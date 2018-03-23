Handlebars block helper for repeating whatever is inside the block n times.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save handlebars-helper-repeat
If you find a bug or have a feature request, please create an issue.
const repeat = require('handlebars-helper-repeat');
handlebars.registerHelper('repeat', repeat);
const handlebars = require('handlebars');
// 2. register the helper, name it whatever you want
handlebars.registerHelper('repeat', require('handlebars-helper-repeat'));
// 3. register some partials
handlebars.registerPartial('button', '<button>{{text}}</button>');
// 4. use in templates
const fn = handlebars.compile('{{#repeat 2}}{{> button }}{{/repeat}}');
console.log(fn({text: 'Click me!'}));
//=> '<button>Click me!</button><button>Click me!</button>'
Private variables
A few private variables are exposed to blocks:
count the total number of blocks being generated
index the index of the current block
start the start number to use instead of zero. Basically
index + start
Example:
{{#repeat count=2 start=17}}
{{> button }}<span>{{@index}}</span>
{{else}}
Nothing :(
{{/repeat}}
Results in something like:
<button>Click me!</button><span>17</span>
<button>Click me!</button><span>18</span>
Index
Output the index of the current block:
{{#repeat 2}}
<div id="{{@index}}"> {{> button }} </div>
{{/repeat}}
Results in something like:
<div id="0"> <button>Click me</button> </div>
<div id="1"> <button>Click me</button> </div>
