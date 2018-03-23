Handlebars block helper for repeating whatever is inside the block n times.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save handlebars-helper-repeat

If you find a bug or have a feature request, please create an issue.

Usage

const repeat = require ( 'handlebars-helper-repeat' ); handlebars.registerHelper( 'repeat' , repeat);

Register with handlebars

const handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); handlebars.registerHelper( 'repeat' , require ( 'handlebars-helper-repeat' )); handlebars.registerPartial( 'button' , '<button>{{text}}</button>' ); const fn = handlebars.compile( '{{#repeat 2}}{{> button }}{{/repeat}}' ); console .log(fn({ text : 'Click me!' }));

Usage Examples

Private variables

A few private variables are exposed to blocks:

count the total number of blocks being generated

the total number of blocks being generated index the index of the current block

the index of the current block start the start number to use instead of zero. Basically index + start

Example:

{{# repeat count=2 start=17}} {{> button }} < span > {{@index}} </ span > {{ else }} Nothing :( {{/ repeat }}

Results in something like:

< button > Click me! </ button > < span > 17 </ span > < button > Click me! </ button > < span > 18 </ span >

Index

Output the index of the current block:

{{# repeat 2}} < div id = " {{@index}} "> {{> button }} </ div > {{/ repeat }}

Results in something like:

< div id = "0" > < button > Click me </ button > </ div > < div id = "1" > < button > Click me </ button > </ div >

