phone number to format, e.g. returns {Number}: Formatted phone number: (800) 555-1212

Abbreviate numbers to the given number of precision . This is for general numbers, not size in bytes.

Params

number {Number}

precision {Number}

returns {String}

Returns a string representing the given number in exponential notation.

Params

number {Number}

fractionDigits {Number} : Optional. An integer specifying the number of digits to use after the decimal point. Defaults to as many digits as necessary to specify the number.

: Optional. An integer specifying the number of digits to use after the decimal point. Defaults to as many digits as necessary to specify the number. returns {Number}

Example

{{toExponential number digits}} ;

Formats the given number using fixed-point notation.

Params

number {Number}

digits {Number} : (Optional) The number of digits to appear after the decimal point; this may be a value between 0 and 20. If this argument is omitted, it is treated as 0.

: (Optional) The number of digits to appear after the decimal point; this may be a value between 0 and 20. If this argument is omitted, it is treated as 0. returns {String}: A string representing the given number using fixed-point notation.

Example

{{toFixed "1.1234" 2}} //=> '1.12'

Params

number {Number}

returns {Number}

Params

number {Number}

returns {Number}

Returns a string representing the Number object to the specified precision.

Params

number {Number}

precision {Number} : (Optional) An integer specifying the number of significant digits. If precison is not between 1 and 100 (inclusive), it will be coerced to 0 .

: (Optional) An integer specifying the number of significant digits. If precison is not between 1 and 100 (inclusive), it will be coerced to . returns {String}: A string representing a Number object in fixed-point or exponential notation rounded to precision significant digits.

Example

{{toPrecision "1.1234" 2}} //=> '1.1'

object

Extend the context with the properties of other objects. A shallow merge is performed to avoid mutating the context.

Params

objects {Object} : One or more objects to extend.

: One or more objects to extend. returns {Object}

Block helper that iterates over the properties of an object, exposing each key and value on the context.

Params

context {Object}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Block helper that iterates over the own properties of an object, exposing each key and value on the context.

Params

obj {Object} : The object to iterate over.

: The object to iterate over. options {Object}

returns {String}

Take arguments and, if they are string or number, convert them to a dot-delineated object property path.

Params

prop {String|Number} : The property segments to assemble (can be multiple).

: The property segments to assemble (can be multiple). returns {String}

Use property paths ( a.b.c ) to get a value or nested value from the context. Works as a regular helper or block helper.

Params

prop {String} : The property to get, optionally using dot notation for nested properties.

: The property to get, optionally using dot notation for nested properties. context {Object} : The context object

: The context object options {Object} : The handlebars options object, if used as a block helper.

: The handlebars options object, if used as a block helper. returns {String}

Use property paths ( a.b.c ) to get an object from the context. Differs from the get helper in that this helper will return the actual object, including the given property key. Also, this helper does not work as a block helper.

Params

prop {String} : The property to get, optionally using dot notation for nested properties.

: The property to get, optionally using dot notation for nested properties. context {Object} : The context object

: The context object returns {String}

Return true if key is an own, enumerable property of the given context object.

Params

key {String}

context {Object} : The context object.

: The context object. returns {Boolean}

Example

{{hasOwn context key}}

Return true if value is an object.

Params

value {String}

returns {Boolean}

Example

{{isObject "foo"}} //=> false

Parses the given string using JSON.parse .

Params

string {String}: The string to parse

Example

{{JSONparse string}}

Stringify an object using JSON.stringify .

Params

obj {Object} : Object to stringify

: Object to stringify returns {String}

Example

{{JSONstringify object}}

Deeply merge the properties of the given objects with the context object.

Params

object {Object} : The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone.

: The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone. objects {Object}

returns {Object}

Pick properties from the context object.

Params

properties {Array|String} : One or more properties to pick.

: One or more properties to pick. context {Object}

options {Object} : Handlebars options object.

: Handlebars options object. returns {Object}: Returns an object with the picked values. If used as a block helper, the values are passed as context to the inner block. If no values are found, the context is passed to the inverse block.

path

Get the directory path segment from the given filepath .

Params

ext {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{absolute "docs/toc.md"}}

Get the directory path segment from the given filepath .

Params

ext {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{dirname "docs/toc.md"}}

Get the relative filepath from a to b .

Params

a {String}

b {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{relative a b}}

Get the file extension from the given filepath .

Params

ext {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{basename "docs/toc.md"}}

Get the "stem" from the given filepath .

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{stem "docs/toc.md"}}

Get the file extension from the given filepath .

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{extname "docs/toc.md"}}

Resolve an absolute path from the given filepath .

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{resolve "docs/toc.md"}}

Get specific (joined) segments of a file path by passing a range of array indices.

Params

filepath {String} : The file path to split into segments.

: The file path to split into segments. returns {String}: Returns a single, joined file path.

Example

{{segments "a/b/c/d" "2" "3"}} {{segments "a/b/c/d" "1" "3"}} {{segments "a/b/c/d" "1" "2"}}

regex

Convert the given string to a regular expression.

Params

str {String}

returns {RegExp}

Example

{{toRegex "foo"}}

Returns true if the given str matches the given regex. A regex can be passed on the context, or using the toRegex helper as a subexpression.

Params

str {String}

returns {RegExp}

Example

{{test "bar" (toRegex "foo")}} {{test "foobar" (toRegex "foo")}} {{test "foobar" (toRegex "^foo$")}}

string

Append the specified suffix to the given string.

Params

str {String}

suffix {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{append item.stem ".html"}}

camelCase the characters in the given string .

Params

string {String} : The string to camelcase.

: The string to camelcase. returns {String}

Example

{{camelcase "foo bar baz"}} ;

Capitalize the first word in a sentence.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{capitalize "foo bar baz"}}

Capitalize all words in a string.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{capitalizeAll "foo bar baz"}}

Center a string using non-breaking spaces

Params

str {String}

spaces {String}

returns {String}

Like trim, but removes both extraneous whitespace and non-word characters from the beginning and end of a string.

Params

string {String} : The string to chop.

: The string to chop. returns {String}

Example

{{chop "_ABC_"}} {{chop "-ABC-"}} {{chop " ABC "}}

dash-case the characters in string . Replaces non-word characters and periods with hyphens.

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{dashcase "a-b-c d_e"}}

dot.case the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{dotcase "a-b-c d_e"}}

Lowercase all of the characters in the given string. Alias for lowercase.

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{downcase "aBcDeF"}}

Truncates a string to the specified length , and appends it with an elipsis, … .

Params

str {String}

length {Number} : The desired length of the returned string.

: The desired length of the returned string. returns {String}: The truncated string.

Example

{{ellipsis (sanitize "<span>foo bar baz</span>"), 7}} {{ellipsis "foo bar baz", 7}}

Replace spaces in a string with hyphens.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{hyphenate "foo bar baz qux"}}

Return true if value is a string.

Params

value {String}

returns {Boolean}

Example

{{isString "foo"}}

Lowercase all characters in the given string.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{lowercase "Foo BAR baZ"}}

Return the number of occurrences of substring within the given string .

Params

str {String}

substring {String}

returns {Number}: Number of occurrences

Example

{{occurrences "foo bar foo bar baz" "foo"}}

PascalCase the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{pascalcase "foo bar baz"}}

path/case the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{pathcase "a-b-c d_e"}}

Replace spaces in the given string with pluses.

Params

str {String} : The input string

: The input string returns {String}: Input string with spaces replaced by plus signs

Example

{{plusify "foo bar baz"}}

Prepends the given string with the specified prefix .

Params

str {String}

prefix {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{prepend val "foo-"}}

Render a block without processing mustache templates inside the block.

Params

options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

{{{{# raw }}}} {{foo}} {{{{/ raw }}}} {{foo}} ' -->

Remove all occurrences of substring from the given str .

Params

str {String}

substring {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{remove "a b a b a b" "a "}}

Remove the first occurrence of substring from the given str .

Params

str {String}

substring {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{remove "a b a b a b" "a"}}

Replace all occurrences of substring a with substring b .

Params

str {String}

a {String}

b {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{replace "a b a b a b" "a" "z"}}

Replace the first occurrence of substring a with substring b .

Params

str {String}

a {String}

b {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{replace "a b a b a b" "a" "z"}}

Reverse a string.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{reverse "abcde"}}

Sentence case the given string

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{sentence "hello world. goodbye world."}}

snake_case the characters in the given string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{snakecase "a-b-c d_e"}}

Split string by the given character .

Params

string {String} : The string to split.

: The string to split. returns {String} character : Default is an empty string.

Example

{{split "a,b,c" ","}}

Tests whether a string begins with the given prefix.

Params

prefix {String}

testString {String}

options {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{# startsWith "Goodbye" "Hello, world!"}} Whoops {{ else }} Bro, do you even hello world? {{/ startsWith }}

Title case the given string.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{titleize "this is title case"}}

Removes extraneous whitespace from the beginning and end of a string.

Params

string {String} : The string to trim.

: The string to trim. returns {String}

Example

{{trim " ABC "}}

Removes extraneous whitespace from the beginning of a string.

Params

string {String} : The string to trim.

: The string to trim. returns {String}

Example

{{trim " ABC "}}

Removes extraneous whitespace from the end of a string.

Params

string {String} : The string to trim.

: The string to trim. returns {String}

Example

{{trimRight " ABC "}}

Truncate a string to the specified length . Also see ellipsis.

Params

str {String}

limit {Number} : The desired length of the returned string.

: The desired length of the returned string. suffix {String} : Optionally supply a string to use as a suffix to denote when the string has been truncated. Otherwise an ellipsis ( … ) will be used.

: Optionally supply a string to use as a suffix to denote when the string has been truncated. Otherwise an ellipsis ( ) will be used. returns {String}: The truncated string.

Example

truncate("foo bar baz", 7); truncate(sanitize(" < span > foo bar baz </ span > ", 7));

Truncate a string to have the specified number of words. Also see truncate.

Params

str {String}

limit {Number} : The desired length of the returned string.

: The desired length of the returned string. suffix {String} : Optionally supply a string to use as a suffix to denote when the string has been truncated.

: Optionally supply a string to use as a suffix to denote when the string has been truncated. returns {String}: The truncated string.

Example

truncateWords("foo bar baz", 1); truncateWords("foo bar baz", 2); truncateWords("foo bar baz", 3);

Uppercase all of the characters in the given string. Alias for uppercase.

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

{{upcase "aBcDeF"}}

Uppercase all of the characters in the given string. If used as a block helper it will uppercase the entire block. This helper does not support inverse blocks.

Params

str {String} : The string to uppercase

: The string to uppercase options {Object} : Handlebars options object

: Handlebars options object returns {String}

Example

{{uppercase "aBcDeF"}}

url

Encodes a Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) component by replacing each instance of certain characters by one, two, three, or four escape sequences representing the UTF-8 encoding of the character.

Params

str {String} : The un-encoded string

: The un-encoded string returns {String}: The endcoded string

Escape the given string by replacing characters with escape sequences. Useful for allowing the string to be used in a URL, etc.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}: Escaped string.

Decode a Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) component.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Alias for encodeURI.

Alias for decodeURI.

Take a base URL, and a href URL, and resolve them as a browser would for an anchor tag.

Params

base {String}

href {String}

returns {String}

Parses a url string into an object.

Params

str {String} : URL string

: URL string returns {String}: Returns stringified JSON

Strip the query string from the given url .

Params

url {String}

returns {String}: the url without the queryString

Strip protocol from a url . Useful for displaying media that may have an 'http' protocol on secure connections.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}: the url with http protocol stripped

Example

{{stripProtocol url}}

Utils

The following utils are exposed on .utils .

Change casing on the given string , optionally passing a delimiter to use between words in the returned string.

Params

string {String} : The string to change.

: The string to change. returns {String}

Example

utils.changecase('fooBarBaz'); //=> 'foo bar baz' utils.changecase('fooBarBaz' '-'); //=> 'foo-bar-baz'

Generate a random number

Params

min {Number}

max {Number}

returns {Number}

History

changes

adds unique to array helpers

to array helpers updates css helper to ensure that path.join() is not called on an absolute URL.

changes

all unit tests now use assert instead of should

remove fileSize helper in favor of new bytes helper, which does the same thing, but returns B instead of byte or bytes .

helper in favor of new helper, which does the same thing, but returns instead of or . JSONParse helper is no longer a block helper. It now returns an object, which can be used as a subexpression to achieve the same behavior as before.

adds better error handling for path helpers, since node.js errors are terrible. We have a better way to handle errors that will be implemented in a near future release.

adds inline helper support to isEmpty , so it can now be used as an inline or block helper

, so it can now be used as an inline or block helper adds raw helper

helper adds regex helpers

adds inline helper support to most of the comparison helpers, so they can now be used as inline or block helpers

adds pluck helper to array helpers

helper to array helpers adds prepend and append helpers to string helpers

and helpers to string helpers adds isTruthy and isFalsey comparison helpers

and comparison helpers adds escape and url_encode and url_decode URL helpers

and and URL helpers adds attr helper to html helpers

helper to html helpers adds year helper to date helpers

helper to date helpers adds typeOf and frame helpers to misc helpers

and helpers to misc helpers adds abs , minus , modulo , plus , times to math helpers

, , , , to math helpers moves ellipsis helper from html helpers to string helpers

helper from helpers to string helpers moves truncate helper from html helpers to string helpers

helper from helpers to string helpers moves reverse helper from string helpers to array helpers

helper from helpers to array helpers differentiate eq and is helpers so that eq is strict equality and is is not

and helpers so that is strict equality and is not removes mm helper, use match instead

changes

removes strlen helper in favor of fixing the length helper

changes

adds strlen helper

adds itemAt helper

clean up code comments for array helpers

changes

documentation updates

fixes md helper to use sync by default

changes

fixes sorting in withSort helper. see https://github.com/helpers/handlebars-helpers/pull/245

adds toPath helper

handle null inputs in number helpers

adds stripProtocol helper

changes

handle string arguments in list helpers

adds JSONParse helper as an alias for parseJSON

changes

fixes markdown helpers. see https://github.com/helpers/handlebars-helpers/pull/226

documentation improvements and other minor fixes

changes

The or helper can now take a variable number of arguments

changes

the main export is now a function that takes a name or array of names of helper types to load. Example helpers(['string', 'array']) will load only the string and array helpers

will load only the and helpers helper types can alternatively be accessed as methods. example - helpers.path() will return all of the path helpers.

will return all of the path helpers. handlebars may be provided by the user. if not provided it will fall back to the handlebars-helpers handlebars

handlebars helpers are now as generic as possible, with little to no code related to assemble, grunt, etc.

helpers are lazy-loaded using getters for improved performance

Once tests are added for the md and markdown helpers, we'll have 100% unit test coverage on helpers

changes

Adds fileSize helper.

Adds startsWith helper.

changes

Adds glob helper.

changes

The project has been refactored, cleaned up, and full documentation has bee put up at http://assemble.io

changes

Adding object globbing utility functions to be used in helpers later.

changes

File globbing added to some helpers. Including md and some file helpers.

changes

A bunch of new tests for markdown and special helpers.

Refactored most of the rest of the helpers to separate functions from Handlebars registration.

changes

Updates utils and a number of helpers, including value, property, and stringify.

changes

Fixes relative helper

changes

Refactoring helpers-collection module to separate the functions from the Handlebars helper registration process.

changes

Adding defineSection and renderSection helpers to try to get sections populated in a layout from the page.

changes

Add markdown helpers back, add more tests.

changes

Generalized helpers structure, externalized utilities.

changes

New authors and gist helpers, general cleanup and new tests.

changes

Externalized utility javascript from helpers.js

changes

Gruntfile updated with mocha tests for 71 helpers, bug fixes.

changes

New path helper 'relative', for resolving relative path from one absolute path to another.

changes

New helpers, 'formatPhoneNumber' and 'eachProperty'

changes

Update README.md with documentation, examples.

changes

First commit.

